For members
FRENCH WORD OF THE DAY
French Word of the Day: Bla-bla
This handy little phrase can be either cute or dismissive, depending on how you use it.
Published: 15 February 2022 12:21 CET
Photo: Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond
For members
FRENCH WORD OF THE DAY
French Expression of the Day: Poudre de perlimpinpin
This expression was cast into the spotlight by Emmanuel Macron during a debate ahead of the 2017 French presidential election and is already cropping up again in the latest presidential race.
Published: 14 February 2022 11:34 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments