Why do I need to know en catimini?

Because some people are sneaky.

What does it mean?

En catimini, pronounced on cat-ee-meanie, is an adverb which means secretly or on the sly.

There are two main theories as the the etymology of the term.

The first is that it comes from the old Greek word katamenia (καταμήνια) which means menstrual blood – something that would typically not be discussed in public and was therefore considered to be hidden.

(article continues below) See also on The Local:

The second is that it comes from chattemite, a word in the Picard regional language of northern France, which describes someone who pretends to be sweet, humble and sycophantic, in order to dupe someone.

Use it like this

Emmanuel Macron fait la campagne en catimini – Emmanuel Macron is campaigning on the sly

Vladimir Poutine a préparé son invasion en catimini – Vladimir Putin has secretly prepared his invasion

Ils négociaient en catimini – They negotiated secretly

Je ne veux pas de ces ententes en catimini – I don’t want these backroom deals

Synonyms

The following terms can all carry a similar meaning to en catimini:

En cachette

En coulisse

En douce

En loucedé (this is slang)

En tapinois