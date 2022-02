Why do I need to know train-train?

Because if you want a slightly more casual way to express your general ennui with daily life, this is perfect.

What does it mean?

The French word le train is the same as in English, so this literally means train-train (pronounced almost like trahn-trahn).

Its actual use is more metaphorical though, it means the regular routine of daily life – in the same way that trains run on set tracks to a regular schedule, sometimes life can feel as if its just running along the same tracks of commute, work, home, chores, sleep and repeat.

(article continues below) See also on The Local:

It’s a casual word, although not offensive, and is probably best translated into English as drudge or the daily grind.

It’s sometimes used along with quotidien (daily) to emphasise the point.

Use it like this

Je suis mon petit train-train et tout roule – I keep to my routine and it’s going well

J’en avais marre du train-train quotidien, j’ai donc décidé de partir en voyage – I was fed up of the daily grind so I decided to go travelling

Ils manifestent si souvent que cela fait partie de leur train-train quotidien – They demonstrate so often that it’s become part of their daily routine

Alternatives

French has come up with the lovely – although quite Paris-centric – phrase Métro, boulot, dodo to describe the dull daily routine – it roughly translates as commute, work all day, sleep.

These days the distinctive phrase is often cannibalised for adverts or political slogans with the dodo (baby-talk for sleep) replaced with the product or idea that the user wishes to promote such as Métro, boulot, apéro used to advertise an alcoholic beverage.