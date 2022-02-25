For members
AMERICANS IN FRANCE
What are the biggest challenges for Americans in France?
Moving countries is always difficult, but from bank accounts to driving licences, tipping to customer service, there are some particular challenges that Americans in France face.
Published: 25 February 2022 08:43 CET
Photo: Loic Venance/AFP
FAMILY
The French baby names banned by law
France no longer has a list of acceptably French names that parents must pick from, but courts do have the power to ban certain names if they judge they will have an adverse effect on the little one's life. Here's a round-up of some of the names that have been refused over the years.
Published: 18 February 2022 15:01 CET
