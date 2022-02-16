Read news from:
STRIKES

‘Massive’ transport strike: What services are running in Paris on Friday?

Unions representing workers on the Paris public transport network are calling for a 'massive' strike on Friday, with around half the city's Metro lines offering no services at all - here's what will be running.

Published: 16 February 2022 17:38 CET
Services in Paris will be disrupted on Friday. Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP

Unions are calling for a co-ordinated walk-out on Friday, February 18th, of workers on the capital’s RATP public transport network, in an ongoing dispute over pay.

The one-day walk-out will affect services on the Metro as well as trams and buses and some of the city’s RER suburban services.

The Transilien train network and remaining RER services – which are operated by national rail operator SNCF – are not affected.

The dispute is over annual pay increases, with unions saying that RATP’s proposed 0.4 percent is not enough to cover increases in the cost of living.

RATP has published its revised strike timetable with the following services; 

Metro

Lines 1 and 14, which are automated, will run as normal but are likely to be extremely busy

Lines 3, 4, 6, 7, 9 and 13 will run running only during rush hours – 6.30am to 9.30am and 4.30pm to 7.30pm.

They will also be running reduced services, with between 1 in 3 and 1 in 4 of the usual services.

Lines 2, 3bis, 5, 7bis, 8, 10, 11 and 12 – no services will be running at all on these lines

RER

RER lines A and B – the line that runs into the city from Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports – will be affected, with services running only between 6.30am and 8.30pm. 

They will be running half the normal services during rush hours and 1 in 3 normal services the rest of the day.

Trams

Trams will be running 1 in 3 of their normal services

Buses

On average, 2 in 3 of the normal bus services will be running, but more information will be released on Thursday.

LIVING IN FRANCE

MAPS: How many Parisians live more than 5 minutes from a boulangerie?

Bakeries, butchers, wine shops and cafés - a new survey has been published studying Paris businesses and how close the capital is to being the '15 minute city'.

Published: 16 February 2022 13:13 CET
The concept of Paris becoming a leading ’15-minute city’, in which all residents would have everything they needed within a short walk of their home, was an election pledge of the capital’s mayor – now Presidential candidate – Anne Hidalgo when she was up for re-election last year.

The idea is that communities within each arrondissement of the French capital become more ‘self-sufficient’, with grocery shops, parks, cafes, sports facilities, health centres, schools and even workplaces just a walk or bike ride away. This triennial survey of the city’s commerce shows that – in this one particular area important to French people – it already is.

The eighth study into the health of the capital’s shops, cafe culture and restaurants since 2000 found that 94 percent of Parisians live within a five-minute walk from a boulangerie.

In total there were 1,180 bakeries and patisseries in Paris in 2020, a figure that had remained stable over the previous decade after falling in the first 10 years of the 21st century.

More than 1,000 bakeries had been open for at least three years, 91 new business had started, and 94 had closed down.

This map shows the number of bakeries in Paris in 2020. Green dots show established shops over three years old, red are ones that opened since 2017, while blue dots indicate shops that have closed. Image: Apur

Bakers have kept their businesses viable over the past decade by offering new ranges, including snacks and sandwiches, the study by the non-profit Atelier parisien d’urbanisme (Apur) found. Nearly 200 of the bakeries in France have also set-up terraces to reap the benefits of Paris’s renowned cafe culture.

The 1,180 bakeries make up nearly two percent of the capital’s 61,541 shops and commercial services – an extremely dense commercial network compared to other cities in France.

On the flipside, the study also found that one-third of butchers had closed in 20 years, with retirement cited as the main reason for businesses closing, along with the rise of supermarkets’ butchery sections and what the report’s authors described as, ‘reduced enthusiasm’ for meat among the population.

It counted 516 dedicated butchers’ shops in the capital in 2020.

The evolution of butchers’ shops in Paris between 2017 and 2020. Image: Apur

Meanwhile, just 80 fishmongers stores were operating in the capital when the survey was carried out – though some 259 stalls operate in Paris’s various twice-weekly open-air markets.

There are only 80 permanent fishmongers shops in the whole of Paris. Image: Apur

Intriguingly, after going out of fashion in the 1990s number of ‘cavistes’, or wine sellers has risen by almost 75 percent since 2000, to number 613 in 2020, the study found. Nearly half – 47 percent – belong to a chain.

The total number of shops and commercial businesses in Paris dropped 1.9 percent between surveys in 2017 and 2020, having remained stable in the previous three years, with clothes stores, shoe shops, jewellers and wholesale outlets more likely to close, while restaurants, organic stores, health and well-being, and beauty outlets all expanded.

The capital saw 200 organic stores open in the three years to 2020, as well as 660 cafés and restaurants, while 1,097 shops and 583 wholesalers shut their doors.

The reports authors said the survey should trends that had started several years ago were continuing on Paris high streets. E-commerce, coupled with the rise of second-hand goods as a result of growing environmental concerns, explains the sharp decline in the number of  clothing, shoes, and jewellery stores.

The development of online shopping and accompanying changes in buying practices also largely explained the virtual disappearance of video shops, as well as the decline in high street banks, temporary employment agencies, travel agencies, and the difficulties the difficulties encountered by bookshops.

The latest survey was carried out in two parts in March and October 2020 during the Covid-19 health crisis.

