Teen hunter charged in France over hiker’s death

A 17-year-old girl has been charged with involuntary manslaughter over the death of a French hiker shot during a boar hunt at the weekend.

Published: 22 February 2022 16:37 CET
A teenager has been charged with accidently killing someone during a hunt in France. (Photo by Pascal POCHARD-CASABIANCA / AFP)

French prosecutors said on Tuesday that they had charged a 17-year-old girl with involuntary manslaughter over the death of a hiker during a hunt for wild boar, a tragedy that sparked fresh calls for tougher rules over a cherished pastime.

The teenager presented herself to authorities on Saturday after the victim, a 25-year-old woman who was walking with a friend along a marked trail near Aurillac in central France, died after being hit by a stray bullet.

After being initially treated for shock, the teen was taken into custody for questioning on Sunday before being released, as investigators questioned others in the hunting group to determine if she was indeed the one who took the fatal shot.

While France’s love of its rural heritage runs deep, the tragedy pushed a debate over the divisive tradition into the ongoing presidential campaign, with several rivals of President Emmanuel Macron demanding greater oversight.

Several politicians have called for prohibiting hunting on weekends or during school vacations, as several other European countries have done for years.

Macron will likely face questions over the case at his scheduled appearance at the Paris Agriculture Show on Saturday, a key stop for candidates looking to court the rural vote.

“It’s a tragedy that forces us to ask questions,” Macron’s Environment Minister Barbara Pompili said on Monday, adding that it was legitimate to ask “how a girl so young can find herself with a weapon in her hands.”

Asked about implementing hunt-free days in national forests and other areas, she said: “We have to think about how to reconcile hunters with everyone else who enjoys nature.”

France is one of the few European countries that do not prohibit hunting on certain days during the season, instead allowing hunters to shoot at all times as long as they alert others of their activity — a requirement decried by critics as insufficient.

A petition last autumn seeking to outlaw hunting on Sundays and Wednesdays, when many schools do not have class, garnered 120,000 signatures and prompted the Senate to create a panel to assess its safety.

According to French daily Le Monde, citing France’s biodiversity office, there have been 3,325 hunting accidents in France since 2000, resulting in 421 deaths.

2022 FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Where do the French presidential candidates stand on hunting?

The death of a 25-year-old hiker has prompted renewed calls for a crackdown on hunting in France - but what exactly are the candidates in the French presidential election proposing?

Published: 22 February 2022 13:28 CET
The accidental killing of a 25-year-old hiker by a stray bullet over the weekend has led some campaigners to call once again for restrictions on hunting in France. 

“We need a political response because unfortunately, the death of this woman is not an isolated case,” said Christophe Marie, a spokesman for the Brigitte Bardot Foundation. 

“We are demanding a much stricter regulation of hunting and days without hunting so that we can better share nature,” he told FranceInfo

As well as the animal welfare issue, an increasing number of people are calling for hunting to be restricted on safety grounds – particularly shooting, which results in the death of around 20 people every year in accidents.

During the 2020-21 season, runs from around September-February, there were 83 hunting accidents – seven of which were fatal. 

With the presidential election fast-approaching, candidates are in a tricky position. Measures to better protect the public and animals may go down well with some sections of the public – an IFOP survey in 2021 found that only 18 percent of the population had a favourable view of hunting. 

But restrictions risk alienating the hunting lobby which is seen as an important rural constituency (around 1 million French people hold hunting permits). 

While none of the leading candidates are calling for a blanket ban on hunting, they do have some policy differences. Here is where they stand:

Emmanuel Macron 

French President Emmanuel Macron has yet to declare his intention to run for reelection, but is highly likely to do so in the coming days. 

His government has been reluctant to regulate hunting, but did ban glue-traps (coating branches with glue to capture birds) last year. 

However in October, the government reauthorised previously illegal “traditional hunting” methods of 115,000 species of bird, banned by a 2009 European directive.  

Macron’s former environment minister, Nicolas Hulot, resigned in 2018 in protest against the influence of the hunting lobby on policy-making. 

Some French media speculate that Emmanuel Macron may soon announce an elevated quota of the number of wild boar that can be shot during the hunting season. 

The current environment minister has said that she is open to discussions on banning minors from obtaining hunting permits and limiting the number of days during which hunting can take place.

Marine Le Pen

The far-right candidate is against a partial ban on hunting at the weekend and school holidays. 

She has said that on a personal level, she is against using dogs and horses for hunting (chasse à courre), a widespread rural practice in France.

However she is not against shooting, which is the most common form of hunting in France. 

Valérie Pécresse

In front of a hunting lobby group earlier this month, Valérie Pécresse, candidate for the centre-right Les Républicains, called on ecologists to “stop hunting the hunters”. 

Her campaign manager is an avid practitioner of chasse à courre

She told France 2 that she was against a blanket ban on hunting at the weekend, but in Ile-de-France where she is the head regional council, hunting in public forests is not currently allowed at the weekend. 

Éric Zemmour 

Far right former TV pundit Éric Zemmour described calls to ban hunting at the weekend and school holidays as a “stupid proposition” and described vegans and animal-rights activists as wanting to “annihilate mankind”. 

Zemmour has also voiced his support for reinstating glue trap hunting. 

Jean-Luc Mélenchon 

Jean-Luc Mélenchon, currently the highest polling left-wing candidate in the presidential race, has called for banning chasse à courre and other cruel practices; a ban on hunting at the weekend and during school holidays; a ban on hunting during seasons when baby mammals are still dependent on their mothers; and a ban on the sale of the most powerful hunting weapons. 

“Not all traditions are worth keeping,” he is quoted as saying in one interview

Yannick Jadot 

Yannick Jadot, presidential candidate for France’s ecologist party, the EELV, does not want to ban hunting completely. 

Instead, he is calling for hunting to be banned during school holidays and two days a week – including on Sunday. 

He is firmly opposed to all forms of hunting that rely on traps, as well as chasse à courre. 

“We need to regulate this activity [hunting] more, it is an emergency,” he said

Anne Hidalgo 

As candidate for the once powerful French Socialist Party, Anne Hidalgo, has made very little mention of hunting so far in the campaign and her manifesto does not lay out any policies on the subject. 

This is potentially because as Mayor of Paris, she is keen to avoid further accusations of being part of a disconnected metropolitan elite. 

