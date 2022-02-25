Read news from:
What are the biggest challenges for Americans in France?

Moving countries is always difficult, but from bank accounts to driving licences, tipping to customer service, there are some particular challenges that Americans in France face.

Published: 25 February 2022 08:43 CET
Photo: Loic Venance/AFP

When you encounter problems in your new country it’s easy to feel as if you are all alone and it’s all your fault – but in fact it could be your nationality that’s the issue.

We’re not trying to put you off – France is a lovely country – but sometimes it helps to know that it’s not just you.

And  on the plus side, if you make your move to France a big success, you can end up being given the honour of being Panthéoniser, like your compatriot Josephine Baker.

Bank accounts 

The issue that American readers of The Local raise most often is that of bank accounts and the increasing difficulty of opening one in France.

A French bank account is vital if you are working, want to sign up to the healthcare system and in many cases to rent an apartment. But a piece of legislation called FATCA means that French banks are increasingly reluctant to take on any new clientele who hold a US passport.

So don’t be surprised if you are turned down flat when you try to open an account, even if you have plenty of money and an excellent credit rating.

You can find a full explanation of the problem, and what to do about it, HERE.

Tax

You’ve left the USA but that doesn’t mean that it’s keen to let you go. As a US passport holder you will almost certainly still be required to file a tax declaration to the IRS, even if you no longer have any income in the USA.

Most residents in France are also required to file a tax declaration (even if all your income comes from the US eg a pension), so you will find yourself filing two declarations a year. In good news though, France and the US have a dual taxation agreement, so at least you won’t be paying tax twice on the same income, it’s just extra paperwork.

Virtually the only way to wriggle free of the IRS’s clutches is to renounce your American citizenship, but that’s a complicated and expensive process, which many US consulates are currently refusing to even allow you to begin.

Driving

This one is a question of luck – if you passed your driving test in a US state that has an agreement with France then you can simply swap your licence for a French one.

If, however, your licence was issued by a state that has no agreement with France then we have some very bad news for you – you will have to take a French driving test. This is expensive because there are a minimum amount of lessons you must take, as well as being challenging for people who do not have fluent French. 

This the reason why many Americans, especially those living in French cities, simply don’t drive at all. Find the full list of States HERE.

Visas and cartes de séjour

This isn’t specifically limited to Americans, all non-EU citizens need a visa or residency card to live in France, but the process can be a complicated one.

Getting the visa and arriving in France is far from the end of the process – full details HERE.

In some good news, the days of going to the préfecture with an enormous file of papers are coming to an end as an increasing number of processes including carte de séjour renewal move online.

Culture shock

It’s not just the practical issues, moving countries brings a culture shock with it that almost all new arrivals experience. 

Tipping

The tipping culture in France is very different to the US and it’s perfectly OK not to leave anything at all for your server.

Hospitality staff receive a decent wage in France so they’re not relying on tips to make up their wages.

If you’ve had a nice meal and your server was helpful it’s always appreciated to leave a little extra, but this can just amount to some coins or ’rounding up’ your bill.

A tip in France is known as a pourboire – literally ‘for a drink’ – and this is how it’s seen, a pleasant little extra but not required.

Customer service

Some unkind people say that there’s no word in French for customer service. We wouldn’t quite go that far, but it’s certainly different.

The concept of ‘the customer is king’ doesn’t really exist (maybe just as well when you remember what the French did to their kings) and while many French bureaucrats, servers and sales staff are very helpful and friendly others are not, and there’s not really much you can do about it.

It’s best to always be polite – and start with a bonjour – even if you have a very justified complaint. 

There’s an upside to this though – sales staff, especially in independent businesses, see their role as to advise you rather than to serve you which means you get their specialist knowledge as well as the cheese/wine/clothes that you’re buying.

Complaining 

But if you want to complain about a rude sales assistant then you will fit right in with the French, who also love a good complain.

The French habit of complaining can be hard for some newcomers to adjust to, especially if you come from a culture where people generally express themselves more positively.

It can come over as very negative, but really it’s more of a habit and you may eventually grow to love it.

Likewise if you ask a French friend their opinion on your new haircut don’t expect them to sugarcoat it – if they think it makes you look like Gérard Depardieu in a wig then they’ll tell you, and count it as a friendly and honest gesture.

Ice and air-con

Air-conditioning does of course exist in France, but while it’s common in shopping malls, hotels and offices it’s rare to find it in private accommodation.

Most apartments in Paris don’t have air-con (or an elevator come to that, check carefully with the real estate agent), nor do homes in the south of France.

You can spend a small fortune buying your own place and installing air-conditioning, but it might be easier (and better for the planet) to just buy a fan and accept that you will be hot during the summer months. 

Likewise if you want ice in your drink you will need to ask for it (avec glaçon) as beverages are not routinely served with ice.

What were your biggest culture shocks when you moved to France? Share your experiences at [email protected]

FAMILY

The French baby names banned by law

France no longer has a list of acceptably French names that parents must pick from, but courts do have the power to ban certain names if they judge they will have an adverse effect on the little one's life. Here's a round-up of some of the names that have been refused over the years.

Published: 18 February 2022 15:01 CET
The French baby names banned by law

Up until 1993 parents in France had to choose a name for their baby from a long list of acceptable prénoms laid out by authorities. But the list was scrapped under President François Mitterand and French parents were given the liberty to be a little bit more inventive.

However the law currently states that a court can still ban names if they decide it is against the child’s best interests.

The national statistics body INSEE publishes an annual list of the most popular baby names, but yearly lists of rejected names are not provided.

However, court decisions are often publicised when parents have been ordered to pick a different name for their new arrival.

Here’s a collection of some of those that have been rejected in recent years.

Griezmann-Mbappé

In 2019 football loving couple tried to name their son Griezmann-Mbappé, a neologism of Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappé who both play for France. The court turned down the request and the child was eventually named Dany.  In a separate case, CR7 – a nickname used for Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo – was also rejected by a French court. 

Clitorine and Vagina 

French media report that these names were refused by courts in 2019. It is not hard to see why. 

Joyeux 

In October 2006, a Montpellier court wasn’t happy about a child having the name Joyeaux (happy). It remains unclear if the child was named after the cheeriest character in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, but either way, the court slammed the decision, stating that the name was rejected due its “fantastical, almost ridiculous nature, that could create difficulties and actual embarrassment for the child”.

Patriste

From the other end of the emotional spectrum, Patriste was also barred. When said slowly, this word could be taken to mean pas triste (not sad). This name has been struck down by a French court. 

Nutella and Fraise

Nutella and Fraise (Strawberry) have both been turned down as names in France. Why? Because judges thought children with these names would be mocked as they grew up.

Some fruit-related names are allowed, however, and even quite common like Clémentine. 

Jihad 

In 2018, as France was reeling from years of deadly terror attacks that had taken place under the Hollande administration, a court in Dijon ruled against parents who wanted to name their child Jihad. 

Mohamed Merah 

Mohamed Merah was a terrorist killed in a standoff with French police after murdering seven people in southwestern France in 2012. When a couple tried to give their child the same name, a court struck it down, saying: “We consider that this would pose difficulties for the child and bring prejudices against him.”

It is unclear whether the name was intended as a tribute to the terrorist or not. 

Mini-Cooper 

The High Court of Perpignan ruled that Mini-Cooper was not a suitable name for a baby girl in 2015, ordering the parents to choose a more “classic” name. 

MJ

In 2010, two ultra Michael Jackson fans named their baby MJ.  The courts didn’t think the idea was such a Thriller and told the parents to Beat It [Sorry, Ed]. The parents might have had more luck with Billie Jean. 

Prince-William 

The Duke of Cambridge may not be a particularly inspiring figure for many people in the UK, but Queen Elizabeth’s grandson certainly appears to have a number of fans in France. However, a Perpignan court ruled that Prince-William was not an acceptable name of a baby boy. 

Anal 

As far as we know, no-one has ever attempted to name their child this. However a lawyer working at the Paris appeals court has listed a range of names on his website, which are best to avoid if you don’t want to have to change it later. Anal, he said, “simply cannot pass”. 

Thanks for the tip, Maître

If far-right TV pundit Eric Zemmour wins the 2022 election this system could change, as he has said he is in favour of returning to a list of ‘French only’ first names for babies. Check the name generator below to see if yours would pass muster.

