COVID-19 RULES

French health minister reveals the conditions to lift Covid restrictions

France's health minister has laid out the criteria that must be met before further relaxations of the country's Covid rules can take place.

Published: 22 February 2022 11:22 CET
France's Health Minister Olivier Veran. Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP

In recent weeks France has relaxed several of its Covid-related rules and another change – a relaxation on mask rules – comes into force on Monday, February 28th

However two major restrictions remain in place; the requirement for a vaccine pass to enter a wide range of venues and mask rules in many indoor venues.

These rules currently have no end date, but in recent weeks government figures have talked about ending them as soon as mid March.

But now the health minister Olivier Véran, in a presentation to the Senate, has laid out three criteria that must be met before these rules can be relaxed or scrapped altogether.

They are:

  • Fewer than 1,500 Covid patients in intensive care across the country;
  • An incidence rate (cases per 100,000 people) of between 300 and 500;
  • An R rate below 1.

He added that if present trends continue, those goals could still be met by mid March or early April, but that a relaxation of the rules would not come before the middle of March.

Current stats

On Tuesday, France had 2,904 Covid patients in intensive care, a 12 percent fall on the week before and the continuation of a slow but steady decline observed over the past few weeks.

Having more than 3,000 Covid patients in hospital is regarded as a danger point, at which health services begin to struggle to cope and routine operations may need to be postponed in some areas. The current ICU occupancy for Covid patients is 57 percent.

Graphs from Covidtracker.fr show, left, Covid patients in intensive care and, right, hospital Covid deaths. Graph: Covidtracker.fr

The national incidence rate is 884 although areas including the south west of France and the north east areas on the Belgian border are still reporting a rate of over 1,000 cases per 100,000 people.

The incidence rate has been steadily declining overall, but a faster fall has been recorded in areas such as Paris, where the Omicron wave peaked earlier.

This map from Covidtracker.fr shows the incidence rate by département – orange is between 500 and 1,000, red is over 1,000. Map: Covidtracker.fr

The current incidence rate is 0.57, well within the minister’s target. Covid case numbers have been falling rapidly for several weeks, albeit from an extremely high rate at the peak. 

Targets

At previous points in the pandemic French authorities have imposed targets around case numbers and hospitalisation rates that needed to be met before restrictions could be relaxed.

These have generally been followed, although the lifting of lockdown in time for Christmas 2020 went ahead, despite the case rate target not quite being met.

The French government had initially been talking about July as a possible date for lifting restrictions, before several ministers floated the idea of April or May – this lead to accusations of electioneering, as Macron was accused of wanting to bring in popular moves just ahead of the presidential elections in April.

Little detail has been given on what new rules will look like, so we don’t know whether we’re talking about a complete end to mask rules and the vaccine pass or simply a relaxation.

Véran said the vaccine pass will be lifted in “all or part of the places where it is required”.

Testing and self-isolation

So far there has been no political discussion around changing the rules for self-isolation in case of a positive Covid test, or changing the rules on free Covid tests.

Tests are currently free to all fully vaccinated residents of France who are registered within the French health system, and can be accessed for any reason (including travel).

Unvaccinated residents only qualify for free tests if they have symptoms or are a contact case, while tourists are required to pay for tests in all circumstances. The government has capped the price of tests at €22 for an antigen test or €54 for a PCR test. Home-test kits sell for a maximum of €6, but since February 15th can only be bought in pharmacies.

Vaccines

Véran also told the Senate that at present there was no evidence that people who are not in high-risk groups require a second vaccine booster shot, and these would continue being offered only to high-risk groups such as people with long-term illnesses.

However he added that if a dangerous new variant arose making a fourth dose necessary, the government’s “hand would not tremble”. 

The vaccine is available to everyone aged five and over in France.

Travel

Véran did not mention any relaxation of travel rules and these tend to be discussed separately from domestic French rules.

France recently lifted the requirement for a negative Covid test for all fully-vaccinated arrivals, meaning that if you’re vaccinated you can travel to France relatively easily.

However non-vaccinated arrivals are still banned from all orange and red list countries – which includes most non-EU countries including the UK, USA and Canada – unless they meet the criteria for essential travel.

There are no current plans to change this.

You can follow all the latest travel rules announcements HERE.

COVID-19 RULES

France will end mask rules ‘once there are fewer than 1,500 Covid patients in ICU’

Mask rules and mandatory vaccine passes can only end in France once there are fewer than 1,500 Covid patients in intensive care, the health minister has announced.

Published: 16 February 2022 09:38 CET
Updated: 17 February 2022 13:40 CET
Ministers including Véran had previously raised the possibility of ending mask rules indoors by mid March, with the vaccine pass following shortly after, although he added that this would depend on the health situation.

On Thursday, while on a trip to Nantes, he clarified that these relaxations of the rules could only happen once there are fewer than 1,500 Covid patients in intensive care.

Although Covid rates in France are falling fast there is still severe pressure on many hospitals – on Wednesday there were 3,100 patients in intensive care.

Véran, speaking on France Info on Wednesday morning, raised the possibility of ending the mask rule and relaxing vaccine pass requirement as early as next month, if the health situation continue to improve.

He told France Info: “If we continue on this dynamic, we will be able to get out of the current wave in a few weeks. 

“It is clearly improving everywhere, even if there are still many patients in the hospital,.

“If we follow this dynamic, 15 days after February 28th, which brings us to mid-March, we could begin to seriously consider the question of wearing masks indoors, for adults and children.

“We could also start to reduce the vaccination pass, but keep it in places that are very high risk, such as nightclubs and there it would be until late March, early April.”

The French government has already announced a calendar of relaxation of health measures, which includes relaxing the current mask rules from February 28th – from that date masks will no longer be required in vaccine pass venues (eg bars, cafés, tourist sites and ski lifts) but will still be required on public transport.

They remain required in other indoor spaces such as shops and workplaces, while children are required to wear them in the classroom.

There is currently no end date for the use of the vaccine pass – which from Tuesday has required a booster shot to stay valid – but other ministers have previously floated mid-March or early April as a possible date for scrapping it.

The Omicron-driven fifth wave of Covid continues to melt rapidly in France, with case numbers tumbling, but pressure on hospitals remains high with 3,126 Covid patients in intensive care, representing a 62 percent occupancy.

The graph from Covidtracker.fr shows the total number of cases reported in France over the past two months, with Omicron cases in red and Delta in grey. Graph: Covidtracker.fr

Government spokesman Gabriel Attal in his weekly press briefing on Tuesday reiterated that although things are improving the pressure on hospitals and health workers remains very high, with some hospitals still being forced to cancel non-emergency surgery. 

Over the past week admissions to intensive care have fallen by 9 percent and Covid deaths in hospitals fallen by 10 percent, although the average daily death rate remains high at 256 people.

