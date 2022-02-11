Read news from:
FRENCH HISTORY

US war veteran aged 100 receives France’s highest honour

A 100-year-old African American veteran who was wounded shortly after D-Day has been awarded France's highest honour.

Published: 11 February 2022 09:40 CET
Photo: HO / US ARMY/NATIONAL ARCHIVES / AFP

In a ceremony at France’s Manhattan consulate, General Consul Jeremie Robert presented Osceola Lewis Fletcher with the Légion d’honneur for his “utmost example of bravery and courage.”

Robert also highlighted the dedication of Black soldiers in World War Two, even in the face of discrimination.

Born on January 16th, 1922 to a poor family in Brooklyn, Fletcher joined the army at age 21, and served on supply missions on the beaches of Normandy, a week after the D-Day invasions of June 1944.

The general consul explained that while Fletcher was offloading cargo, he was repeatedly cut by debris in the water, and that in a separate event, his boat was hit by a German missile, leaving him with a large gash in the head.

“You risked your life to liberate my country, France, and to liberate Europe from the Nazis,” said Robert.

“Men such as you saved millions of lives. You saved our country. You saved our freedom, and you saved our values.”

Fletcher, sitting in a wheelchair, briefly spoke to the audience, and said the French “helped us to rescue them … they were fighters.”

Fletcher’s daughter, Jacqueline Streets, said  at the ceremony that her father “has always loved France, the country, the language and the people,” and noted that during his time in World War II, “he felt respected, befriended and appreciated by the French people.”

Speaking in French, she thanked the general consul for presenting the honour, as well as for “having shown to America that Black lives have always had importance.”

Founded by Napoleon Bonaparte in 1802, the Légion d’honneur includes 92,000 civilian and military members, chosen for their “eminent merits” in service of the French nation.

PARIS

VIDEO: New virtual reality exhibition of Paris’ Notre Dame cathedral

Paris' Notre-Dame cathedral remains largely closed after the devastating fire that ripped through it in 2019, but now a new exhibition uses VR technology to allow people to discover the cathedral's history - from the 12th century to the present.

Published: 13 January 2022 16:10 CET
Notre-Dame cathedral is still undergoing renovation work.
Notre-Dame cathedral is still undergoing renovation work. But a new virtual reality exhibition will allow visitors to experience it in an entirely new way. (Credit: Orange Emissive)

The exhibition – opening on Saturday, January 15th – will allow people to engage with the site in an entirely new way: through virtual reality. 

For €30 visitors to the Espace Grande Arche de la Défense just outside of Paris can enter the exhibition space, put on a VR headset and experience some 800 years of history – from the 12th Century to the present day. This journey through time takes around 40-45 minutes. English-language narration is also provided. 

A new virtual reality exhibition tells the story of Notre Dame cathedral through key historical characters and events.

A new virtual reality exhibition tells the story of Notre Dame cathedral through key historical characters and events. (Credit: Orange/Emissive)

“Visitors will explore a digitally recreated Notre-Dame and live through a truly emotional journey through the secrets of the monument, all the while rediscovering the events and historical characters that marked its history,” according to the City of Paris

The trailer released by Amaclio Productions, one of the groups behind the virtual reality exhibition, is mind-blowing. 

Speaking to Le Parisien, the renowned French historian, Frank Ferrand, said the exhibition amounted to “a machine to travel back in time”. 

Five historians were consulted in the making of the project, which cost some  €4-5 million.

Around 30 percent of the income from ticket sales will go towards France’s public works budget, to help with the restoration of the cathedral. The organisers hope to attract 150,000 visitors this year.

The cathedral itself remains closed to almost all visitors while restoration works continue after the fire. It is hoped that the works will be finished by 2024. In the meantime, display boards outside the site show how the complicated restoration work is progressing.

Visitors experience the history of Notre Dame from the 12th century to the present day.

Visitors experience the history of Notre Dame from the 12th century to the present day. (Credit: Orange/Emissive)

There is also a free display at the site, where visitors can watch a 15-minute film about the renovation works and view a selection of photography. Various artefacts from the cathedral itself will also be on display. 

The exhibition will move to the Conciergerie, on Paris’ Ile de la Cité in the spring. In the Autumn, it will be moved again to the space underneath the large forecourt of the cathedral itself. 

There is a reduced ticket price of €20 per person for people under 18, students, unemployed people, those on RSA benefits, and people booking for a group of five or more people. 

You can buy tickets here or directly at the site. The group discount only applies to people who buy online. 

The exact address is: Espace Grande Arche de la Défense, 1 Parvis de la Défense, 92400 Puteaux.

