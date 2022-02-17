Read news from:
Beyond oui: 23 ways to agree in French

It's not exactly obscure knowledge that the French word for yes is 'oui', but the language also offers many other alternatives to agree, express your support or generally sound positive.

Published: 17 February 2022 16:58 CET
If all else fails, stick to the international 'yes' gesture to show your agreement. Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD / AFP

With the help of French language expert Camille Chevalier-Karfis, founder of French Today, we have put together this list of ways to expand beyond oui.

Oui – this is the basic yes, but also the one to use if you’re in a formal situation. Interviews at the préfecture, talking to your bank manager or a job interview is not the time to branch out, stick to oui or for extra politeness oui monsieur/oui madame.

WITH AUDIO – the different ways to say yes in French

Ouais – this is the more casual version of oui, it’s roughly equivalent to yeah or yep. It’s not rude but it’s certainly casual so your French teacher might take a dim view of you using it in class.

Mouais – this is really a contracted version of Mmmm, ouais and you use it when you’re agreeing slightly doubtfully to something.

Tu aimes ça, les brocolis? Mouias – You like broccoli? Yeah, kinda

Ben ouais – the French ben, pronounced bah, baaah or baaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaah depending on how much emphasis you want to give, is a sound that you will hear all the time in France. It is often paired with oui or ouais to really give emphasis to your agreement. 

Tu aimes les croissants ? Ben ouais, c’te question !! – You like croissants? Of course, what kind of question is that?!

Oui oui – the subject of much immature sniggering in French classes (because it sounds like wee-wee, the childish way to say urine), the double oui is used a lot in France. 

Chéri, tu viens ? Oui, oui, j’arrive – Honey are you nearly ready? Yes, yes, I’m coming

Je peux le faire demain ? Oui, oui, c’est bon – Can I do it tomorrow? Yes, of course that’s fine

Mais oui – keep this one for when you’re upset or irritated. It is used in France, but it’s not just a casual option for an agreement, it carries a sense of annoyance, anger or irritation or that the question you’ve just been asked is stupid.

It’s a useful one to use, but make sure that you know the impression that you’re giving before you say it. Likewise, mais non is used if you’re really upset about something or the person that you’re talking to is being completely unreasonable.

Inhaled oui – there’s also a version of oui that is aspirated or inhaled – it’s frankly quite difficult to explain so we made this video.

So as we have established, oui is a very versatile word. But the French language also has other options for agreeing.

Si – this is a truly useful word that we think English should have too. It means yes, but in a very specific context – when you’re disagreeing with a negative.

Tu n’aimes pas Paris? Mais si ! Bien sûr que si j’aime Paris !! – You don’t like Paris? Yes! Of course I like Paris

It makes very clear what you mean and does away with those confusing conversations ‘No, I like it’ – ‘You mean that no you don’t like it, or no you do like it etc’. For extra emphasis you can say si si.

D’accord – OK or I agree

OK – OK is very widely used in France, often paired with d’accord or even oui – Oui, OK, d’accord, j’arrive – yes, alright, I’m coming

ça marche – that works. This is an informal one and it’s often used when you’re making arrangements.

Vendredi 18h ? Oui, ça marche – Friday at 6pm? Yeah, that works

Exactement – exactly

Certainment – certainly

Absolument – absolutely

Carrément – definitely (very casual)

Effectivement – yes, that’s right

Evidemment – yes, that’s obvious (often used in an angry or sarcastic way)

Pas de problème – no problem

Pas de souci – no worries, a more casual version of no problem, usually used by younger people

Bien sûr – of course

Bien entendu – yes, for sure (literally translates as ‘well heard’)

Avec plaisir – with pleasure. This is the one that you would use to accept an invitation.

Dîner chez moi dimanche ? Avec plaisir – Dinner at mine on Sunday? Yes, great.

Tout à fait – yes, exactly, precisely

C’est ça – that’s it, that’s right

En effet – yes indeed (usually used in a formal context)

You can read a fuller version of this article with Audio guides to the correct pronunciation on French Today – HERE.

Reader question: Why do the French call the Russian leader Poutine?

If you read French media you may have noticed that the the Russian premier's name is spelled Poutine, rather than the more usual western rendering of Putin, and his name is also pronounced differently.

Published: 8 February 2022 12:52 CET
Question: All French media seem to refer to the Russian leader as Poutine, rather than Putin – I always thought a poutine was a kind of snack?

In the west, you might be more used to seeing the Russian leader’s name spelled as Vladimir Putin, but in France it is different, and for a rather amusing reason.

Because of the standard French pronunciation that does not sound out the final letter of a word, Putin in France would be pronounced puh-ta.

And that’s essentially the same pronunciation as one of France’s favourite words – putain.

Putain literally translates as whore, but it’s used by the French in a way more similar to the English word fuck, although it’s often used in milder contexts too – the tone of your voice is crucial.

Putain is absolutely France’s go-to swearword, you’ll hear it everywhere from softly muttered by the person who has dropped their glasses to screamed in rage during street brawls.

Putain: An ode to France’s greatest swearword

But although it’s popular it’s not exactly polite, and would unsuitable for the diplomatic world even if the Russian leader wasn’t the sort of chap who you would think twice about calling a whore.

His name is therefore rendered in French as Poutine and pronounced Puh-teen in order to avoid diplomatic incidents.

For Canadians, however, his French rendering has an extra layer of meaning, as a poutine is an extremely popular snack consisting of French fries, cheese curds and gravy.

Canadians enjoy a tasty poutine. Photo by Andrej Ivanov / AFP

Still, probably best to be thought of as a tempting junk food than a gros mot.

