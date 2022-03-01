France tells UK ‘be more generous’ to Ukrainian refugees

France, as part of the EU, accepts Ukrainians without visas under the 90-day rule, but those who want to travel to the UK – in many cases to join family members – face a more difficult process.
The UK insists that people fleeing the war need to have a visa before entering the country, but several media reports have highlighted the difficulties that people face in arranging this before travel.
“We have drawn the attention of the British authorities to the difficulties linked to the lack of information and the overly restrictive nature of this system,” a French adviser to the executive said on Tuesday, pointing to “a heavy administrative burden”.
“At this stage, they do not issue visas on the spot, but in their consulates and embassies,” he said.
On Monday, a family of nine Ukrainians who came directly from Ukraine in a vehicle went to the port of Calais in the late afternoon to travel to the UK. Without a visa, they were turned back and will be temporarily housed in hotel rooms in Coquelles, it was reported on the French side.
British newspaper The Guardian has also highlighted cases of Ukrainians trying to join family in the UK being stopped from boarding transport in France.
The Local has asked the British Embassy in Paris to provide information on the process that Ukrainians in France should go through in order to receive the correct paperwork. However the Embassy – which has added a Ukrainian flag and ‘stands with Ukraine’ to its Facebook profile – has so far not responded to our queries.
Ukrainians in France benefit from the 90-day rule, which means they can spend 90 days out of every 180 in the Schengen zone without needing a visa.
For those who are already living in France, Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said on Tuesday that their carte de séjour residency card can be extended for “at least” 90 days, since the situation in Ukraine makes it virtually impossible for them to return.
France is working with the EU on a longer-term solution for Ukrainians who have fled the war to allow them to stay visa-free within the Schengen zone once their first 90 days are up.
Darmanin added on Tuesday that so far fewer than 100 Ukrainians have arrived in France, mostly by plane into Paris or by road over the border towards Nice.
He said that the government has installed “special arrangements to be able to organise reception” in airports and set up “reception facilities” in conjunction with local authorities.
The French state-owned rail operator SNCF said yesterday that Ukrainians fleeing war could travel to France for free on their trains.
France has a relatively small Ukrainian community, with around 40,000 Ukrainians or people of Ukrainian descent living here.
