LIVING IN FRANCE
How to write a French ‘attestation sur l’honneur’
At some point during your time in France, you will likely have to write an 'attestation sur l'honneur' - here's what this document is for and how to write one properly.
Published: 22 February 2022 16:20 CET
The attestation sur l'honneur is a classic piece of French paperwork that you need to understand. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP)
BREXIT
Marmite, tea bags and pork pies: What can you bring into France from the UK?
It's not unusual for Brits to bring a little taste of home when they travel to France, whether it's 'proper' teabags, a jar of Marmite or a ham sandwich for the journey - but some of these treats are banned since Brexit. Here's a look at what you can bring in.
Published: 22 February 2022 09:58 CET
