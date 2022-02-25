Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

UKRAINE

Ukrainian flag on French Covid app ‘is not a cyberattack’

Those using the TousAntiCovid app, which hosts the French vaccine pass, may have noticed a small Ukraine flag appearing on the corner of the screen - but there's no cause for alarm.

Published: 25 February 2022 15:52 CET
The French TousAntiCovid app now features a Ukrainian flag in the top left corner.
The French TousAntiCovid app now features a Ukrainian flag in the top left corner. (Photo by Damien MEYER / AFP)

If you used the TousAntiCovid app on Friday, you might have noticed the small Ukrainian flag that appears on the top left corner of the screen. 

This was not the result of a Russian hack, as some initially feared, but an act of solidarity towards the Ukrainian people – authorised by the French government. 

France's TousAntiCovid app now bears a small Ukrainian flag.

France’s TousAntiCovid app now bears a small Ukrainian flag. Source: The Local

The symbolic decision to add the Ukrainian flag to the TousAntiCovid app, which is used to carry an electronic copy of the vaccine pass, comes after cities around the world illuminated their buildings in blue and yellow to show their support for the Ukrainian people.

Valérie Boyer, a Senator for the centre-right Les Républicains party, was among the many people who initially feared that the appearance of the flag was the result of a malicious cyberattack. 

“A provocation of hackers highlighting the vulnerability of our IT systems and our very expensive consulting firms?” she asked

The office of Cédric O, France’s Digital Communications Minister, has since confirmed that the flag was intended as a “message of support”. It will remain on the pass only on Friday.

It’s not the first time that emojis have been used on TousAntiCovid – the ‘mask face’ emoji often appears to remind French people of the mask rules, while a Christmas tree appeared over the festive period.

Not everyone appreciated it though – “No doubt that sticking the Ukraine flag on the #tousanticovid app will make #Putin tremble,” wrote the below Twitter user.

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

The Ukrainian flag will be displayed prominently on a number of French monuments over the coming days. 

On Friday evening and over the weekend, the Eiffel tower will be illuminated in the colours of the flag at the request of Paris Mayor, Anne Hidalgo, who is also running for the presidency as the Parti Socialiste candidate in April. 

The Hôtel de Ville in Paris was also lit up in the colours of the flag on Thursday evening. Other town halls in Tours, La Rochelle and elsewhere raised Ukrainian flags in solidarity. 

In the northern French city of Lille, the Kharkov bridge (named after a town in northeastern Ukraine with which Lille is twinned) was rebaptised the Kharkiv bridge, adopting a Ukrainian rather than Russian spelling. 

A Ukrainian flag also hung behind French President Emmanuel Macron as he addressed the nation on Thursday. 

“We will respond without weakness to this act of war, with calm, determination and unity,” he said. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

UKRAINE

‘I fear my family will be killed’: Ukrainians across Europe react to Russia’s invasion

As the news travelled around the world on Thursday that Russia had invaded Ukraine, many Ukrainians in Europe have told The Local of their fears for their family and country, as well as their frustration at not being able to help.

Published: 24 February 2022 18:21 CET
'I fear my family will be killed': Ukrainians across Europe react to Russia's invasion

In the early hours of Thursday morning Russia invaded Ukraine after weeks of high tension with western leaders and years of military action in the east of the country.

As the announcements filtered through news outlets, Ukrainians living in countries across Europe woke up to a reality they had long been dreading.

In a survey of The Local’s Ukrainian readers, the most common feeling expressed was the utter shock that their country had been invaded, followed by deep and real fears that they may never see their friends and family again.

Others spoke about the impact on their identity as a Ukrainian, the frustration of not being able to help and fears of not being able to go back home.

‘It makes me feel unsafe and worried’

“I have nowhere to go back to,” said Karina Karnaukh, 32 year-old Senior Business Development Manager living in Stockholm but originally from Dnipro. “I’ll most likely lose my job and thus will have to ask for refugee status in EU.

“This is a tragedy happening in the middle of Europe.

“I fear for the lives of my parents and my little sisters. What can happen? No one knows.” 

Dmytro, a 35-year-old Software Engineer living in Copenhagen but originally from the city of Kharkiv, said: “I have family members and friends living in Kharkiv and other Ukrainian cities. They have been okay so far, but I am worried about their well-being. I am in a safe and privileged position compared to them, but I can do very little to help.”

Another Copenhagen-based Ukrainian resident named Andrii, originally from Transcarpathia in Western Ukraine said: “My parents are there, my brother is in Kyiv, my friends and other family members are there. I feel continuous stress and helplessness. I won’t be able to go back if Russia occupies beloved Ukraine.”

A 37-year-old Software Engineer in Berlin expressed fears for their family, including a disabled father, and said: “I need to figure out how I can help them to flee the country.”

Another anonymous respondent said: “I just hope my sister and mother can join me in Sweden”.

Irena, 24, who works as a kindergarten teacher in Aarhus, Denmark, but is originally from the Odessa region said she “cannot stop crying” and added her biggest fear is that her family will be killed.

Viktoria, an IT Consultant in Munich, Germany, said: “It makes me feel unsafe and worried because a lot of my friends and relatives live in Kyiv. I feel like I have gone back in time and now it is June 1941. It is a horrible and surreal feeling.”

The mention of June 1941 refers to the day when Germany attacked Ukraine as World War II raged. Later that year, the country was divided between two German administrative units.

Viktoria, from Kyiv added: “My fear is if the US and the EU don’t help and block the Russian aggression, the EU will also become an unstable place where there is no democracy but only military power rules the world.” 

The Ukrainian diaspora in Europe

According to Reuters, there are 260,000 Ukrainians living in the Czech Republic, and tens of thousands in both Slovakia, Poland and Hungary. It is estimated there are around 40,000 Ukrainian nationals in France whilst Germany and Spain are home to over 100,000 Ukrainian nationals. Italy numbers over 240,000. Sweden (estimated 12,800), Austria (12,600) Switzerland (6,500) Denmark (8,000) and Norway (7,200) are also home to thousands of Ukrainians.

Andre, 37, a Software Engineer who lives in Mannheim, Germany, but is originally from the Ukrainian city of Cherkasy said: “The impact is mostly psychological. We don’t have any close relatives in Ukraine, but we planned to go home as usual near Easter. I need to work, but it’s extremely complicated now since I keep scrolling the news feed.”

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: How Italy could be impacted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Most readers told The Local they are receiving support from friends and colleagues in their country of residence. However, many expressed dismay at the level of support on an international level and from regional authorities.

When asked about his biggest fear, an investment analyst from Zurich who asked not to be named, said: “Ukraine will be bombed and cultural heritage will be destroyed. People will be killed. I worry for my immediate family living there now.”

Julia, 32, a Quality Assurance Engineer in Stockholm, said her biggest fear is: “Occupation of Ukraine with other countries only sending their thoughts and prayers or just raising their concerns.”

Julia also expressed her disbelief that her country was at war with Russia and added that her employer has offered her additional days off from work.

Olha, a 38-year-old IT specialist in Stockholm, said about the war: “It will impact the lives of all European people, not only Ukrainians.”

SHOW COMMENTS