Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

CRIME

French police ‘close’ to solving murder of British family in Alps

Investigators are close to solving the brutal 2012 murder of a British family in the French Alps, the lead prosecutor in one of France's most notorious cold cases said on Thursday.

Published: 17 February 2022 12:45 CET
French police 'close' to solving murder of British family in Alps
The shootings happened near the small Alpine village of Chevaline. Photo by JEAN-PIERRE CLATOT / AFP

In September 2012, Saad al-Hilli, a 50-year-old Iraqi-born British tourist and his wife Iqbal were shot dead in front of their two young daughters in a forest car park close to Lake Annecy, near France’s border with Switzerland.

Iqbal’s mother was also killed in the execution-style attack, as was a French cyclist who apparently stumbling upon the scene on a remote mountain road.

French investigators have struggled for more than nine years to identify a motive for the killings.

An unnamed man was held for questioning in mid-January, raising hopes of a breakthrough, but he was released a day later and ruled out as a suspect

“I think we’re nearly there,” Annecy public prosecutor Line Bonnet said in an interview with Swiss daily la Tribune de Geneve.

“We’ll succeed thanks to scientific evidence,” she said.

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

Saad al-Hilli, 50, his 47-year-old wife and 74-year-old mother-in-law were killed in an isolated car park near the village of Chevaline.

Each had been shot in the head several times. More than two dozen spent bullet casings were found near their British-registered BMW estate car.

The couple’s two daughters, aged seven and four at the time, survived the attack, although the older girl had been shot and badly beaten.

Sylvain Mollier, a 45-year-old French cyclist thought to be an innocent bystander, was found dead nearby.

“This is not a cold case at all,” said Bonnet, who took up her post in September 2021.

She said three people were working on the murder full-time.

“They decided to start from the beginning again and check all the sealed files… We’re regularly detaining people so we can close the doors, one after the other.

The man held for questioning in January had taken part in a recent reconstruction of the crime scene as a witness.

Local newspaper Le Dauphine Libere identified him as the mystery motorcyclist who had been seen near the murder site in 2012.

Prosecutors declined to confirm if it was the same man.

The motorcyclist was tracked down in 2015 after police trawled through  all the 4,000 mobile phone numbers logged in the area on the day of the murders and rang each one.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

CRIME

Seven dead after explosion and fire in south west France

Seven people have died after an explosion in a building in south west France.

Published: 14 February 2022 12:16 CET
Seven dead after explosion and fire in south west France

The explosion happened at around 1.30am in a building in the small town of Saint-Laurent-de-la-Salanque, in the south-west département of Pyrénées-Orientale, close to Perpignan. 

The blast was followed by a fire, which spread to neighbouring buildings, in total 25 people were evacuated and at least seven people have died.

According to local radio station France Bleu, the explosion occurred on the ground floor of the building, in a grocery-sandwich shop in the town, which is close to Perpignan.

A firefighter stands near to debris and burned houses after an explosion in Saint Laurent-de-la-Salanque. Photo by RAYMOND ROIG / AFP

Gas cylinders were found in the vicinity of the affected building, but it is not yet clear whether they were the cause or whether they aggravated the explosion. 

Interior minister Gérald Darmanin tweeted on Monday: “An explosion followed by a fire has killed at least 7 people in the département of Pyrénées-Orientales.

“I am interrupting my trip to Montpellier to go to the scene.

“I give my full support to the State services mobilised and to the inhabitants. My thoughts are with the victims and their families.”

Residents reported hearing a blast around 1.30 am. “I heard a very loud explosion, then I saw huge flames,” neighbour Nadine Bret, 59, told AFP.

“The buildings were ravaged by the flames. It was total panic.”

She said building work had been going on in a fast-food restaurant on the ground floor of one of the buildings on Sunday.

Nearly 100 firefighters were mobilised overnight and on Monday crews continued to search for potential victims iin two small blocks of flats left unstable by the damage from the blaze.

One man in his 30s was taken to hospital in a critical condition after leaping from a second-storey window to escape the fire.

An investigation has been launched into the cause of the explosion. 

SHOW COMMENTS