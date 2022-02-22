Read news from:
How to write a French ‘attestation sur l’honneur’

At some point during your time in France, you will likely have to write an 'attestation sur l'honneur' - here's what this document is for and how to write one properly.

Published: 22 February 2022 16:20 CET
The French attestation sur l'honneur is a classic piece of French paperwork that you need to understand.
The attestation sur l'honneur is a classic piece of French paperwork that you need to understand. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP)

An attestation sur l’honneur is a written document that’s best translated into English as a ‘sworn statement’ – they’re widely used in France from simple matters like picking up a parcel for a friend to more complex issues like setting up a business.

Some types of official documents – such as tax declarations – are a declaration sur l’honneur, where you have to swear that the information you have provided is true, but you can also create your own attestation.

This document can either be handwritten or typed, but will need to be signed. Deliberately signing a false declaration can land you in trouble – in the most severe cases leading to three years imprisonment and a €45,000 fine. 

The documents are particularly handy for foreigners in France as they can be used in situations where you don’t have the necessary paperwork for an official function.

When do I need to write an attestation sur l’honneur

There are many contexts in which you might be asked to write an attestation sur l’honneur in France. 

If you’re required to provide proof of address for an official function and you don’t have the necessary utility bills or rental contract, you can ask your landlord to write an attestation for you. 

Likewise if you’re trying to complete an administration task and the fonctionnaire is demanding a document that you simply don’t possess (because it doesn’t exist in your home country) it’s sometimes possible to get around this by providing the documents you do have, plus an attestation sur l’honneur swearing to the necessary fact. This doesn’t always work though.

Under current Covid rules people entering France from an orange list country, which includes most countries outside the European Union, need to sign an attestation sur l’honneur declaring that they are symptom-free, haven’t come into contact with an infected person and accepting that you will submit to a test upon arrival in France (if requested). There’s no need to write your own in this case though, there is a document available in English here

For marriages, each partner will need to sign an attestation sur l’honneur declaring their address and that they are not already married.

For PACS ceremonies, each partner will need to sign an attestation sur l’honneur listing their shared address and declaring that they are not related by blood. 

Other situations in which you could be asked to provide an attestation sur l’honneur include if you want to create a business; open some kinds of bank account; retire from work; access certain types of certain security payments; or even authorise someone to pick up a package on your behalf.

How do I write an attestation sur l’honneur? 

Each attestation sur l’honneur looks a little different as the format varies a little depending on what you are using it for, but there are certain things that must be there for it to be a valid document. 

In general they begin Je soussigné(e) (I, the undersigned) followed by your name, address and date of birth, atteste sur l’honneur que (swear on my honour that) followed by the fact you are attesting to. The document is then signed with the date and place of signature added.

Most people use a template for the document and you can find examples for most administrative procedures online. 

However, the generic template looks something like this:

A French attestation sur l'honneur

This is a template of what a French attestation sur l'honneur might look like. Source: service-public.fr

The areas in squared brackets are details you will need to fill out yourself. 

[Prénom] [Nom] – Your first name and surname

[Adresse] – Your address

[Code postal] [Commune] – Your postcode and commune

[Faits ou circonstances à attester] – This is where you actually provide a statement or declaration

[Commune] – When this appears for a second time, you should name the commune where you are actually writing the attestation

[Signez ici] – This is where you sign

In some templates that you find online, you sometimes see the following:

À _________ and le _________ 

In the first place, you should name the town or village where you are signing the document and in the second you should give the date at which you are signing. 

In France a signature is not considered official unless it has both the date and place where it was signed.

Authorising a third party to pick up a letter or parcel

One of the most common uses of an attestation sur l’honneur is giving someone authorisation to pick up a parcel from the post office on your behalf. 

In this instance, you would follow the formula below:

The French attestation sur l'honneur for authorising postal collections in your name.

The French attestation sur l'honneur for authorising postal collections in your name. (Source: La Poste)

You will need to fill in the green text with details relevant to you.

[lieu] – place where you are signing the letter

[date] – date at which you sign the letter

[prénom et NOM de la personne qui donne procuration] – your first name and surname (surname should be written all in capitals)

[date de naissance de la personne qui donne procuration] – your birth date 

[lieu de naissance de la personne qui donne procuration] – your place of birth

[Madame/Monsieur] – the title of the person who you are giving authorisation to

[Prénom et NOM de la personne qui reçoit la procuration] – first name and SURNAME of the person who you are giving authorisation to

[Date de naissance de la personne qui reçoit procuration] – date of birth of the person who you are giving authorisation to

[Lieu de naissance de la personne qui reçoit procuration] – place of birth of the person who you are giving authorisation to

[Adresse de la personne qui reçoit procuration] – address of the person who you are giving authorisation to

Ou celui de mon enterprise [Nom de la society] – You only need this line if someone is picking up packages on behalf of your business. If this is the case, you can give the name of your business in the squared brackets space. 

Will I need supporting documentation?

In some circumstances where you need an attestation sur l’honneur, you may need some additional documents. 

For example, if you are using an attestation sur l’honneur to give someone permission to pick up post for you, you will need to provide them with a copy of your ID or your actual ID document. They will need to take a copy of their own ID. 

The same goes for if you have signed an attestation d’hébergement, which is a document you can use to indicate that someone is living at your property (if there is no rental contract for example). 
 

BREXIT

Marmite, tea bags and pork pies: What can you bring into France from the UK?

It's not unusual for Brits to bring a little taste of home when they travel to France, whether it's 'proper' teabags, a jar of Marmite or a ham sandwich for the journey - but some of these treats are banned since Brexit. Here's a look at what you can bring in.

Published: 22 February 2022 09:58 CET
Marmite, tea bags and pork pies: What can you bring into France from the UK?

Most Brits living in France have a favourite treat from back home that they slip into their suitcase after a trip back to the UK, while second-home owners often like to bring their own supplies with them.

But since Brexit, imports from the UK now fall under the EU’s strict rules on foodstuffs and animal products.

Most of the burden of the post-Brexit system has fallen on import/export businesses, but items that individual travellers bring with them when they cross the border also count as ‘imports’ and fall under the same rules. 

So what are the rules?

These restrictions are not due to customs tariffs, but come under what is known as sanitary and phytosanitary rules – measures that aim to protect humans, animals, and plants from diseases, pests, or contaminants.

The EU has strict rules in place concerning animal health and welfare standards – so for example it does not allow imports of chlorinated chicken from the USA – and on chemicals and pesticides used in food or plants.

As with most Brexit regulations, these are not new rules, it is just the first time that people or goods arriving from the UK have been affected by them.

EU Vice President for Jobs, Growth, Investment and Competitiveness Jyrki Katainen said in speech shortly before the end of the transition period: “The reality is that the EU has the highest food safety standards in the world. Free circulation of animals and food is possible thanks to a stringent system of shared controls.

“When the UK leaves the EU, it will be confronted with an obstacle we got rid of a long time ago: borders.

“Borders are not there to add red tape or slow things down. They are there to ensure that the food we eat is not a danger for our citizens and to protect our animals and plants and thus our extremely valuable agricultural patrimony.” 

Who is affected?

The rules cover any goods brought into the EU. For businesses this means obtaining veterinary certificates for any animal product that they import.

But they also cover individuals, even if you are just importing small amounts for your own personal use. 

The regulations also cover animal products sent by post – either ordered online or sent by individuals. Parcels containing prohibited items will be intercepted and destroyed at the border.

What can you bring in?

The restrictions on food cover anything that has meat or dairy in it.

So this covers products like pork pies, sausages and cheese, but also products that simply contain one of the above as part of their ingredients – which includes things like milk chocolate, fudge or fresh custard.

Covered by the prohibition on meat are; 

  • blood and blood products
  • bone
  • animal casing
  • lard and rendered fat
  • gelatine (which is found in jelly and some type of sweets)

In addition to meat and dairy, the following items are covered by the rules only if they are intended for human consumption. These are not the subject of a blanket ban, but have limits in place, usually 2kg per traveller – find the full rules here

  • eggs
  • honey and royal jelly
  • snails
  • live oysters or mussels

There are exemptions for limited amounts of baby milk, baby food or pet food.

So tea bags – that popular import by Brits the world over – are OK.

Marmite, which is vegan, is allowed but Bovril, which contains beef stock, is not (although Bovril has launched a vegan alternative which would be allowed in).

If you’re fond of classic British puddings like Angel Delight check that they don’t contain gelatine, which is a banned animal product.

Likewise a classic Christmas pudding or other suet puddings would be banned because of the presence of suet (although many stores now sell vegan Christmas puddings).

Most types of crisps are vegan (even the beef and prawn flavoured ones) likewise with Pot Noodles.

Bread is generally allowed (as long as it’s not spread with butter and made into a ham sandwich) but most types of biscuits and cakes are not.

Plants are also covered by the rules so this includes fresh fruit or vegetables which are banned, as are cut flowers.

READ ALSO Flowers, seedlings and bulbs – what are the rules on bringing plants into France from the UK?

Alcohol and tobacco are not restricted in this way, although there are limits on the amounts that you can bring in from outside the EU before you need to start paying excise duty – find the limits here. So if you want to bring English wine in to France, customs officials won’t stop you (although they will probably judge you).

Buying British items in France

Of course some classic British foodstuffs are available in France anyway and many supermarkets – especially in the south west where there is a large British population – have a ‘British aisle’ selling things like baked beans, Ambrosia custard and McVitie’s digestive biscuits (whose slogan in France is C’est anglais, mais c’est bon!) while if you’re in Paris or Lille there are still Marks & Spencer stores.

However these items sell at a premium and many of our readers have flagged up gaps on the shelves or a reduced selection. Marks & Spencer has closed many of its French stores citing post-Brexit paperwork nightmares and while a few remain in Paris, much of their fresh produce is now sourced in France. 

Non-food items 

The above rules relate to food and plants and constitute an outright ban. However there are other items that are allowed, but only in limited quantities.

There is a value limit on non-food items that can be brought in by individuals, above which you will be required to pay customs duties. This particularly affects second-home owners who want to bring over furniture, DIY items or fixtures and fitting for their French property – full details here.

How strict are the French checks?

Since the end of the transition period in January 2021, travel between the UK and France has been limited due to the pandemic. However as travel opens up, readers of The Local report that border checks are spasmodic.

Your luggage certainly won’t be checked every time, and the level of checks vary depending on whether you are travelling by car, train, ferry or plane, but checks do happen and plenty of readers have reported either having items confiscated or being presented with a bill by Customs agents.

Revealed: Just how strict are post-Brexit checks at the French border?

What about going from France to the UK?

The UK has delayed several times implementing its own checks, but these are due to come into force in 2022 – here’s what we know so far about how these affect individual travellers.

