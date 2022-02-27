Baby names and republican rule: 6 Essential articles for life in France

Have you got a baby on the way? If so, you better think twice about naming them Nutella, Mini-Cooper or Griezmann-Mbappé – because French courts are likely to order you to choose something more appropriate.

Up until 1993 parents in France had to choose a name for their baby from a long list of acceptable prénoms laid out by authorities. And a far-right candidate in the 2022 presidential race wants to bring this rule back.

But the law currently states that a parent can give any name to their child – as long as this name does not go “against the interests of the child”.

You can read our guide on names to avoid below:

The French baby names banned by law

If you’re looking for work in France, you can maximise your chances of success by writing a CV in correct French, taking both language and format into account.

After that comes the cover letter and, if you nail it, the job interview.

We spoke with a French recruitment expert about what you need to do to get that dream job.

Ask the expert: How to write the perfect French CV

France is, of course, a republic but the current one is actually la Cinquième République – the Fifth Republic.

And the phrase Fifth Republic is often used in general language in France, especially around politics.

Here’s what people mean when they talk about the Fifth Republic, and what happened to the previous four.

Explained: What is the French Fifth Republic?

If you’re a Brit living in France, you may miss certain creature comforts.

Yes, the French have among the finest gastronomie in the world, but do they have Marmite, decent tea bags and pork pies?

Brexit has thrown a spanner in the works for Brits who want to transport various foodstuffs and other items into France in their suitcase, following a visit to the UK.

Import-export businesses have been particularly hit, but how do the rules impact individual travellers? We’ve written a guide to help you get your head around this question:

Marmite, tea bags and pork pies: What can you bring into France from the UK

‘Yes’ is one of the most commonly uttered words in every language around the world and even people with an extremely rudimentary knowledge of French will know that oui is the term used here.

But for those of you looking to expand your vocabulary, look no further than the article below:

Beyond oui: 23 ways to agree in French

If you’re not yet in France but considering moving here – or even are just daydreaming about it – there are a number of things you should do to prepare: from checking your residency rights, to choosing a place to live, to sorting out bank accounts and health insurance.

For those considering making the move, take a moment to read our guide to some of the steps you should take beforehand.

Checklist: 10 things to do before moving to France