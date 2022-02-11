Read news from:
French Expression of the Day: Faire long feu

When translated literally, this expression sounds like something a caveman might say - in reality, it is a little more complex.

Published: 11 February 2022 10:58 CET
French Word of the Day: Faire long feu
Photo: Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond

Why do I need to know faire long feu? 

Because sometimes things don’t go the way we want. 

What does it mean?

Faire long feu, pronounced fair long phö (like the Vietnamese noodle soup dish), literally means to make a long fire. 

But this obviously doesn’t really make sense. 

In reality, faire long feu is an expression used to describe something that doesn’t go as planned, that fizzles out or that takes longer than you were expecting. 

It comes from an era when muskets and canons were still used in battle. To fire a projectile, the user would have to light a fuse which would burn all the way to the gunpowder in the barrel, triggering an explosion. This would propel the cannon or musket ball towards the enemy. 

Sometimes though, the fuse would burn but fizzle out before reaching or igniting the stock of gunpowder, meaning that the weapons would not fire at all. This is where the expression faire long feu comes from. 

Use it like this 

Cette stratégie de neutralité a-t-elle fait long feu ? – Has this neutral strategy failed? 

Ce projet a fait long feu – This project has fizzled out

Pensez-vous faire long feu à Matignon ? – Will you last a long time as Prime Minister? 

Lionel Messi pourrait ne pas faire long feu au PSG – Lionel Messi might not last long at PSG

Elle ne va pas faire long feu dans ce boulot – She will not last a long time in this job

Synonyms 

There is a similar expression that conveys the same meaning and stems from military language:

Avoir des ratés – To misfire 

French Word of the Day: Filer

This verb has a plethora of uses - some of which are more useful than others - and there's even a way to do it 'English style'.

Published: 10 February 2022 10:46 CET
French Word of the Day: Filer

Why do I need to know filer? 

Because this word is used in a wide range of settings and it is best to avoid confusion. 

What does it mean? 

Filer, pronounced fee-lay, has multiple meanings. 

Formally, it is used to talk about spinning a material into thread – this is because fil means thread. 

J’utilise un rouet pour filer de la laine – I use a spinning wheel to make wool.

In a similar vein, it is the verb used to describe a spider spinning its web. 

Une araignée file sa toile – A spider spins its web

Filer is also used to talk about policemen, detectives and private investigators shadowing or inconspicuously following someone at a distance. It is thought that this is because this involves weaving through a crowd and maintaining a ‘thread’ to the target. 

Le policier a filé le voleur sans être vu – The policeman shadowed the robber without being seen

L’enquêteur a filé le suspect, puis il l’a perdu de vue – The investigator tailed the suspect, then he lost sight of him.

On the other end of the law-and-order spectrum, filer can be used to talk about making a quick getaway. 

Le cambrioleur a filé dès que l’alarme s’est déclenchée – The burglar fled as soon as the alarm went off

It is not just to talk about escaping after committing a crime however. It can also be used to describe any instance when you leave a location. 

J’ai dû filer de la soirée pour aller chercher ma mère à l’aéroport – I had to scoot from the party to pick up my mother from the airport

The word filer is often also used in a very slangy context to talk about giving something. 

Filer de l’argent à un ami – To give money to a friend

Filer une gifle à ton copain -To slap your boyfriend 

What is a filer à l’anglaise? 

You may have heard of a ‘French exit’ or ‘French leave’ – the idea of slipping away from a location or event without saying goodbye or letting anyone know.

Well in France, it should come as no surprise that this is referred to as filer à l’anglaise (to leave the English way). 

Other countries are divided on whether to attribute an unannounced departure as typically French or typically English. 

In Portuguese, German and Spanish, people refer to the French exit. 

In Czech, Russian, Hungarian, Italian, Polish, Romanian, Ukranian and Walloon, people refer to an English exit. 

Ella a filé à l’anglaise – She left unannounced 

