FILM

French films with English subtitles to watch in March

From screwball comedy to social commentary, Paris-based cinema club Lost in Frenchlation has something for everyone in its March programme of French movies with English subtitles.

Published: 1 March 2022 14:56 CET
The 'yellow vest' protests forms the subject of one of this month's films. Photo by Damien MEYER / AFP

The club, founded by French cinema-lover Manon Kerjean, runs weekly screenings of French films – both new releases and classics – with English subtitles, to allow people whose French is not yet fluent to appreciate the depth of France’s cinema.

Screenings are preceded with drinks, which are a great way to make friends if you’re new to the city, and March also sees a pre-film stand-up comedy night and a walking tour. 

Here’s what’s on:

Zaï Zaï Zaï Zaï

The film: Described as a ‘bittersweet critique of contemporary society’, Zaï Zaï Zaï Zaï tells the story of comedy actor Fabrice, who while shopping realises that he doesn’t have his loyalty card. Under the gaze of a threatening security guard, he flees. It’s not long before Fabrice becomes Public Enemy # 1 in France. With a media frenzy brewing around his escape, the film follows his desperate attempts to evade capture.

The details: Friday March 4th at the Club de l’étoile cinema, 14 Rue Troyon, 75017 Paris. Tickets €15 or €13 concessions. The film starts at 8pm, with drinks from 7pm and a stand-up comedy show from comedian Hugo Gertner from 7.30pm. Tickets here.

Enquête sur un Scandale d’État

The film: Inspired by real-life events, this is a drama about police complicity in narcotics trafficking.

It begins with French customs seizing seven tons of cannabis in the heart of the capital. The same day Stéphane Vilner, a journalist at the leftwing French daily newspaper Libération is contacted by a man who claims to be able to demonstrate the existence of State drug trafficking led by Jacques Billard, prominent media figure and high-ranking French police officer. 

The details: Friday, March 11th at L’Entrepôt cinema, 7 Rue Francis de Pressensé, Paris 14. Tickets €8.50 or €7 concessions. Screening at 8pm, with drinks from 7pm and an introduction from the film’s director Thierry de Peretti. Tickets here.

Un peuple

The film: This drama follows Agnès, Benoît, Nathalie, and Allan in Chartes, who in 2018 get involved in a protest about a new fuel tax introduced by Emmanuel Macron’s government. Their protest becomes a part of the ‘Yellow Vest’ movement that shook France during late 2018 and 2019, and this film is described as “a breathless and sensitive account” of a defining moment in history.

The details: Sunday, March 20th, at Luminor cinema, 20 Rue du Temple, Paris 4. Tickets just €4 thanks to the printemps du cinema discount scheme. Screenings at 8pm, drinks from 7pm. Before the film is the option to join a French New Wave walking tour – details here. Tickets here.

Rien à foutre

The film: This is a preview showing of Rien à foutre (Zero fucks given) which is the first feature-length film from the Belgian directors Emmanuel Marre and Julie Lecoustre. It tells the story of Cassandre, a flight attendant on a budget airline who is following the philosophy of ‘live in the moment’ until an unexpected event forced her to confront her buried pain.

The details: Thursday, March 24th at L’Arlequin cinema, 76 Rue de Rennes, 75006 Paris. Full details on time and ticketing to come. 

FILM

French TV and films to watch in February

Classic films, new comedy, water-cooler drama, culinary reality, and world-class sport all vie for our attention in the shortest month of the year.

Published: 28 January 2022 18:09 CET
Updated: 5 February 2022 09:10 CET
Image: Totems / Amazon Prime

Here we check out the best of what’s on offer across French TV and streaming platforms in February.

Claude Berri collection – Netflix

From February 1st

Oh, Netflix … with not one but seven films from the great Claude Berri available on the first day of February, you are spoiling us.

The on-demand platform will add Tchao Pantin, Jean de Florette, Manon des Sources, Uranus, Le Vieil Homme et l’Enfant, Germinal, and his penultimate film Ensemble, c’est tout. Try to watch them all – but if you can’t, start with Jean de Florette and Manon des Sources … then watch them all.

The Winter Olympics – France 2 and France 3

From February 4th to February 20th

Some 87 French athletes have travelled across the world to take part in the Winter Games in Beijing.

There are plenty of reasons to question this event, but for these athletes just getting here is the culmination of many years of effort – and there’ll be some epic performances on (artificial) snow and ice during the competition.

Une intime conviction – Netflix

From February 6th

Antoine Raimbault’s courtroom drama, based on the true story of the two trials of a Toulouse law professor following the disappearance of his wife in the early years of the 21st century.

All but one of the actors play real people who were involved in the actual case – Olivier Gourmet plays current Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti, who was involved in the case in his previous career as a lawyer.

Prête-moi ta main – Disney Plus

From February 11th

Middle-aged Parisian bachelor Alain Chabat is in no rush to get married. But, when his devoted mother Bernadette Lafont, and five sisters agree that he should settle down, they set Luis up for a series of doomed dates.

To stop their well-meaning match-making, he asks his best friend’s sister Charlotte Gainsbourg to pose as his new girlfriend. We think you know where this is going…

Top Chef – M6

Wednesday, February 16th, and Replay services from February 17th

Good news and bad news for fans of culinary reality shows. Top Chef returns this month to dominate Wednesday evening schedules for weeks to come, with its usual mix of cooking challenges (think the French version of MasterChef).

This time, sadly, there’s no Michel Sarran to lead the yellow team. He’s been replaced by Glenn Viel – the youngest chef in the world to be awarded three Michelin stars – as the fourth chef leader, alongside Philippe Etchebest, Hélène Darroze and Paul Pairet. 

 

Totems – Amazon Prime

From February 18th

1965. The frozen heart of the Cold War. A French rocket scientist is sent out into the field on an impossible covert mission – and promptly falls for a Soviet spy. Niels Schneider, Vera Kolesnikova, Lambert Wilson and José Garcia star in what’s already being described as ‘Event TV’.

Le Chant du Loup – Netflix

From February 20th

As if seven Claude Berri films and a courtroom drama weren’t enough, this high-tension undersea thriller with Francois Civil and Omar Sy will have you biting your nails to the quick later in the month.

On board a French nuclear submarine, everything rests on a man with the gift of recognising every sound. Deemed infallible, he makes an error that puts the rescue mission and the crew in danger. It’s directed by Antonin Baudry – who’s also a diplomat specialising in cultural affairs, comic book author, and screenwriter. You have to wonder how he finds the time…

Weekend Family – Disney Plus

From February 23rd

Eric Judor stars in Disney Plus’s first French production – a comedy – as a three-by-three father, with three daughters by three former partners, whose already complicated life becomes even more difficult when he falls in love for a fourth time. 

Comme des Garçons – Amazon Prime

From February 25th

A womanising sports journalist in late 1960s France organises a women’s football match for his paper’s annual fete, and ropes in the editor’s assistant to help him. Little do the warring pair realise that they’re about to create the first women’s football team in the country.

