PARIS

Paris starts building ‘Triangle’ tower despite green opposition

An enormous, triangle-shaped glass tower will be erected in the 15th arrondissement of the French capital by 2026, despite opposition from environmentalists and others.

Published: 14 February 2022 11:24 CET
An illustration of what the Triangle Tower will look like
The construction of the Triangle Tower in the 15th arrondissement of Paris will go ahead despite opposition. This is what it will look like. Source: © Herzog & de Meuron

Construction of a 42-floor, pyramid-shaped skyscraper began in Paris on Thursday despite objections from local politicians and associations, and environmentalists who have branded the project “catastrophic”.

The Triangle Tower (Tour Triangle) in the 15th district on the city’s southwestern edge will, at 180 metres (590 feet), become the city’s third-highest building after the Eiffel Tower, completed in 1889, and the Montparnasse Tower, which opened in 1973.

High-rise additions are rare in the inner city limits of the French capital, which prides itself on keeping its historic character intact in the face of rampant development elsewhere.

Designed by Swiss architects Herzog and Meuron, the Triangle Tower — which is to resemble a giant wedge of Toblerone chocolate — is to be completed in 2026 at a cost of €660 million ($755 million), according to developers Unibail-Rodamco Westfield (URW).

The plan for the skyscraper was first launched in 2008 and then approved in 2015 by Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo against resistance from her Green party allies in city hall.

Hidalgo, who is standing for the Socialists in April’s French presidential election, has tried to burnish her credentials as an environmental campaigner, decreasing traffic congestion in the city and favouring clean transport, especially bicycles.

The conservative mayor of the 15th district, Philippe Goujon, is also against the project, telling AFP that “the neighbourhood will be devastated for several years”.

Already, he said, there was a constant flow of trucks and “four giant cranes” had been deployed.

The city’s Green legislators have denounced the tower as a “climatic aberration” that should be abandoned because of its “catastrophic carbon footprint”.

Paris prosecutors opened an investigation last June into possible favouritism over the lease of the land on which the tower is being built, following legal complaints from several associations fighting the project.

“How can you justify building a tower made of glass and steel, which needs huge amounts of energy, with 70,000 square metres of office space, in Paris — a city that is already overflowing with offices?” the association “Collectif Contre La Tour Triangle” said.

The lease runs for 80 years and URW has agreed to pay city hall two million euros per year for its duration.

Some two thirds of the tower’s 91,000 square metres are to be used for office space, and there will also be a 130-room hotel, a childcare unit and shops.

URW, which also runs flagship shopping complex Les Halles in the heart of the city, has said that the building could be repurposed in the future as needs changed and that its carbon footprint was low.

Feeling the financial pain from two years of Covid restrictions, URW reduced its share in the operation to 30 percent and brought in insurer Axa to share the cost.

Stock market investors welcomed Thurday’s building start, with URW stock rising nearly six percent on the Paris bourse.

POLITICS

IN PICTURES: Clashes on Champs-Elysées as ‘Freedom Convoys’ enter Paris

Paris police fired tear gas as they cleared protesters from 'Freedom Convoys' who had gathered on the Champs-Elysées on Saturday, defying a ban on entering the French capital.

Published: 12 February 2022 14:15 CET
Updated: 12 February 2022 17:29 CET
Around 100 protesters made it onto the Champs-Elysées – policed fired tear gas as the cleared the protesters, many of whom were issued with fines, with the avenue cleared by 5pm.

Many cars and camper vans that had been part of the convoy were towed away.

The convoys, which are made up of a loose collective of anti-vaxxers, those opposed to the vaccine pass and people protesting against the rising cost of living, set off from towns across France on Thursday, with the aim of converging on the capital.

The Paris police préfecture announced that the demonstrations were banned, and over Friday night and Saturday morning thousands of officers have deployed at the city gates to keep the convoys out. 

By Saturday lunchtime, 5 arrests had been made and 283 fines issued.

Many bars and cafés in the Champs-Elysées area closed up, fearful of violence and vandalism.

Paris police tweeted pictures of the vehicles they say they will use to clear the streets, and also some of the weapons that the say had been confiscated from protesters.

Police had also deployed armoured vehicles to keep the Champs-Elysées clear, an echo of the days of the ‘yellow vest’ protesters, who were banned from the famous thoroughfare after shops were trashed and torched after a demonstration in December 2018.

Police officers stop vehicles at Porte de Saint-Cloud, western Paris. Photo by Sameer Al-DOUMY / AFP

Aurelie M., a 42-year-old administrative assistant in a Parisian company, complained that the health pass meant she could no longer take a long-distance TGV train even if she tested negative for Covid in a home test.

“There’s so much inconsistency and unfairness,” she told AFP, noting that commuters could still cram onto a crowded Paris metro without proof of vaccination.

Sixty-five-year-old factory worker Jean-Paul Lavigne said he travelled across the country from the southwestern town of Albi to protest fuel, food and electricity price hikes as well as the pressure on people to get vaccinated.

On Friday, president Emmanuel Macron called for calm, saying he understand the “fatigue” with the health restrictions.

“This fatigue also leads to anger. I understand it and I respect it. But I call for the utmost calm,” he told the Ouest-France newspaper.

