French Word of the Day: Bla-bla

This handy little phrase can be either cute or dismissive, depending on how you use it.

Published: 15 February 2022 12:21 CET
Photo: Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond

Why do I need to know bla-bla? 

Because we all know someone who loves to waffle on. 

What does it mean? 

Bla-bla, sometimes written blabla and always pronounced blah-blah, has a number of definitions. 

The first is the similar to that used in English. Bla-bla can be used to mean an incoherent rambling of words that don’t really lead anywhere or carry any weight. 

Ce n’est que du bla-bla – It is just nonsense/gibberish 

In a similar vein, the term can be used to talk about lies, deceit or misleading language. 

Préviens-moi quand tu auras fini ton bla-bla – Let me know when you have finished with your bullshit 

Le discours du président n’est rien que du bla-bla – The President’s speech was nothing but lies 

Another use of the term bla-bla, which we don’t really use in English, is to mean chitchat or friendly conversation. 

A number of French supermarkets have introduced blabla caisses, or chitchat checkouts, where shoppers who want to take their time and have a chat with supermarket staff while paying for their goods are free to do so. 

La blabla caisse ralentit la cadence – The chitchat checkout slows down the pace

Ces blabla caisses autorisent les clients à prendre leur temps et faire un brin de causette – These chit chat checkouts allow clients to take their time and have a little conversation 

There is a ride-sharing company in France known as Blablacar. On their profile, drivers describe how chatty they are, with bla meaning not very chatty, bla bla meaning sometimes chatty and blablabla meaning very chatty. 

Synonyms

Bagou – Guff/glibness 

Baratin – Bullshit/claptrap/waffle 

Bavardage – Prattle 

Battage – Hype

Causer – To chat 

Verbiage – Waffle 

French Expression of the Day: Poudre de perlimpinpin

This expression was cast into the spotlight by Emmanuel Macron during a debate ahead of the 2017 French presidential election and is already cropping up again in the latest presidential race.

Published: 14 February 2022 11:34 CET
Why do I need to know poudre de perlimpinpin? 

Because some solutions are little more than a mirage. 

What does it mean? 

Poudre de perlimpinpin, pronounced poo-druh duh pearl-am-pan-pan, is a term used when a charlatan proposes an unrealistic solution to a problem. 

In English, we could loosely translate the expression to mean snake oil, magic beans, magic potion, fairy dust, a miracle cure or a magic wand – in short something completely useless that is sold to the credulous and naive. 

One theory for the origins of this phrase is that in 17th century France, doctors used herbal medicine made from prêle (horsetail) and pimpin (Pandanus montanus). When used together, these plants formed the neologism of prelinpinpin, which later became perlimpinpin. Medicine has since advanced beyond this remedy. 

It’s actually a pretty old-fashioned phrase that was not widely used, but it gained fresh impetus during the 2017 presidential elections, Emmanuel Macron used it in a TV debate with Marine Le Pen to discredit her ideas. 

Le Pen had proposed expelling everyone on France’s terrorist watchlist from the country and closing the borders. 

Macron, who went on to win the election, replied:

Ce que vous proposez, comme d’habitude, c’est de la poudre de perlimpinpin – What you propose, as usual, is a false solution

A remix of Macron’s statement soon went viral. 

The expression came to be associated with Macron and has now been turned against him in the run-up to the 2022 presidential election. 

The Senate leader of The Republicans, conservative political party, argued in December that the government could not sustain such high levels of spending in response to the pandemic. 

Il faut sortir des solutions à la poudre de Perlimpinpin – We need to get away from magic solutions 

During recent convoi de la liberté (freedom convoy) protests against Covid restrictions, one woman held a sign saying:

Non à la carotte vaccinale et au certificat poudre de perlimpinpin – No to the vaccine incentive and to the magic certificate 

What kind of person proposes poudre de perlimpinpin?  

Someone who proposes an unrealistic solution to a problem may be known by the following labels: 

Charlatan – Charlatan

Cancaner – Quack

Imposteur – Imposter 

Populiste – Populist

Escroc – Fraud

Bonimenteur/Menteur – Liar

