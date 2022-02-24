Ukrainians in Europe: How will Russia’s invasion and the war impact your lives?

If you are a Ukrainian resident in Europe, especially in the countries covered by The Local, we’d like to hear from you.
Your answers to the survey below may be used in a future article on The Local.
After Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops to enter Ukrainian territory we'd like to hear from Ukrainians living around Europe as to how the crisis will impact your lives. Here's a short questionnaire.
If you are a Ukrainian resident in Europe, especially in the countries covered by The Local, we’d like to hear from you.
Your answers to the survey below may be used in a future article on The Local.
Member comments