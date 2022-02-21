Read news from:
UKRAINE

France condemns ‘paranoid’ Putin address as Macron demands sanctions against Russia

France on Monday described as paranoid an address to the nation by President Vladimir Putin on Ukraine, accusing the Russian leader of breaking promises made to his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron. The French president has called for targeted European sanctions.

Published: 21 February 2022 22:51 CET
French President Emmanuel Macron attends a joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin (off frame) in Moscow, early on February 8, 2022. (Photo by Sergei GUNEYEV / SPUTNIK / AFP)

Putin’s speech, in which he recognised as independent two Ukrainian separatist regions, mixed “rigid and paranoid” ideas”, a French presidential official said, saying the Russian leader had “not respected promises made” to Macron.

The official, who asked not to named, said further Russian “military actions” were not to be ruled out and added the EU was preparing a list of Russian entities and individuals to sanction in a “proportionate” response.

Earlier Macron  condemned the Kremlin’s move to recognise two eastern Ukrainian separatist regions as independent, urging the European Union to agree new sanctions against Moscow.

“The president condemns the decision…. He is demanding an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council as well as the adoption of targeted European sanctions,” the French presidency said in a statement.

“This is clearly a unilateral violation of Russia’s international commitments and a breach of Ukraine’s sovereignty,” it added.

The statement was issued after Macron chaired a meeting of France’s defence and security council to assess the situation in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier recognised the independence of the two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine, defying warnings from the West this could trigger sweeping sanctions.

Macron had engaged in frenetic diplomacy on Sunday in a bid to broker a summit between Putin and US President Joe Biden to ease the soaring tensions over Ukraine which have raised fears of a Russian invasion of its neighbour.

But the idea so far has only met with a lukewarm response from the Kremlin.

There was no mention of continued diplomatic contacts in the Elysee statement.

French officials have previously said that the situation in eastern Ukraine is dangerous but every chance must be used to prevent war.

Earlier Monday, Macron again spoke with Putin as well as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the presidency said earlier.

He also spoke twice with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and conferred with European Council President Charles Michel and EU Commission head Ursula Von der Leyen.

Earlier Monday, France had announced that Russia’s foreign minister SergeiLavrov would meet his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian in Paris on Friday.

UKRAINE

France says Macron, Putin agree to work for east Ukraine ceasefire

French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Sunday agreed to work for a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine, Macron's office said.

Published: 20 February 2022 13:56 CET
Updated: 20 February 2022 16:32 CET
In a phone conversation lasting 105 minutes, they also agreed on “the need to favour a diplomatic solution to the ongoing crisis and to do everything to achieve one”, the Elysee said, adding that French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov would meet “in the coming days”.

Putin and Macron said they would work “intensely” to allow the TrilateralContact Group, which includes Ukraine, Russia and the OSCE, to meet “in the next few hours with the aim of getting all interested parties to commit to a ceasefire at the contact line” in eastern Ukraine where government troops and pro-Russian separatists are facing each other.

“Intense diplomatic work will take place in the coming days,” Macron’soffice said, with several consultations to take place in the French capital.

Macron and Putin also agreed that talks between Russia, Ukraine, France andGermany should resume to implement the so-called Minsk protocol which in 2014had already called for a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine.

Both also agreed to work towards “a high-level meeting with the aim ofdefining a new peace and security order in Europe”, Macron’s office said.

SEE ALSO: Putin tells Macron invasion claims are ‘provocative speculation’

