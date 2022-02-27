Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

UKRAINE

EU warns bloc nations to brace for millions of Ukraine refugees

As Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, the EU's executive warned on Sunday that Europe should be prepared for its biggest humanitarian crisis in years.

Published: 27 February 2022 20:00 CET
EU warns bloc nations to brace for millions of Ukraine refugees
A woman gives food to a woman carrying a child after Ukrainian refugees crossed the Ukrainian-Hungarian border in Tiszabecs, Hungary, on February 27, 2022. - Tens of thousands of Ukrainians have fled their country since Russia invaded on February 24, 2022. The United Nations' refugee agency, UNHCR, says it is planning to deal with up to four million if the situation worsens. (Photo by Attila KISBENEDEK / AFP)

The number of refugees to enter Europe from Ukraine could reach around four million, the EU announced at a news conference in Brussels.

After interior ministers gathered for a special meeting of EU member states to discuss the crisis, leaders indicated that the need to intervene was becoming increasingly urgent.

“We are witnessing what could become the largest humanitarian crisis on our European continent in many, many years. The needs are growing as we speak,” said Janez Lenarcic, European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management.

OPINION: This is Russia’s war, but we Europeans need to learn fast from our mistakes

He said the number of Ukrainians affected by the conflict in humanitarian terms could be 18 million within Ukraine itself, while seven million people are at risk of being internally displaced and four million could flee the country as refugees.

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

That’s a figure also echoed by the UN refugee agency.

More than 368,000 refugees, mainly women and children, have fled Ukraine into neighbouring countries so far based on data from national authorities, the agency said on Sunday.
 
A large number of those escaping have crossed over into Poland, where the authorities have counted some 156,000 crossing since the invasion started early Thursday.
 

Romani people fleeing Ukraine arrive at facilities of the local Roma community after Ukrainian refugees crossed the Ukrainian-Hungarian border in Tiszabecs, Hungary, on February 27, 2022. (Photo by Attila KISBENEDEK / AFP)
 
Border guards counted some 77,300 arrivals from Ukraine on Saturday alone. The refugees have arrived in cars, in packed trains and even on foot.
 
Germany’s rail operator said it will offer free train rides from Sunday to Ukrainian refugees travelling into the country from Poland. 
 
Up to six trains are running daily from Poland to Germany at the moment, Deutsche Bahn said, but it was preparing to increase that capacity “at short notice”.
 
 
Also on Sunday neighbouring Austria announced that its state railway company OeBB would offer free travel to those escaping the conflict.
 
Austrian Transport Minister Leonore Gewessler said in a tweet that she had agreed with OeBB that “Ukrainians who are fleeing will be able to use OeBB trains without tickets”.
 
“In these times it is important to help quickly and simply. That it exactly what we are doing,” she said.
 
Meanwhile, Italy is receiving its first refugees, Italian broadcaster Rainews reports.
 
 
Around fifty people made their way by bus, mainly women and children, as their husbands are said to be in Ukraine to fight.
 
After arriving at the Fernetti border in Trieste, police forces and guards carried out the border controls.
 
They are reportedly heading to friends’ or acquaintances’ homes, mainly in the north of Italy between Brescia, Vicenza and Milan. Some are also going to Rome.
 
Some 236,000 Ukrainians have residence in Italy – around 80 percent of those women, according to data from Italy’s national Institute of Statistics (ISTAT).

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

UKRAINE

Swift banking: How would France’s ban sanction Russia?

Since France supported a ban on Russia from the Swift global payments system, here's what that entails and how it would act as a sanction on Russia.

Published: 27 February 2022 11:40 CET
Swift banking: How would France's ban sanction Russia?

In the latest round of sanctions against Russia, France and other Western allies agreed to cut Russia out of the Swift payments system.

The group of world powers said in a statement it was “resolved to continue imposing costs on Russia that will further isolate Russia from the international financial system and our economies.”

Exclusion from Swift, a very discreet but important cog in the machinery of international finance, is one of the most disruptive sanctions the West has deployed against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

The move had been threatened in recent weeks by the European Union and other Western allies as a means of escalating punishment of Russia for its aggressions against its ex-Soviet neighbour.

READ ALSO: Italy and France back blocking Russia from Swift banking system

On Saturday, as the Russian military stepped up its assault on Ukrainian cities, Western powers sought to debilitate the country’s banking sector and currency by cutting selected banks from the international system used to transfer money, severely hamstringing Russia’s ability to trade with most of the world.

France and Italy backed the measure, with Germany shortly after also pledging its support, albeit in a slightly more cautious manner due to fears of the collateral damage such a move would create.

The United States, Canada, the European Commission and Britain have also given their support.

READ ALSO: How life in France could be impacted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Wealthy Russians connected to President Vladimir Putin’s government will also no longer be allowed to use the so-called golden passport system to obtain European citizenship for themselves and their family members.

Ukrainian military vehicles drive through Kyiv.

Ukrainian military vehicles drive through Kyiv. (Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP)
 
 

What is Swift?

Founded in 1973, the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, or SWIFT, actually doesn’t handle any transfers of funds itself.

But its messaging system, developed in the 1970s to replace relying upon Telex machines, provides banks the means to communicate rapidly, securely and inexpensively.

The non-listed Belgium-based firm is actually a cooperative of banks and proclaims to remain neutral.

What does Swift do?

Banks use the Swift system to send standardised messages about transfers of sums between themselves, transfers of sums for clients, and buy and sell orders for assets.

More than 11,000 financial institutions in over 200 countries use Swift, making it the backbone of the international financial transfer system.

But its preeminent role in finance has also meant that the firm has had to cooperate with authorities to prevent the financing of terrorism.

READ ALSO: Macron vows response ‘without weakness’ to Russian invasion of Ukraine

Russian premier Vladimir Putin and French president Emmanuel Macron. Photos: AFP

Who represents Swift in Russia?

According to the national association Rosswift, Russia is the second-largest country following the United States in terms of the number of users, with some 300 Russian financial institutions belonging to the system.

More than half of Russia’s financial institutions are members of Swift, it added.

Russia does have its own domestic financial infrastructure, including the SPFS system for bank transfers and the Mir system for card payments, similar to the Visa and Mastercard systems.

Are there precedents for excluding countries?

In November 2019, Swift “suspended” access to its network by certain Iranian banks.

The move followed the imposition of sanctions on Iran by the United States and threats by then-Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin that Swift would be targeted by US sanctions if it didn’t comply.

Iran had already been disconnected from the Swift network from 2012 to 2016.

Is it a credible threat?

Tactically, “the advantages and disadvantages are debatable,” Guntram Wolff, director of the Brussels-based Bruegel think tank, told AFP.

In practical terms, being removed from Swift means Russian banks can’t use it to make or receive payments with foreign financial institutions for trade transactions.

OPINION: This is Russia’s war, but we Europeans need to learn fast from our mistakes

“Operationally it would be a real headache,” said Wolff, especially for European countries that have considerable trade with Russia, which is their single biggest supplier of natural gas.

Western nations threatened to exclude Russia from Swift in 2014 following its annexation of Crimea.

But excluding such a major country – Russia is also a major oil exporter – could spur Moscow to accelerate the development of an alternative transfer system, with China for example.

What does France say about the move?

Although French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday that cutting off Russia from the Swift global payments system was a “last resort”, authorities made a quick U-turn on Saturday.

France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian was quoted on Saturday as supporting the measure, the Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba wrote in a tweet.

READ ALSO: ‘This war will last,’ warns France’s President Macron on Ukraine

He added that France was also prepared to supply weapons and military equipment to Ukraine.

France’s President Emmanuel Macron spoke to his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky late on Saturday night, in part to discuss the move to ban Russia from the Swift system.

The Ukrainian president “thanked the French president for his contribution to the collective measures concerning Swift, and for having responded to Ukraine’s requests for defensive military equipment,” according to French broadcaster TF1.

EU foreign ministers are due to meet on Sunday evening to discuss further sanctions.

SHOW COMMENTS