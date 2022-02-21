Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

WEATHER

Two dead following second storm in northern France

Storm Franklin has caused extensive damage in northern France, leading to the deaths of two septuagenarians.

Published: 21 February 2022 11:44 CET
Waves crash on a beach in northern France.
Waves crash on a beach in northern France. Two septuagenarians were drowned on Sunday. (Photo by Sameer Al-DOUMY / AFP)

A couple in their 70s were drowned in their car in the northern French département of Manche on Sunday evening.  At about 10pm, their vehicle was swept off a causeway near Bricqueville-sur-Mer with the couple unable to escape. 

When Storm Franklin struck on Sunday, about 12,000 people in the Hauts-de-France region had still not been reconnected to the electricity supply following devastation by Friday’s Storm Eunice. 

Sunday saw winds of up to 135 km/h in parts of northern France with emergency services called out to address the damage. 

Some regional rail services in the north (Hauts-de-France and Normandy) will be delayed, others cancelled altogether, at least until Monday afternoon. This is largely due to trees and other debris that have fallen on the tracks.

Efforts to clear the railways are underway and travellers are urged to check the TER website before planning a journey. 

A number of schools in the north of France will remain closed on Monday after suffering structural damage following storm Eunice. 

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

While the windiest weather appears to have passed, most of the country is still on a yellow alert, meaning that the public is warned to be vigilant. 

Much of France remains on a yellow weather warning alert, with strong winds and floods a possibility.

Much of France remains on a yellow weather warning alert, with strong winds and floods a possibility. Source: Météo France

Météo France, the country’s national weather service, said that conditions are likely to improve further in the northern half of the country by Monday afternoon and a little later in the south. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

WEATHER

Weather warning: Northern France on alert as Storm Eunice lashes region

Five départements in Northern France were on orange alert on Friday morning with residents warned to take precautions amid gale-force winds and possible coastal flooding.

Published: 18 February 2022 09:15 CET
Weather warning: Northern France on alert as Storm Eunice lashes region

Residents of northern France have been urged to be “very vigilant” due to the strong winds caused by Storm Eunice, which has already led to at least five deaths elsewhere in Europe. 

The départements of Pas-de-Calais, Somme and Seine-Maritime have been placed on amber alert for strong winds and flooding. Manche and Nord départements have been given such alerts for strong winds alone. 

Parts of northern France have been placed on amber.

 
Parts of northern France have been placed on orange alert. This means residents should be “very vigilant” towards weather conditions. (Source: Météo-France)

Train services in some of these départements have been cancelled entirely – others partially. Be sure to check with your rail provider before attempting any journey. Services running between these départements and the rest of France have also been interrupted. 

French authorities have suggested a number of measures to protect yourself amid these weather conditions.

If it is particularly windy where you are, you should:

  • Protect your house and other goods exposed to the wind;
  • Keep yourself informed on the situation, consulting official sources;
  • Limit any travel plans (even short drives to the supermarket);
  • Be careful of falling trees or objects – don’t remain below something susceptible to land on you;
  • Don’t choose today to do maintenance on your roof
  • Install an electric generator outside your house (it may be a little to late for this in practice). 

For those facing coastal flooding risks – particularly from large sea waves as is the current case – you are advised to:

  • Don’t go to the beach or for a swim in the sea;
  • Stay away from the coast and estuaries;
  • Stay informed about the evolving situation and have an emergency bag ready;
  • Keep an eye on the rising waters and protect goods that could be submerged. 
  • Go to the highest point in your building. Climbing onto the roof is a measure of last resort.

According to Méteo France, the country’s national weather service, violent winds are expected to last from shortly after 9am until after 6pm on Friday. The flooding risk is predicted to be highest between shortly after 9am through to about 4pm on Friday. 

SHOW COMMENTS