France to end mask rule in some indoor spaces as Covid situation improves

The rules apply to public spaces like bars and restaurants, sports and leisure activities which now require proof of vaccination to enter.

However, people in France will have to continue wearing masks on public transport even after this date.

Shops and workplaces, which are not vaccine pass venues, will continue to require masks.

“In a context where pressure from the epidemic is falling strongly, the vaccine pass allows us to remove the mask-wearing requirement as we have done in previous waves,” Health Minister Olivier Véran told AFP.

France had already dropped its requirement for people to go masked outdoors on February 2nd.

But the rule will continue “on public transport and in indoor spaces not subject to the vaccine pass,” the health ministry said.

