For members
FRENCH WORD OF THE DAY
French Expression of the Day: Faire long feu
When translated literally, this expression sounds like something a caveman might say - in reality, it is a little more complex.
Published: 11 February 2022 10:58 CET
For members
FRENCH WORD OF THE DAY
French Word of the Day: Filer
This verb has a plethora of uses - some of which are more useful than others - and there's even a way to do it 'English style'.
Published: 10 February 2022 10:46 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments