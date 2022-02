Why do I need to know filer?

Because this word is used in a wide range of settings and it is best to avoid confusion.

What does it mean?

Filer, pronounced fee-lay, has multiple meanings.

Formally, it is used to talk about spinning a material into thread – this is because fil means thread.

J’utilise un rouet pour filer de la laine – I use a spinning wheel to make wool.

In a similar vein, it is the verb used to describe a spider spinning its web.

Une araignée file sa toile – A spider spins its web

Filer is also used to talk about policemen, detectives and private investigators shadowing or inconspicuously following someone at a distance. It is thought that this is because this involves weaving through a crowd and maintaining a ‘thread’ to the target.

Le policier a filé le voleur sans être vu – The policeman shadowed the robber without being seen

L’enquêteur a filé le suspect, puis il l’a perdu de vue – The investigator tailed the suspect, then he lost sight of him.

On the other end of the law-and-order spectrum, filer can be used to talk about making a quick getaway.

Le cambrioleur a filé dès que l’alarme s’est déclenchée – The burglar fled as soon as the alarm went off

It is not just to talk about escaping after committing a crime however. It can also be used to describe any instance when you leave a location.

J’ai dû filer de la soirée pour aller chercher ma mère à l’aéroport – I had to scoot from the party to pick up my mother from the airport

The word filer is often also used in a very slangy context to talk about giving something.

Filer de l’argent à un ami – To give money to a friend

Filer une gifle à ton copain -To slap your boyfriend

What is a filer à l’anglaise?

You may have heard of a ‘French exit’ or ‘French leave’ – the idea of slipping away from a location or event without saying goodbye or letting anyone know.

Well in France, it should come as no surprise that this is referred to as filer à l’anglaise (to leave the English way).

Other countries are divided on whether to attribute an unannounced departure as typically French or typically English.

In Portuguese, German and Spanish, people refer to the French exit.

In Czech, Russian, Hungarian, Italian, Polish, Romanian, Ukranian and Walloon, people refer to an English exit.

Ella a filé à l’anglaise – She left unannounced