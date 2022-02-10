Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ENERGY

Macron to announce new French nuclear power ambitions

French President Emmanuel Macron wants to build new power plants in France despite environmental and economic concerns.

Published: 10 February 2022 11:01 CET
A nuclear plant in eastern France
French President Emmanuel Macron wants to build new nuclear power stations. (Photo by JEAN-PHILIPPE KSIAZEK / AFP)

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to throw his support behind a massive nuclear power plant programme on Thursday despite concerns about the cost and complexity of building new reactors.

The head of state will go to a key turbine manufacturing site in eastern France on a pre-election visit dedicated to energy policy and the future of the country’s atomic industry, which provides around 70 percent of French electricity.

Low-cost nuclear power has been a mainstay of the French economy since the 1970s, but recent attempts to build new generation reactors to replace older models have become mired in cost over-runs and delays.

Macron is set to announce the construction of at least six new reactors by state-controlled energy giant EDF by 2050, with an option for another eight, a source close to the president told AFP on condition of anonymity.

“It (nuclear) is ecological, it enables us to produce carbon-free electricity, it helps give us energy independence, and it produces electricity that is very competitive,” another presidential aide told reporters on Wednesday.

Whatever the 44-year-old head of state announces will depend on the outcome of presidential elections in April, however, with his rivals likely to review and change his proposals if they defeat him.

Most presidential candidates have vowed to continue investing in the industry with the exception of hard-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon and Greens contender Yannick Jadot who object to it on environmental grounds.

French-German split

The French government lobbied hard — and successfully — to have nuclear power labelled as “green” by the European Commission this month in a landmark energy review which means it can attract funding as a climate-friendly power source.

Macron has consistently argued that nuclear energy is required to help advanced economies transition to a low-carbon future, with ministers frequently citing German policy as an example of what can happen if it is abandoned.

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

Germany decided to phase out nuclear industry by the end of 2022 following the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, but the decision has been criticised for increasing Berlin’s reliance on carbon-emitting gas and raising power prices.

The new French programmes comes as heavily indebted EDF faces difficulties in trying to build its latest-generation EPR reactors in separate projects in France, Britain and Finland.

Its flagship French project, in Flamanville in northern France, is expected to cost around four times the initial budget of €3.3 billion euros ($3.8 billion) and will not be loaded with fuel until next year at the earliest — 11 years later than expected.

The Flamanville overruns have been denounced as “a fiasco at the French public’s expense” by Jadot.

Turnbines

Macron is set to law out his vision “of our future energy mix, for nuclear but also renewables and energy efficiencies,” according to the aide.

He will speak in Belfort, home to a key manufacturing site that produces turbines that will be used in the future power stations.

The site was sold by French industrial giant Alstom to American rival General Electric in 2015 in a widely criticised deal associated with Macron who was economy minister in the Socialist government at the time.

The divestment led to more than a thousand job cuts and fears about the loss of a strategic industry to a foreign investor.

Under pressure from the French government, EDF announced Thursday that it had agreed a deal to buy back the unit at a cost of 200 million dollars €175 million.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

EUROPEAN UNION

EU moves to label nuclear and gas energy as ‘green’

The EU is planning to label energy from nuclear power and natural gas as "green" sources for investment despite internal disagreement over whether they truly qualify as sustainable options.

Published: 1 January 2022 20:57 CET
The cooling towers of Civaux nuclear plant are seen over the clouds
The cooling towers of Civaux nuclear plant are seen over the clouds on November 10th, 2021 in Chatellerault, western France. France has led the charge for nuclear power to be included as 'green' energy sources. Guillaume SOUVANT / AFP

The proposal, seen by AFP on Saturday, aims to support the 27-nation bloc’s shift towards a carbon-neutral future and gild its credentials as a global standard-setter for fighting climate change.

But the fact the European Commission quietly distributed the text to member states late Friday, in the final hours of 2021 after the much-delayed document had been twice promised earlier in the year, highlighted the rocky road to draft it.

If a majority of member states back it, it will become EU law, coming into effect from 2023.

The commission confirmed on Saturday that it has started consulting with member states on the proposal where it covers nuclear and gas energy.

“The activities covered in this complementary Delegated Act would accelerate the phase out of more harmful sources, such as coal, and in moving us towards a more low-carbon greener energy mix,” it said.

It said it “considers there is a role for natural gas and nuclear as a means to facilitate the transition towards a predominantly renewable-based future”.

France has led the charge for nuclear power — its main energy source — to be included, despite robust opposition from Austria and scepticism from Germany, which is in the process of shutting all its nuclear plants.

READ ALSO:

Germany’s Environment Minister Steffi Lemke told German media group Funke on Saturday that including gas and nuclear would be “a mistake”, arguing that atomic power “can lead to devastating environmental catastrophes”.

Austrian Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler also criticised the project, denouncing nuclear power as “an energy of the past” that was “too expensive and too slow” to combat climate change.

Conditions attached
Fossil-reliant countries in the EU’s east and south have defended the use of natural gas, at least as a transitional source, even though it still produces significant greenhouse emissions.

“It is necessary to recognise that the fossil gas and nuclear energy sectors can contribute to the decarbonisation of the Union’s economy,” the commission proposal says.

It added that, for nuclear power, appropriate measures should be put in place for radioactive waste management and disposal.

Its proposal calls for the building of new nuclear power plants to be conditioned on permits given out before 2045, and work to extend the functioning of existing plants would need to be authorised before 2040.

For gas, it said that carbon-emission limits should be set to well below those produced by coal-burning plants, and it should only be a transitionary source with plants needing building permits given before 2031.

The member states and experts consulted by the commission have two weeks to demand revisions to the proposal before a final draft is published in mid-January.

The European Parliament would then have four months to either approve or reject the text with a simple vote.

SHOW COMMENTS