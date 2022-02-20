Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

LIVING IN FRANCE

Squatters to sweet nothings: 6 essential articles for life in France

From dealing with squatters or working remotely, to terms of endearment and how to have a chat at the supermarket, here are 6 essential articles for life in France.

Published: 20 February 2022 09:56 CET
Squatters to sweet nothings: 6 essential articles for life in France
What are the tax implications of working from a beach on the French Riviera? Photo by OLIVIER MORIN / AFP

The wonders of modern technology mean that a lot of jobs can now be done remotely, opening up a whole new world of work opportunities for foreigners in France who have not yet perfected their French.

Unfortunately, the visa and tax systems haven’t had an update in some time, so it can be hard to find information about the residency and tax implications of living or visiting one country while simultaneously working for a company in a different country.

We have spoke to an immigration lawyer and an international tax expert to get the full detail on what you need to know.

Working remotely from France – what are the rules for foreigners?

Explained: Tax rules for remote workers in France

If you have property in France you obviously want to enjoy it yourself rather than have it taken over by squatters.

French law has made it difficult in the past for property owners to evict squatters – with second-home owners having particular problems due to time limits in notifying authorities.

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

However the process has become a little easier recently, with changes to the rules to make the system slightly more user-friendly.

How to get rid of squatters from your French property

If owning property in France is a bit out of your price bracket then you will probably be looking to enter the rental market.

But when searching through property listings it’s important to know exactly what you’re looking at, what all those confusing acronyms mean and whether a place has one bedroom or just one room.

We’ve therefore put together a guide to renting vocabulary to help you find what you’re looking for.

The vital French vocab for renting property

The city of Paris has big plans to make the historic central areas more pedestrian and cycle-friendly by limiting access to motorised vehicles.

Sometimes reported as a total ‘car ban’, the plans are in fact not that simple and allow plenty of exemptions for certain vehicle types. They will also only affect certain parts of the capital.

Still, City Hall reckons that their plans will cut around 250,000 journeys a day.

MAP When and where is Paris banning cars?

And finally we’re looking at one the best known – but in fact frequently misunderstood – French words.

Chérie is widely used as a term of affection even by non French speakers, but over the past decades it has undergone something of a transformation in France, leaving foreigners red-faced as they apply it in inappropriate circumstances.

We asked French language expert Camille Chevalier-Karfis to give us the rundown on when to use chérie and also chère.

How the French really use cher and chéri

And if all this isn’t enough, did you know that The Local France now has a podcast? Click here to listen to our pilot episode on the French presidential elections. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

HEALTH

EXPLAINED: France’s new digital health space Mon Espace Santé

The health minister says it's a 'new step in the development of digital health' - but what exactly is Mon espace santé and what should you do with letters and emails you get about it?

Published: 11 February 2022 13:17 CET
EXPLAINED: France’s new digital health space Mon Espace Santé

After a slow start, France has gone all-in on the digital world. It’s increasingly becoming easier to carry out a host of administrative tasks, from banking to applying for a driving licence from the comfort of home via your computer or smartphone.

And now it’s the turn of healthcare, with health minister Olivier Véran announcing the creation of Mon espace santé.

If you’re registered in the French health system you will receive either a letter or email about this in the days to come, so here’s what it is and what you need to do next.

What is Mon espace santé?

It’s basically, a new digital iteration of the carte vitale health card, with added extras.

It gives holders a secure and easy-to-access online space in which they can add and consult their documents and health information and share them with the healthcare professionals as required.

What data does a Mon espace santé account hold? 

In short, medical documents such as prescriptions, the results of examinations and analyses, medical images and hospitalisation reports. 

The majority of health data will be entered by health professionals, but a patient can add to their file information including family history details, allergies, vaccinations, treatments in progress and so on.

It is also possible to share a summary of your profile with health professionals.

But I already have a Shared Medical Record (Dossier médical partagé, or DMP), do I need this too?

Anyone who has a Shared Medical Record (DMP), can still use it. All of the data on the DMP will be transferred to Mon espace santé. 

Who will have access to this health data?

Only health professionals and the holder. As soon as a healthcare professional or establishment accesses the health documents of a patient for the first time, the latter is automatically notified. 

The connection history, with the name of the professional, the document consulted, the date and time, is also available. 

The right of access to information is explained in this document (pdf) which set out what data is accessible according to profession or their speciality. For example, an optician cannot access a report on the delivery of a baby.

READ ALSO Americans in France: What’s the deal with health insurance?

Assumed consent

The doctor listed as the patient’s médecin traitant (registered doctor or GP) – for obvious reasons – has access to all the information in the file.

It is also assumed that healthcare teams directly involved in the care of a patient, such as in the case of a medical emergency, can have access to the data.

Medical professionals who are not part of a patient’s care team must obtain the patient’s prior consent, verbally or in writing, to consult their digital file. 

Will insurance companies have access to the data?

No. 

Any consultation of the information in anyone’s personal Mon espace santé space not motivated by medical reasons can lead to criminal sanctions.

Can I deny a medical professional access to my file?

At any time, a patient can block or unblock access to their medical file by a healthcare professional. On the other hand, except for a very limited number of ‘legitimate reasons’, you cannot refuse an authorised professional to add information useful for the prevention, continuity and coordination of care. 

Under 18s who wish to keep information concerning their sexual health confidential can refuse to have this information listed in their digital file.

How to activate your account

Between now and March, every one who holds a carte vitale will receive a letter from l’Assurance-maladie (Ameli), the Health Ministry or Mutualité sociale agricole inviting them to activate their digital medical file via the monespacesante.fr website using their carte vitale and a provisional, time-limited, code.

READ ALSO Ameli: How to create your online French social security account

For children, the letters will be sent to the parent on whose card they are listed.

The provisional code is valid for six weeks. If it is allowed to lapse, a new code can be generated by completing an online form. 

The site can be accessed via computer, smartphone or tablet. An app is being developed, and anyone without access to the Internet can ask for help at their local France Services counter, or by contacting their local CPAM.

READ ALSO What is France Connect and how could it make your life simpler?

Can I refuse to have an account?

Mon espace sante accounts are actually created automatically. But you have the choice to close them within six weeks of receiving your letter. To do so you will have to access the account, then demand it is closed down.

After that, you will have to contact the support line by phone on 34 22, or via Ameli or your primary insurance fund.

And what about the future?

The Mon espace santé site hosts a secure messaging service, through which holders and healthcare professionals can exchange information. 

A calendar to manage medical appointments, with reminders about check-ups, screenings and vaccinations is planned; as are systems to allow virtual consultations and monitor chronic illnesses.

READ ALSO How to use: French medical website Doctolib

Is all this data secure?

An important question. 

All the data stored in every patient’s personal space on the monespacesante.fr site is protected and secured by the government, the Commission nationale de l’informatique et des libertés (CNIL) and the Caisse nationale d’assurance maladie (Cnam), which oversees France’s compulsory health insurance schemes. 

All data is hosted in France by two subcontractors,  Atos and Santeos

But, any data is only as secure as its weakest link – which often is the user. So, choose a secure password, and don’t access your personal space using an unprotected public wifi network. Health information is big business for criminals. Don’t make it easy for them.

SHOW COMMENTS