Storms Dudley and Eunice set to bring 140 km/h winds to northern France

Winds of up to 140 km/h are forecast when storms Dudley and Eunice hit northern France.

Published: 16 February 2022 14:56 CET
Storm waves crash into the sea wall of a town in northern France
Photo: Philippe Huguen / AFP

A month of relative weather peace ended this week after an anticyclone that protected the country for more than a month dissipated, leaving the country at the mercy of winter Atlantic weather conditions

Storms Dudley and Eunice are forecast to sweep over Ireland, then into the UK before heading into Europe – and the north of France should brace for strong winds on Wednesday night into the early hours of Thursday, and again on Friday.

The French have already witnessed a return of rainy intervals, turning wintry at higher altitudes following the break-up of the anticyclone’s ‘weather shield’.

Dudley will be the first storm to affect northern reaches of France, bringing some heavy rain and winds gusting up to 110kph overnight on the hauteurs de l’Artois and Pays de Caux, upper Normandy, and across Hauts-de-France from 10pm until about 2pm. 

Winds of up to 80kph are to be expected from Lower Normandy across to the Grand Est.

After a lull on Thursday, the more powerful Storm Eunice is set to track across a similar path on Friday, bringing wind gusts of up to 120kph in the Nord, Pas-de-Calais and Somme, rising to 140kph along the coast.

From Normandy to the Ardennes, windspeeds of up to 100kph are forecast, while further south, from Brittany and Pays-de-la-Loire to the Grand Est, the gusts can reach 80 or even 90kph.

A storm surge of between 30cm and 40cm is expected along northern coasts at high tide on Friday – though that is not as high as the 1m envisaged along the coast of the Netherlands, further north, where worse conditions are predicted.

WEATHER

Floods cause havoc in south west France

A elderly woman has died, schools remain closed and transport services significantly disrupted after major flooding hit south west France.

Published: 11 January 2022 16:13 CET
Heavy rains have caused widespread flooding in southwestern France.
Heavy rains have caused widespread flooding in southwestern France. (Photo by Philippe LOPEZ / AFP)

Heavy rainfall has seen much of southwest France experiencing flooding over the last couple of days. 

In Haute-Garonne and Ariège, the equivalent of one month of rainfall fell in 48 hours.  

The effects appear to have been worst felt in the Haute-Garrone département, where the Garonne river burst its banks. 

By Tuesday morning it remained 4m 31cm above its normal level in Toulouse – something the city hasn’t experienced in two decades according to France Bleu.

Local media report that on Monday evening, a woman in her 70s was found drowned in a ditch close to her house in Merville, to the west of Toulouse. 

A number of communes around the surrounding city saw school closures and school buses cancelled on Tuesday. 

By 9am, only half of regional trains were running on the line between Toulouse and Latour-de-Carol. At least one metro station in Toulouse itself was closed due to flooding. A number of roads around Toulouse and the town of Lourdes were completely flooded and inaccessible. 

On Monday night, hundreds of people were evacuated from student accommodation on the Toulousian Île du Ramier and many were forced to sleep in a gymnasium.

Hundreds school pupils were also evacuated on Monday from their classrooms in the communes of Cierp-Gaud, Saint-Béat, Caujac, Esperce et Grazac. 

A football match between Toulouse and Nancy that evening was postponed. 

Fortunately, parts of the Garonne river are slowly returning to normal levels. Marc Zarrouati, an official working for the Prefect of Haute-Garonne told French media that “the worst is behind us”.  

The southwestern départements of Gironde, Landes, Pyrénées Atlantiques, Hautes Pyrénées, Gers, Haute-Garonne, Lot-et-Garonne and Tarn-et-Garonne still remain on orange alert for floods. And météo France has urged people to be “very vigilant” around waterways near Toulouse, and areas directly south of Bordeaux. 

The orange lines on this map represent waterways where the public are urged to be “very vigilant”. Source: Météo France.

Outside of Haute-Garonne, a number of other parts of southern France saw widespread disruption due to flooding. 

The port of Saint-Cyprien, in the Pyrénées Orientales département, remained entirely submerged in water by Tuesday morning. 

In the Landes département, firefighters, members of the municipal council and volunteers of the Red Cross had to help residents evacuate on Monday. 

Some parts of the Garonne river bassin, as well as the Adour bassin and Lannemezan river may not see an end to surging water rises until Wednesday. 

People living in Charente-Maritime, Charente, Dordogne, Ariège, Aude and Hérault are warned to remain “attentive” to further possible flooding. Residents of Ariège, Andorre and the Pyrénées Orientales are also urged to remain attentive to a potential avalanche risk. 

