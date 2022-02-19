Read news from:
French former Epstein associate found dead in Paris cell: prosecutors

A prominent French modelling agent who was a former close associate of disgraced American billionaire Jeffrey Epstein has been found dead in his Paris prison cell, prosecutors said on Saturday.

Published: 19 February 2022 15:00 CET
La Sante prison in Paris
A prison guard at the Prison de la Sante in Paris. Photo: BERTRAND GUAY / AFP

Epstein, who was arrested in New York in July 2019 on charges of trafficking underage girls for sex, was found hanged in his New York jail cell the following month while awaiting trial over abuses involving girls at his Palm Beach home and on his private island in the Caribbean.

His former associate Jean-Luc Brunel, in his mid 70s, had been charged with
the rape of minors and held in prison since December 2020.

A souce close to the investigation told AFP that he had been found dead
overnight Friday to Saturday. Paris prosecutors later confirmed he had died.

Police are now investigating the cause of the death, added the source, who asked not to be named. Brunel’s death means that his case is now closed,
unless other suspects are implicated in the same case in the future.

Brunel had denied the charges against him.

His ownership of an apartment in an upmarket Paris district and allegations from women who say they were abused in France prompted French prosecutors to open their own investigation.

That probe focused on Brunel, who was accused in American court documents
of rape and of procuring young girls for his friend.

French police ‘close’ to solving murder of British family in Alps

Investigators are close to solving the brutal 2012 murder of a British family in the French Alps, the lead prosecutor in one of France's most notorious cold cases said on Thursday.

Published: 17 February 2022 12:45 CET
French police 'close' to solving murder of British family in Alps

In September 2012, Saad al-Hilli, a 50-year-old Iraqi-born British tourist and his wife Iqbal were shot dead in front of their two young daughters in a forest car park close to Lake Annecy, near France’s border with Switzerland.

Iqbal’s mother was also killed in the execution-style attack, as was a French cyclist who apparently stumbling upon the scene on a remote mountain road.

French investigators have struggled for more than nine years to identify a motive for the killings.

An unnamed man was held for questioning in mid-January, raising hopes of a breakthrough, but he was released a day later and ruled out as a suspect

“I think we’re nearly there,” Annecy public prosecutor Line Bonnet said in an interview with Swiss daily la Tribune de Geneve.

“We’ll succeed thanks to scientific evidence,” she said.

Saad al-Hilli, 50, his 47-year-old wife and 74-year-old mother-in-law were killed in an isolated car park near the village of Chevaline.

Each had been shot in the head several times. More than two dozen spent bullet casings were found near their British-registered BMW estate car.

The couple’s two daughters, aged seven and four at the time, survived the attack, although the older girl had been shot and badly beaten.

Sylvain Mollier, a 45-year-old French cyclist thought to be an innocent bystander, was found dead nearby.

“This is not a cold case at all,” said Bonnet, who took up her post in September 2021.

She said three people were working on the murder full-time.

“They decided to start from the beginning again and check all the sealed files… We’re regularly detaining people so we can close the doors, one after the other.

The man held for questioning in January had taken part in a recent reconstruction of the crime scene as a witness.

Local newspaper Le Dauphine Libere identified him as the mystery motorcyclist who had been seen near the murder site in 2012.

Prosecutors declined to confirm if it was the same man.

The motorcyclist was tracked down in 2015 after police trawled through  all the 4,000 mobile phone numbers logged in the area on the day of the murders and rang each one.

