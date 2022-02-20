Read news from:
UKRAINE

France says Macron, Putin agree to work for east Ukraine ceasefire

French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Sunday agreed to work for a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine, Macron's office said.

Published: 20 February 2022 13:56 CET
Updated: 20 February 2022 16:32 CET
In a phone conversation lasting 105 minutes, they also agreed on “the need to favour a diplomatic solution to the ongoing crisis and to do everything to achieve one”, the Elysee said, adding that French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov would meet “in the coming days”.

Putin and Macron said they would work “intensely” to allow the TrilateralContact Group, which includes Ukraine, Russia and the OSCE, to meet “in the next few hours with the aim of getting all interested parties to commit to a ceasefire at the contact line” in eastern Ukraine where government troops and pro-Russian separatists are facing each other.

“Intense diplomatic work will take place in the coming days,” Macron’soffice said, with several consultations to take place in the French capital.

Macron and Putin also agreed that talks between Russia, Ukraine, France andGermany should resume to implement the so-called Minsk protocol which in 2014had already called for a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine.

Both also agreed to work towards “a high-level meeting with the aim ofdefining a new peace and security order in Europe”, Macron’s office said.

ECONOMY

France announces €2 billion in aid for cash-strapped EDF

France has announced a cash lifeline for state-owned energy giant EDF, which is buckling under massive debt just as it embarks on a new nuclear plant programme pushed by President Emmanuel Macron.

Published: 18 February 2022 13:24 CET
EDF’s fortunes had already taken a hit after the government ordered it last month to cap electricity bills for French clients, even as prices have spiked on global markets.

It’s estimated that the cap will cost the company around €8 billion.

While EDF normally generates the bulk of its electricity from its network of 56 nuclear reactors across France, many are near the end of their 40-year lifespans and around a dozen have been shut or will be soon to carry out safety inspections over corrosion risks.

That will force the group to buy power on the European market, expected to cost it some €11 billion this year – even as its total debt load now stands at €43 billion.

“EDF is experiencing problems linked to reactor outages, it’s selling less nuclear power, and so it’s revenues are down and it needs financial support from the state,” Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told RTL radio.

This month Macron announced plans to build as many as 14 new next-generation EPR2 reactors to reduce the country’s reliance on fossil fuels, which EDF has said could cost up to €50 billion.

EDF has also been corralled into buying the nuclear turbine operations in France from the American conglomerate GE, which had bought the business just six years before when Macron was finance minister.

Le Maire said the government would inject €2.1 billion as part of an upcoming capital increase, while the company announced plans to sell assets worth €3 billion in the coming years.

