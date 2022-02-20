Squatters to sweet nothings: 6 essential articles for life in France

The wonders of modern technology mean that a lot of jobs can now be done remotely, opening up a whole new world of work opportunities for foreigners in France who have not yet perfected their French.
Unfortunately, the visa and tax systems haven’t had an update in some time, so it can be hard to find information about the residency and tax implications of living or visiting one country while simultaneously working for a company in a different country.
We have spoke to an immigration lawyer and an international tax expert to get the full detail on what you need to know.
Working remotely from France – what are the rules for foreigners?
Explained: Tax rules for remote workers in France
If you have property in France you obviously want to enjoy it yourself rather than have it taken over by squatters.
French law has made it difficult in the past for property owners to evict squatters – with second-home owners having particular problems due to time limits in notifying authorities.
However the process has become a little easier recently, with changes to the rules to make the system slightly more user-friendly.
How to get rid of squatters from your French property
If owning property in France is a bit out of your price bracket then you will probably be looking to enter the rental market.
But when searching through property listings it’s important to know exactly what you’re looking at, what all those confusing acronyms mean and whether a place has one bedroom or just one room.
We’ve therefore put together a guide to renting vocabulary to help you find what you’re looking for.
The vital French vocab for renting property
The city of Paris has big plans to make the historic central areas more pedestrian and cycle-friendly by limiting access to motorised vehicles.
Sometimes reported as a total ‘car ban’, the plans are in fact not that simple and allow plenty of exemptions for certain vehicle types. They will also only affect certain parts of the capital.
Still, City Hall reckons that their plans will cut around 250,000 journeys a day.
MAP When and where is Paris banning cars?
And finally we’re looking at one the best known – but in fact frequently misunderstood – French words.
Chérie is widely used as a term of affection even by non French speakers, but over the past decades it has undergone something of a transformation in France, leaving foreigners red-faced as they apply it in inappropriate circumstances.
We asked French language expert Camille Chevalier-Karfis to give us the rundown on when to use chérie and also chère.
How the French really use cher and chéri
