Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

PROTESTS

Paris police ban ‘freedom convoy’ protest against France’s anti-Covid curbs

Paris police have said they would ban the 'freedom convoy', inspired by protests against Covid measures in Canada, from the French capital.

Published: 10 February 2022 09:18 CET
A protestor marches against Covid restrictions in the French capital.
A protestor marches against Covid restrictions in the French capital. (Photo by Sameer Al-DOUMY / AFP)

Paris police said on Thursday they would ban the so-called “freedom convoys” inspired by a truckers’ protest against coronavirus restrictions that has paralysed the Canadian capital Ottawa.

“There will be a special deployment… to prevent blockages of major roads, issue tickets and arrest those who infringe on this protest ban,” the city’s police force said in a statement.

The Convoi de la liberté (freedom convoy) is organised by several groups who are opposed to Covid-related health measures such as vaccine passes and mask mandates.

The force recalled that people blocking roads faced up to two years in prison, a fine of €4,500 and a three year driving ban.

Paris’ move comes after a number of convoys of cars, vans and motorbikes set off from around France on Wednesday, inspired by the two-week blockade of central Ottawa by truckers angry at testing and vaccine requirements for crossing the border with the US.

Eyhande Abeberry, 52, a participant at the send-off in the southern city of Bayonne, told AFP that the government’s vaccine pass for access to much of public life was “an aberration”.

Government spokesman Gabriel Attal said he recognised the public’s “weariness” with infection control measures, but insisted that France had been among the European countries with “the fewest restrictions that infringe on citizens’ freedom”.

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

More than 300,000 people joined a Facebook group promoting the event. It is unlikely that all of these people will physically take part. 

Recent protests against the vaccine pass and other health measures, some of which were organised by ‘yellow vest’ groups, have been attracting only small numbers.

Far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen said that she “understood” the protesters’ goals, saying that it was “another form of the yellow vests” demonstrations against President Emmanuel Macron that rocked France in 2018.

Organisers hoped to launch five convoys from various regions of France, which would converge in Paris on Friday. From there, the convoys were supposed to set off for Brussels, aiming to arrive on Monday, February 14th. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

COVID-19 VACCINES

French health minister: If you’ve had Covid you may not need a booster for your vaccine pass

People who have had Covid may not need a booster shot in order the keep their vaccine pass active, the French health minister has announced.

Published: 3 February 2022 10:44 CET
Moderna syringes lie waiting for use in a Covid vaccination centre in France.
France has announced a shift in its 'one infection = one dose policy' (Photo by PHILIPPE LOPEZ / AFP)

Health minister Olivier Véran announced on Thursday that people who have been double vaccinated, but then caught Covid before they could get a booster shot, will not need the booster to keep their vaccine pass activated.

They can still get a booster – three months after their infection date – if they wish, but it will no longer be required for the vaccine pass.

Previously the government had stated that the booster was needed for everyone, even recently infected people, in order to maintain the vaccine pass that is required to enter a wide range of venues including bars, cafés, ski lifts, cinemas and long-distance trains.

France has a ‘one infection = one dose’ rule in place which means that having a bout of Covid is counted the same as a single dose of the vaccine.

So for example if you had Covid before the vaccine rollout began, you would have a single dose of AstraZeneca, Pfizer or Moderna, plus a booster so that one Covid plus two vaccines equals the required three ‘doses’.

Conversely, double vaccination followed by a bout of Covid also equals three doses.

“The immune system needs to be stimulated at least three times,” Véran told BFMTV – specifying that the timing of this ‘stimulation’ doesn’t matter. 

Janssen 

France requires people who have been injected with the single-dose Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine, to receive a top-up dose of either Pfizer or Moderna, followed by a booster when eligible, in order to keep their fully vaccinated status.

Under 18s 

People less than 18 years and 1 month old are not required to have received a booster dose (or third stimulation of the immune system) to use the vaccine pass. 

People under 16 do not use the vaccine pass at all, but instead are still on the old health pass system. This means that they do not necessarily need to be fully vaccinated and can use negative Covid test results as a substitute to enter health/vaccine pass venues. 

People under the age of 12 are not required to use any kind of pass. 

READ ALSO Vaccine pass: Travelling to France with children

When do I need to get a booster dose?

Under current rules, over 18s can get a booster dose three months after their second immune stimulation – whether this is from vaccination or infection. You have seven months to get a booster or your vaccine pass will be deactivated. 

From February 15th, you will need to get a booster within four months of your second immune stimulation to carry on using the vaccine pass.

Anyone who has had a booster will get a valid vaccine pass – even if more than four months passed between the second dose and the booster. The time limits refer only to people who have not been boosted. 

What about tourists and visitors? 

Booster doses are not required as a condition for entry into France. 

Tourists and visitors are however subject the vaccine pass rules, meaning that over 18s who have not had a booster may not be able to get a vaccine pass.

If you intend to rely on a previous infection rather than a booster, check that the positive test result from your home country is valid within the French system.

SHOW COMMENTS