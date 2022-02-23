French government deactivates 3.5 million Covid vaccine passes

Passes will be deactivated for people who have not had a booster shot, if more than four months has passed since their second vaccine dose.
The new rule requiring boosters for all over 18s came into force on February 15th, but the government gave a one-week ‘period of tolerance’ to allow people to get the booster shot.
This tolerance period ends on Wednesday so from then on if you had your second dose more than four months ago and you have not had a booster, your vaccine pass will cease to work.
Anyone who has had the booster shot will keep their valid pass, even if the gap between their second and third doses was more than four months.
People whose pass deactivates will no longer be able to access health pass venues, which include bars, cafés, restaurants, gyms, leisure centres, cinemas, theatres, tourist sites, large events, sports stadiums, nightclubs and long-distance trains.
The booster shot rules also affect tourists and visitors, so people vising from other countries will no longer be able to get a French vaccine pass unless they have had a booster shot if their initial vaccines were administered more than four months ago.
Anyone living in France is eligible for a booster three months after their second vaccine dose.
At present, second boosters are being offered only to those in high risk groups. Health minister Olivier Véran told the Senate on Tuesday that he does not judge that a second booster is necessary for most people, and they are not required for the vaccine pass.
