France sees ‘diplomatic hope’ to resolve Ukraine crisis with summit

France said on Monday it sees a chance to resolve the crisis between Russia and Ukraine over Moscow's troop build-up after Vladimir Putin agreed to a summit with US President Joe Biden, proposed by Emmanuel Macron.

Published: 21 February 2022 09:58 CET
Russian premier Vladimir Putin and French president Emmanuel Macron. Photos: AFP

“There is a diplomatic hope that was revived by the president” with the summit proposal, France’s Europe Minister Clement Beaune told LCI TV, referring to Macron.

“If there is still a chance to avoid war, to avoid a confrontation and build a political and diplomatic solution, then we need to take it.”

The White House said Biden had in principle agreed to a meeting with Putin, so long as Moscow does not invade Ukraine, following talks Macron held with both leaders on Sunday.

According to the Elysée, both leaders accepted the summit proposal, with preparations due to be carried out by the top Russian and US diplomats on Thursday.

The French presidency also emphasised that such a meeting could be held only “on the condition that Russia does not invade Ukraine.”

But the Kremlin on Monday said it was “premature” to organise a US-Moscow for the time being.

The meeting proposal was raised after Macron held two telephone conversations with Putin on Sunday alone.

The possible summit is a sign that “a political solution could be possible”, Beaune said. He said that the summit should take place “as soon as possible” but no date had been fixed.

Beaune also appeared to rule out major concessions to Russia such as over the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea annexed by Moscow in 2014 or over Kremlin demands that Ukraine should never join NATO.

He said: “We do not have the attitude of making unacceptable concessions… It cannot be Russia who decides unilaterally who goes into which alliance and over the borders that were recognised and stabilised thirty years ago.”

Calls to limit hunting in France after hiker killed by stray shot

There have been calls for tighter controls on la chasse after a 25-year-old hiker died after being shot by accident by a hunter in rural France.

Published: 21 February 2022 09:25 CET
The hiker was walking in the Cantal département of central France on Saturday when she was shot by a hunter and died shortly after. A 17-year-old local woman who fired the shot has been placed under formal police investigation.

This is just the latest in a series of accidental deaths linked to hunting that is leading to growing calls for stricter regulation of the sport.

Every year around 20 people are killed by hunters in France – often hikers, cyclists and dog-walkers although the majority of victims are hunters themselves.

On Sunday animal rights charity the Brigitte Bardot foundation called from stricter controls on hunting and a limit to the days when hunters can operate.

READ ALSO How to stay safe during the French hunting season

Charity spokesman Christophe Marie told France Info: “We need a political response because unfortunately the death of this young woman is not an isolated case.

“In 20 years, hunters have killed more than 400 people and injured thousands more. We are asking for a much stricter framework for hunting and for days without hunting in order to achieve a better sharing of nature.

“We did a survey last year which showed that 71 percent of French people feel unsafe during the hunting season.”

Meanwhile an increasing number of politicians are in favour of limits to hunting days, such as banning the activity at weekend and during school holidays.

Green candidate Yannick Jadot and far-left Jean-Luc Mélenchon both say they are in favour of this, while the current environment minister Barbara Pompili has said that the idea at least needs to be debated.

But with 1.2 million participants, the hunting lobby is a powerful one.

The Macron government has said that it “has no desire to ban hunting in one way or another. On the other hand, it must be regulated.”

