ENVIRONMENT

Massive hornet-trapping campaign begins in south west France

Across south west France trapping campaigns have begun in an attempt to control the numbers of dangerous Asian hornets.

Published: 23 February 2022 14:57 CET
Asian hornets on their nest.
Asian hornets arrived in France around 2004 and can now be found natiowide. Photo: Alain Jocard / AFP

Trapping campaigns are organised annually at this time of year, as the weather begins to get warmer and queens begin to emerge from hibernation.

And the Charente-Maritime town of Royan Atlantique, on France’s west coast, is leading the way, as the below video shows.

Experts say that now is the time to begin using the traps, as catching queen hornets in the process of building their nests will lead to far fewer insects later in the year. 

Some 2,000 traps are installed in and around Royan this year, including 300 that were distributed to householders in the week of Valentine’s Day. 

Once installed, the traps can capture several dozen insects at a time.

In order to capture a maximum of hornet queens, traps should be installed between mid-February and mid-May. Especially since during this period, these predators end up coming out of their hibernation.

It is believed Asian hornets arrived in France around 2004. They have now spread nationwide.

Although their venom is not more powerful than that of normal bees or wasps, they are known to be more aggressive towards humans, and their stings can cause anaphylactic shock in allergic people.

The hornets also damage beehives and kill bees, damaging honey stocks and destroying the native ecosystem.

ENVIRONMENT

More delays at France’s newest nuclear power site

French electricity firm EDF announced new delays and cost overruns for its troubled new-generation nuclear plant in northern France on Wednesday as the Covid pandemic made the work more difficult.

Published: 12 January 2022 11:17 CET
More delays at France's newest nuclear power site
The Flamanville nuclear plant in northern France Photo: Lou Benoist/AFP

The heavily indebted group said that the plant at Flamanville on the Channel coast would not be loaded with fuel until the “second quarter of 2023”, instead of late 2022.

Projected costs had increased by another €300 million to €12.7 billion – around four times more than the initial forecast of €3.3 billion.

The new schedule and budget take into account “the progress of work and preparations for the start in an industrial context that has been made more difficult by the pandemic,” the state-controlled company said in a statement.

The group has experienced multiple technical setbacks with the Flamanville plant, with the the national nuclear watchdog identifying problems with welding in 2019 which had to be redone.

The new-generation EPR plant at Flamanville is the only one under construction in France, but three others are in operation around the world: two in China and one in Finland.

EDF was also picked to build a two-reactor plant at Hinkley Point in southwest England in 2016, but this project too has been hit by delays and cost overruns.

Despite objections from some environmentalists, the French government is banking on new nuclear plants to hit its targets for reducing carbon dioxide emissions.

The country currently gets the bulk of its electricity – 70 percent – from 56 reactors spread across the country but many of them are coming to the end of their expected lifespans of 40 years.

If the reactor is loaded with fuel in Flamanville in the middle of next year, it would be expected to begin commercial operations around five or six months later.

The government has said a coal plant at Cordemais in western France will be allowed to operate until 2024 until the Flamanville site is brought online.

