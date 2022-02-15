For members
FRENCH LANGUAGE
The vital French vocab for renting property
When it comes to finding somewhere to rent in France, the process is easier if you have a basic grasp of some of the vocabulary you might come across at an estate agency. Here is our list of key terms.
Published: 15 February 2022 16:59 CET
Finding somewhere to rent in France can be a challenge if you don't speak the language. Here are the words you need to know. (Photo by FRED TANNEAU / AFP)
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments