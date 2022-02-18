Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

WEATHER

Weather warning: Northern France on alert as Storm Eunice lashes region

Five départements in Northern France were on orange alert on Friday morning with residents warned to take precautions amid gale-force winds and possible coastal flooding.

Published: 18 February 2022 09:15 CET
Northern France faces strong winds and huge waves on Friday, as storm Eunice begins to hit.
Northern France faces strong winds and huge waves on Friday, as storm Eunice begins to hit. (Photo by DENIS CHARLET / AFP)

Residents of northern France have been urged to be “very vigilant” due to the strong winds caused by Storm Eunice, which has already led to at least five deaths elsewhere in Europe. 

The départements of Pas-de-Calais, Somme and Seine-Maritime have been placed on amber alert for strong winds and flooding. Manche and Nord départements have been given such alerts for strong winds alone. 

Parts of northern France have been placed on amber.

 
Parts of northern France have been placed on orange alert. This means residents should be “very vigilant” towards weather conditions. (Source: Météo-France)

Train services in some of these départements have been cancelled entirely – others partially. Be sure to check with your rail provider before attempting any journey. Services running between these départements and the rest of France have also been interrupted. 

French authorities have suggested a number of measures to protect yourself amid these weather conditions.

If it is particularly windy where you are, you should:

  • Protect your house and other goods exposed to the wind;
  • Keep yourself informed on the situation, consulting official sources;
  • Limit any travel plans (even short drives to the supermarket);
  • Be careful of falling trees or objects – don’t remain below something susceptible to land on you;
  • Don’t choose today to do maintenance on your roof
  • Install an electric generator outside your house (it may be a little to late for this in practice). 

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

For those facing coastal flooding risks – particularly from large sea waves as is the current case – you are advised to:

  • Don’t go to the beach or for a swim in the sea;
  • Stay away from the coast and estuaries;
  • Stay informed about the evolving situation and have an emergency bag ready;
  • Keep an eye on the rising waters and protect goods that could be submerged. 
  • Go to the highest point in your building. Climbing onto the roof is a measure of last resort.

According to Méteo France, the country’s national weather service, violent winds are expected to last from shortly after 9am until after 6pm on Friday. The flooding risk is predicted to be highest between shortly after 9am through to about 4pm on Friday. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

WEATHER

Storms Dudley and Eunice set to bring 140 km/h winds to northern France

Winds of up to 140 km/h are forecast when storms Dudley and Eunice hit northern France.

Published: 16 February 2022 14:56 CET
Storms Dudley and Eunice set to bring 140 km/h winds to northern France

A month of relative weather peace ended this week after an anticyclone that protected the country for more than a month dissipated, leaving the country at the mercy of winter Atlantic weather conditions

Storms Dudley and Eunice are forecast to sweep over Ireland, then into the UK before heading into Europe – and the north of France should brace for strong winds on Wednesday night into the early hours of Thursday, and again on Friday.

The French have already witnessed a return of rainy intervals, turning wintry at higher altitudes following the break-up of the anticyclone’s ‘weather shield’.

Dudley will be the first storm to affect northern reaches of France, bringing some heavy rain and winds gusting up to 110kph overnight on the hauteurs de l’Artois and Pays de Caux, upper Normandy, and across Hauts-de-France from 10pm until about 2pm. 

Winds of up to 80kph are to be expected from Lower Normandy across to the Grand Est.

After a lull on Thursday, the more powerful Storm Eunice is set to track across a similar path on Friday, bringing wind gusts of up to 120kph in the Nord, Pas-de-Calais and Somme, rising to 140kph along the coast.

From Normandy to the Ardennes, windspeeds of up to 100kph are forecast, while further south, from Brittany and Pays-de-la-Loire to the Grand Est, the gusts can reach 80 or even 90kph.

A storm surge of between 30cm and 40cm is expected along northern coasts at high tide on Friday – though that is not as high as the 1m envisaged along the coast of the Netherlands, further north, where worse conditions are predicted.

SHOW COMMENTS