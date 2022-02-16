‘Massive’ transport strike: What services are running in Paris on Friday?

Unions are calling for a co-ordinated walk-out on Friday, February 18th, of workers on the capital’s RATP public transport network, in an ongoing dispute over pay.

The one-day walk-out will affect services on the Metro as well as trams and buses and some of the city’s RER suburban services.

The Transilien train network and remaining RER services – which are operated by national rail operator SNCF – are not affected.

The dispute is over annual pay increases, with unions saying that RATP’s proposed 0.4 percent is not enough to cover increases in the cost of living.

RATP has published its revised strike timetable with the following services;

Metro

Lines 1 and 14, which are automated, will run as normal but are likely to be extremely busy

Lines 3, 4, 6, 7, 9 and 13 will run running only during rush hours – 6.30am to 9.30am and 4.30pm to 7.30pm.

They will also be running reduced services, with between 1 in 3 and 1 in 4 of the usual services.

Lines 2, 3bis, 5, 7bis, 8, 10, 11 and 12 – no services will be running at all on these lines

[Mouvement Social] ⚠️ Le trafic sera fortement perturbé sur les lignes #RATP ce vendredi 18 février. Nous vous invitons à limiter au maximum vos déplacements, et nous vous présentons nos excuses pour les conditions de transport prévues. Pour connaître le détail des prévisions ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/yMiQvUWpsl — RATP Group (@RATPgroup) February 16, 2022

RER

RER lines A and B – the line that runs into the city from Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports – will be affected, with services running only between 6.30am and 8.30pm.

They will be running half the normal services during rush hours and 1 in 3 normal services the rest of the day.

Trams

Trams will be running 1 in 3 of their normal services

Buses

On average, 2 in 3 of the normal bus services will be running, but more information will be released on Thursday.