Why do I need to know gagner son bifteck?

Because money makes the world go round.

What does it mean?

Gagner son bifteck, pronounced gan-yay sohn beef-tech, is a French idiom that means to earn a living.

Literally, it translates as ‘to earn one’s steak’.

The verb gagner can mean to win, but also to earn or to gain/save – for example the phrase gagner du temps means to save time.

As Europe’s largest producer and consumer of beef, it should come as no surprise that this expression is widespread in France.

English equivalents include: bringing home the bacon, earning a crust, or making some dough.

It’s not offensive, but it’s definitely casual, your bank manager is unlikely to ask how you ‘earn your steak’ when he’s reviewing your financial records.

Use it like this

Je gagne mon bifteck en tant que journaliste – I earn my crust as a journalist

Elle est à la recherche d’un boulot pour gagner son bifteck – She is looking for a job to earn a living

Comment tu gagnes ton bifteck? – What do you do to bring home the bacon?

Other food expressions

There are other food-related expressions that pertain to earning a living in France. As with gagner son bifteck, these idioms would generally be used in an informal setting:

Gagner son pain – To earn one’s bread

Gagner sa croûte – To earn one’s crust