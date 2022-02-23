France’s Macron ‘to kick off re-election bid in March’

Macron is yet to formally declare his candidacy for the election, and has until March 4th to do so.
However it is widely thought to be extremely unlikely that he would not run, and opinion polls have steadily suggested that he is likely to come out on top in the first round of voting on April 10th.
He has already received the 500 signatures of support from elected officials which are required for all candidates to get onto the ballot paper, a system known as parrainage.
(article continues below)
See also on The Local:
Sources have previously suggested that Macron, who has in recent days been preoccupied with the Ukraine crisis, would be likely to declare his candidacy in the week beginning February 28th.
French elections: 5 things you didn’t know about Emmanuel Macron
The final list of candidates who have made it onto the ballot paper will be published on March 8th, with formal campaigning – including rules on equal TV airtime – beginning six weeks before the first round of voting.
In reality, most candidates have been campaigning for months.
Voting takes place over two rounds on Sunday, April 10th and Sunday April 24th.
Member comments