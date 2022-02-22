Read news from:
2022 FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Where do the French presidential candidates stand on hunting?

The death of a 25-year-old hiker has prompted renewed calls for a crackdown on hunting in France - but what exactly are the candidates in the French presidential election proposing?

Published: 22 February 2022 13:28 CET
Hunting is becoming an ever-larger theme in the French Presidential election.
Hunting is becoming an ever-larger theme in the French Presidential election. But where do the candidates stand?

The accidental killing of a 25-year-old hiker by a stray bullet over the weekend has led some campaigners to call once again for restrictions on hunting in France. 

“We need a political response because unfortunately, the death of this woman is not an isolated case,” said Christophe Marie, a spokesman for the Brigitte Bardot Foundation. 

“We are demanding a much stricter regulation of hunting and days without hunting so that we can better share nature,” he told FranceInfo

As well as the animal welfare issue, an increasing number of people are calling for hunting to be restricted on safety grounds – particularly shooting, which results in the death of around 20 people every year in accidents.

During the 2020-21 season, runs from around September-February, there were 83 hunting accidents – seven of which were fatal. 

With the presidential election fast-approaching, candidates are in a tricky position. Measures to better protect the public and animals may go down well with some sections of the public – an IFOP survey in 2021 found that only 18 percent of the population had a favourable view of hunting. 

But restrictions risk alienating the hunting lobby which is seen as an important rural constituency (around 1 million French people hold hunting permits). 

While none of the leading candidates are calling for a blanket ban on hunting, they do have some policy differences. Here is where they stand:

Emmanuel Macron 

French President Emmanuel Macron has yet to declare his intention to run for reelection, but is highly likely to do so in the coming days. 

His government has been reluctant to regulate hunting, but did ban glue-traps (coating branches with glue to capture birds) last year. 

However in October, the government reauthorised previously illegal “traditional hunting” methods of 115,000 species of bird, banned by a 2009 European directive.  

Macron’s former environment minister, Nicolas Hulot, resigned in 2018 in protest against the influence of the hunting lobby on policy-making. 

Some French media speculate that Emmanuel Macron may soon announce an elevated quota of the number of wild boar that can be shot during the hunting season. 

The current environment minister has said that she is open to discussions on banning minors from obtaining hunting permits and limiting the number of days during which hunting can take place.

Marine Le Pen

The far-right candidate is against a partial ban on hunting at the weekend and school holidays. 

She has said that on a personal level, she is against using dogs and horses for hunting (chasse à courre), a widespread rural practice in France.

However she is not against shooting, which is the most common form of hunting in France. 

Valérie Pécresse

In front of a hunting lobby group earlier this month, Valérie Pécresse, candidate for the centre-right Les Républicains, called on ecologists to “stop hunting the hunters”. 

Her campaign manager is an avid practitioner of chasse à courre

She told France 2 that she was against a blanket ban on hunting at the weekend, but in Ile-de-France where she is the head regional council, hunting in public forests is not currently allowed at the weekend. 

Éric Zemmour 

Far right former TV pundit Éric Zemmour described calls to ban hunting at the weekend and school holidays as a “stupid proposition” and described vegans and animal-rights activists as wanting to “annihilate mankind”. 

Zemmour has also voiced his support for reinstating glue trap hunting. 

Jean-Luc Mélenchon 

Jean-Luc Mélenchon, currently the highest polling left-wing candidate in the presidential race, has called for banning chasse à courre and other cruel practices; a ban on hunting at the weekend and during school holidays; a ban on hunting during seasons when baby mammals are still dependent on their mothers; and a ban on the sale of the most powerful hunting weapons. 

“Not all traditions are worth keeping,” he is quoted as saying in one interview

Yannick Jadot 

Yannick Jadot, presidential candidate for France’s ecologist party, the EELV, does not want to ban hunting completely. 

Instead, he is calling for hunting to be banned during school holidays and two days a week – including on Sunday. 

He is firmly opposed to all forms of hunting that rely on traps, as well as chasse à courre. 

“We need to regulate this activity [hunting] more, it is an emergency,” he said

Anne Hidalgo 

As candidate for the once powerful French Socialist Party, Anne Hidalgo, has made very little mention of hunting so far in the campaign and her manifesto does not lay out any policies on the subject. 

This is potentially because as Mayor of Paris, she is keen to avoid further accusations of being part of a disconnected metropolitan elite. 

French elections: Is Marine Le Pen really halting her campaign?

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen announced on Tuesday that she is 'suspending' her campaigning for the French presidential election - so what does this really mean?

Published: 22 February 2022 13:01 CET
French elections: Is Marine Le Pen really halting her campaign?

Le Pen’s spokesman on Tuesday confirmed that her campaign was “paused”, but added an important caveat – campaign staff are still employed and still working, but instead of more traditional campaigning, they are all concentrating on trying to find enough parrainages for Le Pen.

Several events and press conferences for the Rassemblement National (National Rally, formerly known as National Front) candidate have been cancelled. 

So what does this mean?

In order to get onto the ballot paper for a French election, candidates must meet certain conditions, and one of them is securing support from at least 500 elected representatives in France.

These are known as parrainages and can be secured from any elected official, such as local mayors, MPs, Senators or MEPs. They must also represent a geographical spread across France. You can find a full explanation of the system HERE.

So Le Pen doesn’t have her 500?

No, she does not and now she has just over a week to find them – the final deadline is Friday, March 4th.

Signatures are submitted to the Conseil Constitutionnel which offers regular updates – at the last count Le Pen had 366 names, with an update due on Tuesday evening.

According to her campaign team she has 460 signatures of support, and her spokesman Jean-Lin Lacapelle told French newspaper Le Parisien: “All the staff is on the ground or on the phone to look for our final 40.” 

Is it likely that she won’t qualify?

It’s hard to know – Le Pen has frequently complained about the parrainage system, saying that it favours the large established parties and makes things difficult for outsiders. But her own party has existed in some form since the 1970s. 

Certainly the recorded numbers of parrainages so far do not reflect polling trends, with Anne Hidalgo and Valérie Pécresse – the candidates of the traditional centre-left and centre-right parties, easily securing their 500 signatures despite, in Hidalgo’s case, polling at around two percent.

Le Pen, on the other hand, has been consistently among the three highest-polling candidates and yet is apparently struggling to get her signatures.

Some see Le Pen’s campaign suspension as mere theatrics to highlight what she sees as an unfair system, while others maintain it is more serious.

Rules stipulating that all names of sponsors must be published are also seen as a disadvantage to the more polarising parties. 

Are there any other candidates still short of the 500?

The most recent Conseil Constitutionnel count showed that six candidates were still short.

Among them are TV pundit Eric Zemmour, who has created his own extreme-right movement, and far-left Jean-Luc Mélénchon who also set up his own party, albeit not as recently as Zemmour.

Zemmour and Mélenchon are polling roughly fourth and fifth in the race. 

What next?

The final deadline to have the necessary 500 parrainages is Friday, March 4th and the full list of candidates who have qualified is published on Tuesday, March 8th.

March 4th is also the deadline for candidates to have formally declared that they will run – something that current president Emmanuel Macron has not yet done, although it is widely expected that he will and he already has his 500 signatures.

Although many candidates have in reality been campaigning for many months, the formal campaign period does not begin March 28th – six weeks before the first round polling day on April 10th. During the formal campaign period, TV stations are required to give equal airtime to candidates. 

Full numbers

As of February 17th, the most recent published data, the Conseil Constutionel recorded the following numbers of parrainages;

Above 500
Emmanuel Macron 1,345
Valérie Pecresse 1,945
Anne Hidalgo 1,074
Fabien Roussel 529
Natalie Arthaud 529

Jean Lassalle 503

 
Below 500
Marine Le Pen 366
Eric Zemmour 291
Jean-Luc Mélenchon – 370
Yannick Jadot 490
Nicolas Dupont-Aignan 379
Christiane Taubira 86
Philippe Poutou 199
Hélène Thouy 74
