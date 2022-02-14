Read news from:
Seven dead after explosion and fire in south west France

Seven people have died after an explosion in a building in south west France.

Published: 14 February 2022 12:16 CET
Fire crews at the scene of an explosion in Saint Laurent de la Salaque. Photo by RAYMOND ROIG / AFP

The explosion happened at around 1.30am in a building in the small town of Saint-Laurent-de-la-Salanque, in the south-west département of Pyrénées-Orientale, close to Perpignan. 

The blast was followed by a fire, which spread to neighbouring buildings, in total 25 people were evacuated and at least seven people have died.

According to local radio station France Bleu, the explosion occurred on the ground floor of the building, in a grocery-sandwich shop in the town, which is close to Perpignan.

A firefighter stands near to debris and burned houses after an explosion in Saint Laurent-de-la-Salanque. Photo by RAYMOND ROIG / AFP

Gas cylinders were found in the vicinity of the affected building, but it is not yet clear whether they were the cause or whether they aggravated the explosion. 

Interior minister Gérald Darmanin tweeted on Monday: “An explosion followed by a fire has killed at least 7 people in the département of Pyrénées-Orientales.

“I am interrupting my trip to Montpellier to go to the scene.

“I give my full support to the State services mobilised and to the inhabitants. My thoughts are with the victims and their families.”

Residents reported hearing a blast around 1.30 am. “I heard a very loud explosion, then I saw huge flames,” neighbour Nadine Bret, 59, told AFP.

“The buildings were ravaged by the flames. It was total panic.”

She said building work had been going on in a fast-food restaurant on the ground floor of one of the buildings on Sunday.

Nearly 100 firefighters were mobilised overnight and on Monday crews continued to search for potential victims iin two small blocks of flats left unstable by the damage from the blaze.

One man in his 30s was taken to hospital in a critical condition after leaping from a second-storey window to escape the fire.

An investigation has been launched into the cause of the explosion. 

Four men on trial over murder of French priest during Mass

Four alleged accomplices in the murder of an 85-year-old French priest go on trial in Paris on Monday after years of investigations into one of the most grisly jihadist attacks that have rocked France in recent years.

Published: 14 February 2022 09:18 CET
Father Jacques Hamel had his throat slit at the foot of the altar while celebrating mass on July 26th, 2016, at his church in Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray, a working-class suburb of Rouen in northwest France.

The two 19-year-old assailants, Adel Kermiche and Abdel-Malik Petitjean, also seriously injured one of the worshippers they took hostage before being shot and killed by police as they tried to leave the church.

They claimed in a video to be members of the Islamic State, which later called them its “soldiers” retaliating for France’s fight against jihadists in Syria and Iraq.

Hamel’s murder came as the country was on high alert over a series of jihadist attacks that began with a massacre at the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo in January 2015 and which have claimed more than 250 lives in total.

It also raised questions about the ability of French intelligence agencies to prevent such attacks, since Kermiche was wearing an electronic bracelet at the time after anti-terrorism police learned he had twice tried to go fight in Syria.

Prosecutors say that Jean-Philippe Jean Louis, Farid Khelil and Yassine Sebaihia knew about the attackers’ plan, with Jean Louis travelling with Petitjean to Turkey just weeks before the attack in an attempt to reach Syria.

They have denied the charges of conspiracy with terrorists, with their lawyers calling them “scapegoats.”

Rachid Kassim, a Frenchman who became a key IS recruiter and is the alleged instigator of the attack, has been charged with complicity in the killing by helping to choose the target and providing advice.

“Pounce on the infidels like a hungry lion pounces on its prey,” Kassim told them in audio and social media conversations discovered by investigators.

Police also say Kassim was behind the chilling murder of a police officer and his partner in front of their three-year-old son in Magnanville, a Paris suburb, just a few weeks before Hamel’s murder.

He is believed to have been killed in a coalition airstrike near Mosul, Iraq, where he lived, but is being tried in absentia since the death has not been confirmed.

Despite the absence of the main culprits, Hamel’s relatives and the victims are hoping to learn how the young men came to embrace the extremist ideology that led to the attack.

Guy Coponet, who was critically injured while being held hostage in the church, “wants to understand how these youths, barely out of adolescence, could commit such horrors,” his lawyer Mehana Mouhou told AFP.

Now 92, he plans to attend at least part of the hearings set for the next four weeks.

Catholic Church officials have launched the process to seek beatification for Hamel, a first step to canonisation or sainthood, which is currently being examined by the Vatican.

Pope Francis, who approved a fast-track process for Hamel, called him a “martyr” who died for his faith, which means there is no requirement of a proof of miracles in his case.

