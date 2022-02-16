Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

COVID-19 RULES

France could end mask rules ‘by mid March’

France's health minister has raised the possibility of ending the requirement for face masks in indoor spaces by mid March, if the Covid situation continues to improve.

Published: 16 February 2022 09:38 CET
France could end mask rules 'by mid March'
France's Health Minister Olivier Veran leaves the Elysee palace at the end of the weekly cabinet meeting. Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP

Olivier Véran, speaking on France Info on Wednesday morning, raised the possibility of ending the mask rule and relaxing vaccine pass requirement as early as next month, if the health situation continue to improve.

He told France Info: “If we continue on this dynamic, we will be able to get out of the current wave in a few weeks. 

“It is clearly improving everywhere, even if there are still many patients in the hospital,.

“If we follow this dynamic, 15 days after February 28th, which brings us to mid-March, we could begin to seriously consider the question of wearing masks indoors, for adults and children.

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

“We could also start to reduce the vaccination pass, but keep it in places that are very high risk, such as nightclubs and there it would be until late March, early April.”

The French government has already announced a calendar of relaxation of health measures, which includes relaxing the current mask rules from February 28th – from that date masks will no longer be required in vaccine pass venues (eg bars, cafés, tourist sites and ski lifts) but will still be required on public transport.

CALENDAR: When is France lifting Covid restrictions?

They remain required in other indoor spaces such as shops and workplaces, while children are required to wear them in the classroom.

There is currently no end date for the use of the vaccine pass – which from Tuesday has required a booster shot to stay valid – but other ministers have previously floated mid-March or early April as a possible date for scrapping it.

The Omicron-driven fifth wave of Covid continues to melt rapidly in France, with case numbers tumbling, but pressure on hospitals remains high with 3,235 Covid patients in intensive care, representing a 64 percent occupancy.

The graph from Covidtracker.fr shows the total number of cases reported in France over the past two months, with Omicron cases in red and Delta in grey. Graph: Covidtracker.fr

Government spokesman Gabriel Attal in his weekly press briefing on Tuesday reiterated that although things are improving the pressure on hospitals and health workers remains very high, with some hospitals still being forced to cancel non-emergency surgery. 

In previous phases of the pandemic, the Covid has used 3,000 intensive care patients as the figure above which pressure on health services requires extra restrictions. Over the past week admissions to intensive care have fallen by 9 percent and Covid deaths in hospitals fallen by 10 percent, although the average daily death rate remains high at 256 people.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

CULTURE

French Senate approves plan to return looted Jewish artworks

The French senate is set to approve on Tuesday the return of 15 artworks looted from Jews during World War II, as part of efforts by the government to accelerate restitution.

Published: 15 February 2022 12:17 CET
French Senate approves plan to return looted Jewish artworks

The vote authorises public museums holding the works, including the world-famous Musee d’Orsay in Paris, to hand over the property to the heirs of the original owners.

French Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot called the move “historic”, adding that it was the first time in 70 years that the French government had made serious steps to return artworks “that were acquired in troubling circumstances during the occupation because of anti-Semitic persecution.”

She called the legislation a “first stage” in returning objects that “are still being conserved in public collections — objects that ought not, and should never have been there.”

The bill cleared the lower house of parliament in late January and now requires approval by the Senate and the signature of President Emmanuel Macron to enter into force.

Thousands of paintings by some of the world’s most famous artists were looted or forcibly acquired during the Nazi occupation of France and have been kept in custody by public museums such as the Louvre and Musee d’Orsay in Paris since the end of the conflict.

In 2018, the government set up a special unit to try to track down the heirs of the owners, rather than waiting for them to come forward in a bid to speed up the process.

One of the paintings set to be returned is titled “Rose bushes under trees” by Gustav Klimt, which is currently held by the Musee d’Orsay and is the only painting by the Austrian master owned by the French state.

It was acquired in 1980 but subsequent research has shown it was forcibly sold by Austrian collector Eleonore Stiasny in Vienna in 1938 before she was deported and killed.

In December, another four works of looted art were returned to their Jewish owner’s legal heirs.

The watercolours and drawings by French 19th-century artists were seized in 1940 from businessman Moise Levi de Benzion.

Until these four works were returned, only 169 artworks had been restored to their owners since 1951 out of an estimated 2,200 held by the French state.

The French culture ministry estimates that a total of 100,000 artworks were seized in France during the war, when the country was administered by the Nazis and an anti-Semitic French collaborationist regime. 

In November, France handed back 26 treasures that were looted from the West African nation of Benin during the colonial era, part of a separate pledge by Macron to restore some artworks to the continent.

SHOW COMMENTS