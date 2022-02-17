Read news from:
PARIS

Paris to delay city-centre car ban by two years

Paris officials said on Thursday they would delay by two years a sharp reduction in car and motorcycle traffic allowed in the heart of the city, saying they needed more time to implement the change.

Central areas of Paris will progressively be turned over to cyclists and pedestrians. Photo by Eric FEFERBERG / AFP

The ban on nearly all vehicle traffic in the Paris Centre district, formerly the first four arrondissements of the capital just north of the Seine river, was announced last May and set to come into effect this year with a massive impact on daily travel expected.

The district includes the two islands on the Seine, whose landmarks include Notre-Dame cathedral and the Sainte-Chapelle, and the winding narrow streets of the Marais.

A large swath of the historic Left Bank and its Saint-Germain-des-Pres neighbourhood would also be part of the so-called “tranquil zone”, off-limits to through-traffic except for residents, taxis and professionals.

It is one of several projects by Socialist Mayor Hidalgo to green one of Europe’s densest cities and tackle chronic air pollution, by reclaiming streets for pedestrians and encouraging bicycles and other travel alternatives.

Hidalgo, whose campaign for the French presidency in looming elections is languishing in opinion polls, is pushing to clean up the city ahead of its hosting of the Summer Olympic Games in 2024.

But the plans targeting drivers have proved divisive, with many complaining of huge traffic jams for residents as well as the millions of people living in suburbs having no viable public transport options for getting to work in the city.

Deputy Mayor David Belliard, in charge of transportation, said that even after the clampdown in 2024 private car trips in the centre districts would be allowed for people “going to the theatre or to visit friends” or with “something to do in the zone.”

Driving into the centre to go shopping will also still be allowed.

But the city “doesn’t want any more through-traffic, which accounts for around 50 percent of traffic in the zone,” Belliard told a press conference.

It was the second retreat this month by Paris City Hall on a key transport  measure, after officials pushed back to next year a ban on older and more-polluting cars that had been set for July 1st.

STRIKES

‘Massive’ transport strike: What services are running in Paris on Friday?

People in Paris are advised not to travel unless absolutely necessary on Friday, as a massive strike is set to severely disrupt the public transport network. Here are the services that will be running.

Unions are calling for a co-ordinated walk-out on Friday, February 18th, of workers on the capital’s RATP public transport network, in an ongoing dispute over pay.

The disruption will be severe, with the city’s revised strike timetable showing that more than half of Metro lines will not be running at all, with others running only during rush hour. Those services that do run are expected to be extremely busy.

Trams, buses and some RER suburban trains are also affected.

Transport minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari has called on anyone who can to work from home on Friday.

The Transilien train network and remaining RER services – which are operated by national rail operator SNCF – are not affected.

The dispute is over annual pay increases, with unions saying that RATP’s proposed 0.4 percent is not enough to cover increases in the cost of living.

RATP has published its revised strike timetable with the following services; 

Metro

Lines 1 and 14, which are automated, will run as normal but are likely to be extremely busy

Lines 3, 4, 6, 7, 9 and 13 will run only during rush hours – 6.30am to 9.30am and 4.30pm to 7.30pm.

They will also be running reduced services, with between 1 in 3 and 1 in 4 of the usual services.

Line 3 will run only between Pont Levallois and Havre-Caumartin

Line 6 will be running only between Nation and Bercy

Lines 2, 3bis, 5, 7bis, 8, 10, 11 and 12 – no services will be running at all on these lines

RER

RER lines A and B – the line that runs into the city from Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports – will be affected, with services running only between 6.30am and 8.30pm. 

They will be running half the normal services during rush hours and 1 in 3 normal services the rest of the day.

Trams

Trams will be running 1 in 3 of their normal services

Buses

On average, 2 in 3 of the normal bus services will be running, but more information will be released on Thursday.

