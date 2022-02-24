Read news from:
How life in France could be impacted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine

The Russian invasion of Ukraine that began on Thursday could impact the French economy especially when it comes to fuel and energy prices.

Published: 24 February 2022 10:15 CET
Black smoke rises from a military airport near Kyiv
The full extent of the economic consequences of the invasion of Ukraine for France are unclear. (Photo by Aris Messinis / AFP)

Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine on Thursday morning, with explosions heard in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. 

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the invasion and called for an immediate halt to military operations.

In the build up to the invasion, France and the EU slapped economic sanctions on Russia, cutting some trade relations with the country. 

The French government has insisted that this will not hurt the French economy, with Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire telling the Senate on Tuesday that the French economy is only a “little exposed” to events in Ukraine. 

“Russia is not a major nation for France. The impact on the French economy will be limited,” he said. 

The GDP of Russia is smaller than that of Italy and France does not have a significant trading relationship with the country. 

“France exports less than €7 billion worth of goods per year [about 1 percent of all exports] to Russia,” said Le Maire, adding, “we import less than €10 billion euros per year from Russia – that is less than 2 percent of French imports.”

“I want to be very clear – we have a battery of sanctions that are much more penalising if Vladimir Putin persists in violating the law.”

While the stock market is based largely on informed speculation and not always a reliable indicator of things to come, it is worth noting that the CAC 40, the Paris-base stock index, had plunged by close to 5 percent by on Thursday in response to the invasion. 

Energy costs 

The main concern however stems from a potential rise in energy costs, with France importing about 20 percent of its gas from Russia.  

On the global market, gas prices shot up by about 10 percent on Tuesday, over concern about supply problems linked to the invasion of Ukraine. 

Speaking to BFMTV on Wednesday, Le Maire said that France could maintain its current freeze on gas and electricity prices if necessary. 

“The freeze on gas prices is set to run until the Summer of 2022. If we need to prolong it because we see an explosion in prices, it seems to me indispensable to do so.” 

The economy minister said that the invasion provided further proof that France needs to diversify its energy supply. 

As far as petrol is concerned, Le Maire cautioned, “we don’t know what Vladimir Putin’s decision will be and how high the barrel price will go.” 

The signs suggest that car drivers in France will likely suffer because of the conflict, with petrol prices already topping €1.70 per litre. 

Food prices 

Ukraine has traditionally been referred to as the breadbasket of Europe, due to its status as a major wheat producer. 

Fears over a Russian invasion, which have proved well-founded, have led the price of wheat to soar – this inflation will likely trickle down to supermarket store prices soon.  

The price of wheat smashed its previous record high in European trading on Thursday, reaching €344 per tonne, far above its previous record of 313.5 euros recorded late last year. 

Farmers in France are also particularly worried about retaliatory sanctions from Russia which would see French exports banned. 

In 2014, when Russia annexed Crimea, Putin responded to western sanctions by banning the import of EU agricultural products, which hurt the French dairy sector in particular. 

The head FNSEA, a French agricultural union, said that French agricultural exports to Russia have never fully recovered.

French businesses in Ukraine and Russia  

French media report that there are some 160 French businesses operating in Ukraine. It is unlikely that these will continue to function if the country descends into all out war. 

The French government has asked for French foreign residents of Ukraine to leave the country. 

Meanwhile in Russia, the presence of French businesses means that France is the second biggest source of foreign direct investment in the country. 

35 out of France’s 40 biggest businesses have branches in Russia, employing around 160,000 people. 

Renault and Leroy Merlin are both market leaders in the country.

In previous periods of tension between the West and Russia, French businesses have continued to thrive in Russia. 

Macron vows response ‘without weakness’ to Russian invasion of Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday warned Russia of an uncompromising response to its attack on Ukraine, which he described as a turning point in European history.

Published: 24 February 2022 14:18 CET
“We will respond without weakness to this act of war, with calm, determination and unity,” Macron said in an address to the nation, adding that the events were a “turning point in the history of Europe and our country” that would have “deep and lasting consequences for our lives.”

Standing in front of a Ukrainian flag alongside the usual French and EU flags, he added that the events were a “turning point in the history of Europe and our country” that would have “deep and lasting consequences for our lives”.

Decisions would be taken at meetings of the G7, EU and NATO in the next hours, he said, adding that the sanctions agreed against Russia would be “up to” the scale of the aggression Moscow had launched.

“In the military, economic and energy domains we will be without weakness,” he said.

Macron had repeatedly spoken to President Vladimir Putin seeking a diplomatic solution to the standoff but to no avail. After frenetic telephone talks at the weekend, he has not spoken to the Russian leader since Putin on Monday recognised two Ukrainian breakaway regions as independent.

Macron said that the “massive” Russian attack on Ukraine was “contrary to all the commitments made by the Russian authorities”.

“By going back on his word and refusing the diplomatic path and choosing war, President Putin not only decided to attack Ukraine, he decided to tarnish the whole sovereignty of Ukraine,” said Macron.

“He decided to inflict the most significant damage on peace and stability in Europe for decades,” Macron added.

