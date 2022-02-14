One dead after Paris police open fire at Gare du Nord station

Police opened fire after a man armed with a knife threatened them at one of the capital’s busiest stations at 7am on Monday.
According to a France Télévisions journalist who was present at the scene, the man was waving a knife engraved with ACAB (All cops are bastards, a slogan often seen in French graffiti and on protests).
Police warned him to drop the weapon, but he did not comply and three or four shots were fired.
The man died at the scene – no police officers were injured.
Interior minister Gérald Darmanin tweeted: “This morning at around 7am, a police patrol was threatened by a knife-wielding individual on public transport in the Paris region. The police officers used their weapons, thereby averting any danger to themselves and to passengers.”
According to transport minister Jean-Baptiste Djebarri, interviewed on RMC, the man was “known to police for wandering around the station”, he added that at this stage a terrorist motive has been ruled out.
