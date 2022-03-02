France tests emergency sirens and reminds residents of alert protocol

The tense situation in Ukraine has prompted Pompiers de France to tweet a reminder that some 4,500 or so sirens in towns and cities across the country are tested regularly.

The first Wednesday of the month at 12 noon is the regular time for the emergency siren tests, but the international situation has lead authorities to warn people in advance that this will happen, to avoid panic.

#Alerte | Le mercredi 2 mars, comme tous les 1er mercredi de chaque mois, les préfectures des départements vont procéder aux habituels essais de #Sirènes dans le cadre du système d'alerte et d'information des populations #SAIP.

En ces temps particuliers,soyez attentifs. #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/Pansa8UKWY — Pompiers de France (@PompiersFR) February 28, 2022

You should hear the siren sound for one minute and 41 seconds. This is normal and happens 12 times a year on the first Wednesday of every month.

What to do in case of a real emergency

In case of a real emergency – such as the Lubrizol factory fire in September 2019 – the sirens will sound for much longer, in three spells of one-minute 41-seconds, broken by a five-second pause.

A 30-second siren indicates the end of any alert.

If you do hear the longer siren, indicating a genuine emergency, you are expected to be aware of likely dangers that could affect your area and take necessary precautions.

In most cases, it means heading to a closed area – switch off any air-conditioning or other ventilation systems – and tune into France Inter and France Info or local radio stations.

DO NOT

Stay in a vehicle – roads must be cleared to facilitate the action of the emergency services. A vehicle gives a false sense of security. In the event of a flood, for example, 30 cm of water is enough to carry away a car and it cannot withstand the fall of a tree.

Try to collect children from school – educational establishments will keep your children safe until the end of the emergency

Stay near windows – certain circumstances (such as explosions, high winds) can break glass and injure anyone nearby.

Open windows to find out what’s going on outside – the alert signal may be triggered due to air pollution – such as a toxic cloud – caused by an emergency incident.

Light a naked flame – air pollution (toxic cloud, chemicals) may be flammable. Do not take the risk of triggering an explosion until the nature of the danger is fully identified.

Leave your shelter without instructions from the authorities – the purpose of the alert signal is to keep people safe. As long as the alert is not lifted (continuous siren sound for 30 seconds), leaving the shelter exposes you to danger.

Take the elevator – Weather events can lead to power cuts and elevator breakdowns. The people there would therefore risk being trapped there.

Retrace your steps – in general and especially in the event of flooding or dam failure, never go back, in case you get trapped in the middle of rising waters, for example.

Downstream from a hydraulic structure, such as a dam

A specific “fog horn” type warning signal warns the population of the rupture of the structure or of a significant release of water. It includes a cycle of a minimum duration of two minutes, composed of sound emissions of two seconds separated by an interval of three seconds.

These sirens are tested every quarter – on the first Wednesday of March, June, September and December at 12.15pm. This exercise signal has only one 12-second cycle consisting of three two-second beeps separated by a three-second interval.

If you hear this sound outside the normal tests you should: