COVID-19 VACCINES

France to suspend almost all use of Janssen vaccine

The French government has said it will suspend use of the single-shot Janssen vaccine in the coming days, except for 'at risk' groups and those who have a medical reason not to use other vaccine types.

Published: 23 February 2022 13:06 CET
An important health authority in France has called for the Janssen vaccine to be suspended for almost all of the population.
An important health authority in France has called for the Janssen vaccine to be suspended for almost all of the population. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP)

The French government said it would follow the guidance of the Haute Autorité de Santé (HAS), an advisory body on health policy, by suspending the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine for almost all of the population. 

The move will not have a significant effect on France’s Covid vaccination programme, since the vast majority of shots given in France are Pfizer.

Citing a scientific paper published in January, the HAS noted an apparent “increased risk of heart attacks” among people who received this vaccine instead of other widely used alternatives like those produced by Pfizer and Moderna. 

The risk of vaccinating with the Janssen vaccine is still very small.

France began vaccinating people over the age of 55 with the vaccine in April 2021. According to the HAS, by January this year, 1,079,000 doses had been administered and just 16 cases of heart attacks were recorded among patients, 12 of whom were already at risk of cardiovascular disease. 

The risk was found to be highest in the first two weeks following injection. 

The health authority still recommends use of the Janssen vaccine for people who are ‘at risk’ or who have a medical reason not to take mRNA vaccines such as Pfizer or Moderna.

The suspension will last at least until a meeting of the European Medicines Agency has given its verdict on the vaccine, expected in March. 

While the recommendation of the HAS is not legally binding, the French government generally follow advice issued by the organisation. 

What about other countries? 

France has already restricted use of the Janssen vaccine for those over 55 who are getting vaccinated for the first time. The wider suspension will bring it in line with a number of other countries in Europe and elsewhere. 

The vaccine is not used as part of the vaccination campaign in Denmark, Sweden and Spain. The Janssen vaccine is not currently available in the UK but in the US, despite a temporary suspension last year, it is now available to anyone over the age of 18 as an initial dose or as a booster. 

Many European countries, including Italy, recommend receiving a booster dose with either Pfizer or AstraZenca if you were initially vaccinated with the Janssen vaccine. 

If you have already had a Janssen vaccine in France?

Adults vaccinated with what was once considered a ‘single-shot’ Janssen vaccine now need a top-up shot in France.

To continue using the vaccine pass, those injected with the Janssen vaccine need to get a second dose (of either Pfizer or Moderna) within two months of their first shot. 

You become eligible for a booster within three months of your second shot and must get one within four months if you want to continue using the vaccine pass. 

What if you were infected before or after receiving a Janssen vaccine? 

If you were infected and then received a Janssen vaccine, you only need one additional dose (one month after your first injection) to be considered fully vaccinated with a booster. 

If you were infected within 15 days after receiving your initial Janssen vaccine, you will need to receive two further doses to be considered fully vaccinated with a booster (following the same time table as those who were not infected). 

If you were infected more than 15 days after receiving your initial Janssen vaccine, you only need to receive one extra dose, three months after infection, to be considered fully vaccinated with a booster. 

Other vaccine news

French pharmaceuticals giant Sanofi said on Wednesday that its Covid vaccine, developed with Britain’s GSK, had delivered positive results after nearly a year of delays left it lagging far behind rivals in the race for a jab.

The two drugmakers said in a statement they will “seek regulatory authorisation” for their vaccine in the United States and the European Union following phase 3 trials involving thousands of people.

The trials – which have not yet been released – indicated that the vaccine was 100 percent effective against severe Covid disease and hospitalisations, Sanofi said.

It was also more than 50 percent effective against all symptomatic Covid, it added.

Sanofi abandoned a previous vaccine project based on the mRNA technology used by its rivals Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna, which have formed the backbone of vaccination efforts in many Western countries.

It is now focused on a vaccine using a slightly less innovative technique based on recombinant protein technology, also seen in the Novavax shot. 

COVID-19 RULES

Covid rules and vaccine pass: What changes in France on Wednesday

This week in France there are two big Covid-related changes - the second phase in the relaxation of health rules and changes to the vaccine pass validity. Here's what you need to know.

Published: 15 February 2022 11:00 CET
Updated: 16 February 2022 08:36 CET
Covid rules and vaccine pass: What changes in France on Wednesday

It is a busy week in terms of changes to Covid policy in France, with Wednesday marking the latest phase in the gradual relaxation of the rules.

Here’s what changes;

Wednesday

  • Wider relaxation of Covid rules 

A number of Covid rules are being scrapped, which will be of huge relief to those working in the nightlife and cultural sector. 

Nightclubs will be open once again from Wednesday and cafés and bars will no longer be limited to table-service, meaning you will be able to drink at the bar and even have a boogie if you wish. 

Concerts and music gigs can also take place once again.

People will once again be allowed to eat in cinemas and sports grounds, as well as on trains and planes.

You can find the full calendar of upcoming changes HERE.

Several other changes have already come into force this week;

Monday

  • Vaccination centres told to show flexibility to unvaccinated

The health ministry sent a memo to vaccination centres on Monday, instructing them to allow people using fake health passes to wipe the record clean and initiate a real vaccination cycle. 

Up until Monday, people using fake passes had 30 days to inform a vaccination centre and receive their shots without facing legal consequences.

This 30 day limit no longer applies – and those working at vaccination sites no longer need to inform law enforcement authorities of people who were using fake passes. 

Tuesday

  • Vaccine pass rules change

Booster shots are now necessary for most people who want to hold a valid vaccine pass – which is required to use a wide range of venues including bars, cafés, ski lifts and tourist sites. 

Up until now, vaccine passes automatically deactivated if it has been more than seven months since your second dose and you have not yet received a booster shot. But on Tuesday, this time limit dropped to four months. Anyone who already had the booster is fine, even if their gap between second and third doses is more than four months.

READ ALSO Your questions answered about France’s new 4-month booster shot rule

Bear in mind that in certain circumstances, proof of previous infection from Covid means you would not have to receive a booster dose to carry on holding a valid vaccine pass. 

READ MORE If you’ve had Covid you may not need a booster for your vaccine pass

You can still use proof of recent recovery from Covid in lieu of being fully vaccinated as a condition to hold the health pass. But instead of lasting for six months, the validity of recent recovery drops to just four months on Tuesday. Remember that you can receive a booster once three months have passed since your infection. Full details on how to use recovery certificates HERE.

Finally, when the government introduced the vaccine pass, it offered an incentive to unvaccinated people to receive their first shot by saying that anyone who received their first dose between January 15th – February 15th would be able to use a negative Covid test to access vaccine pass venues. This exemption ends on Tuesday and now the vaccine pass requires everyone to have a full vaccination course, with seven days after the second dose.

  • Home-test kits withdrawn from supermarkets

Supermarkets are no longer able to sell Covid home-test kits (autotests) – you will now only be able to find these products in pharmacies. Over the New Year period, supermarkets were granted a license to sell these kits in order to allow for better  monitoring of the fifth wave. 

The maximum price of a Covid self-test is limited by the French government at €5.20, but many supermarkets were selling them for much cheaper prices.

