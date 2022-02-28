For members
MONEY
Australians in France: What you need to know about your pension
The food. The weather. The wine. The lifestyle. France has plenty to offer retirees - but it's always a good idea to check the situation around pensions before you move.
Published: 25 February 2022 15:02 CET
Updated: 28 February 2022 11:33 CET
Updated: 28 February 2022 11:33 CET
For members
LIVING IN FRANCE
Baby names and republican rule: 6 Essential articles for life in France
From banned baby names, to writing the perfect CV, via an explanation of the Fifth Republic, here are six essential articles for life in France.
Published: 27 February 2022 09:10 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments