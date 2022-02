Why do I need to know boules puantes?

Because it is a handy if you are a prankster, but you will also hear it used in a less literal way.

What does it mean?

Boules puantes, pronounced bool poo-ont, is a French word for stink bombs.

Boules literally means balls, while puant means stinking.

La boule puante est un accessoire incontournable pour faire des farces – The stink bomb is an essential accessory for doing pranks

Les boules puantes se diffusent une odeur proche de l’œuf pourri – Stink bombs give off a smell close to rotting eggs

Sometimes, the word can be used metaphorically to describe kicking up a fuss.

When 2022 French presidential candidate Valérie Pécresse was accused of having an illegal conflict of interest, she used the phrase to bat away the allegations, saying they were an attempt to kick up a fuss for her.

C’est malheureusement les boules puantes de la fin de la campagne – It is unfortunately stink bombs at the end of the campaign

Other prank-related vocab

Canular/blague/farce/piège – prank

Coquin/farceur – prankster

Coussin péteur – farting cushion (whoopee cushion)

Déguisement – disguise