2022 FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

5 things to know about French presidential campaign financing

Candidates in France's upcoming presidential election will need to respect strict campaign finance rules or risk legal repercussions.

Published: 10 February 2022 16:47 CET
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was placed under house arrest after breaking campaign finance rules.
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was placed under house arrest after breaking campaign finance rules. (Photo by Bertrand GUAY / AFP)

Presidential campaigns in France are subject to strict financing rules. Here’s what you need to know:

Spending is capped 

The amount of money that candidates can spend during a presidential election is limited at €16.85 million for those competing in the first round. The two top-polling candidates from the first round go through to a second round and they’re allowed to spend an extra €5.66 million, taking their total campaign spend up to €22.51 million. 

This spending limit is far below that applied at the last US presidential election, which was set at €103.7 million – although the US population is almost five times larger. 

The government pays for some campaign costs

Presidential candidates in the first round who win more than 5 percent of the vote can receive up to around €8 million from the government to reimburse their campaign costs. Those who win less than 5 percent only get up to €800,423 reimbursed by the state. 

All candidates who meet the conditions to run in the first round, regardless of their vote share, receive €200,000 of public money to campaign. 

Candidates running second round campaigns can have up to €10.7 million reimbursed by the state. 

The biggest spenders usually win 

Emmanuel Macron beat Marine Le Pen in the second round of the 2017 election, after outspending her by more than €4 million.

Other examples from recent history also suggest that spending big pays off – Nicolas Sarkozy won the 2007 presidential election after outspending his rivals and Chirac won the 1995 and 2002 elections as the biggest spender. 

One recent exception is the 2012 election in which Nicolas Sarkozy lost to François Hollande in the second round despite spending more money. That year, Sarkozy didn’t receive any reimbursement from the state to cover campaign costs after breaching the spending limit. He was officially left with close to €23 million to cover himself. 

However, this isn’t always the case. In 2012 Nicolas Sarkozy lost to François Hollande despite spending more money. 

Private financing is strictly regulated

Individuals cannot loan money to presidential candidates, but can make donations of up to €4,600. Cash payments, as opposed to bank transfers and cheques, are limited to €150. Candidates are required to keep detailed records of who pays them money. 

Businesses and organisations (apart from political parties) cannot make donations to a presidential candidate. 

A law passed after the 2017 election decreed that candidates could no longer loan money from financial organisations based outside of the European Economic Community.

This means that Marine Le Pen’s loan of more than €10 million from a bank in Hungary in January was perfectly legal but Russian loans – which she used to finance her 2017 presidential bid – are no longer permitted.

Those who break the rules face heavy (albeit often delayed) penalties 

The Commission nationale des comptes de campagne et des financements politiques monitors campaign accounts and political financing of candidates in French elections. Set featured image

If it finds irregularities, it can ask judicial authorities to launch an investigation. 

Last year a court sentenced Sarkozy to one year in prison (which is being served under house arrest), for spending close to double the legal limit during his failed attempt to win re-election in 2012. 

READ MORE Ex French president Sarkozy given one-year sentence for illegal campaign financing

The case was known as the Bygmalion affair, after the name of the public relations firm hired by Sarkozy to orchestrate a blitz of lavish US-style election rallies. Executives of the firm admitted to using a system of fake invoices to mask the real cost of the events.

FRENCH CITIZENSHIP

‘Proud and patriotic’ – The new French citizens able to vote for the first time

In April, millions of people will head to polling stations across France to pick the next presidents. Among them, thousands of new French citizens who took nationality in the last four years - we spoke to some of them about how they feel about their new rights and responsibilities.

Published: 2 February 2022 15:14 CET
Updated: 5 February 2022 09:08 CET
The hands of a voter and an election official over the ballot box as a vote is cast at a polling station in France
Photo by Lionel Bonaventure / AFP

Only French citizens can vote in presidential elections in France, but the country has relatively generous rules about acquiring French nationality, either through residency or through voting, and in the last four years many readers of The Local have done just that.

READ ALSO Am I eligible for French citizenship?

We asked them how it feels as they prepare to head to the polls for the first time, and their reactions in a short online survey posted recently on The Local ranged from pride and excitement to patriotism.

If you have French citizenship but have not yet registered to vote for this election, you have until March 4th – A voté: How to register and cast your vote in France

All of the new citizens who responded told us that they intend to vote, and many have very personal reasons for doing so. 

Kathleen Gray, who has lived in Paris since 1984, told us that being denied the right to vote in 2016’s Brexit referendum prompted her decision to apply for French citizenship, and regain her right to a say in her chosen country’s politics.

“As soon as the Brexit referendum was announced in 2015, I submitted my application for French citizenship as I was outraged that UK nationals resident in the EU had no say in a decision that could deny us our EU citizenship,” she said. 

“The denial of our right to vote in the referendum also triggered my desire to acquire full voting rights in France by obtaining French nationality. 

“A French passport protects my EU citizenship, my right to live here, and the right to vote in presidential and legislative elections. I feel sorry for the younger generation of Brits who have lost the right to free movement and for small companies that are facing huge obstacles to exporting goods to the EU.”

Another long-term French resident, Jill Brown, said: “It will be great to finally have a say in electing the next president of France having lived here for over 50 years, and seen presidents come and go from De Gaulle to Macron!”

And Zoe de Crecy said: “It’s a great time to have gained French nationality because there is so much happening. It’s exciting to know I will have a say in the way things can move forwards for future generations.”

The UK’s departure from the European Union was a key driver for many respondents to apply for French citizenship. 

READ ALSO Why do French elections normally have two rounds?

Timo Elliott voiced the views of a number of respondents: “I wasn’t able to vote against Brexit because of the 15-year limit. I woke up stunned the day after the referendum and immediately started the procedure to become French.”

And he linked his voting rights to politics in the UK. “Now that I’m a citizen, I feel it’s my patriotic duty to vote to help make sure France avoids the anti-immigrant xenophobia that lead to such a catastrophic result.”

As Lynda Bellaiche, who has a property in Paris but lives most of the year in Gard, said: “I have felt European for a long time now, but I must admit I feel very proud to have the right to vote here. This will be the first time in my 75 years that I will vote for a country leader. 

The right to vote, she said, made her feel ‘more French’.

“When I left the UK in 1968, we had no rights to vote abroad, the right to vote from abroad for 15 years came into being in the Eighties. It is more logical anyway to vote in the country in which one lives and obviously makes us ‘more French’.”

She said that she always went along to the polling station with her husband when he went to vote, and encouraged their children to use their ballots at every opportunity. 

READ ALSO 10 phrases you will definitely hear during the French presidential election

“The longer I lived here, the more I wanted to vote,” she said. “Many years back, pre internet days,  I collected signatures for the petitions which finally gave the right to us Brits in Europe to vote at the European and then the municipal elections.

“Now I can take part in national elections, I feel finally equal to my French friends and family. And when people, hearing my accent, ask my nationality now I always say I am British and French. 

“The truth is, in my heart I will never be 100 percent French and I am definitely not 100 percent British anymore. It was very comfortable for me being British and part of Europe.

“Apart from giving rights of residence, which I didn’t really think about before as it was pretty easy renewing my carte de sejour, the biggest change honestly, when taking French nationality, is the right to vote. I was very happy to participate in the regional elections last year, which was a first.”

Robin Ellis agrees, admitting that ‘I’ll never be French’, but saying the right carried a feeling of being “more legitimate, perhaps – less of a parvenu/arriviste. It is a very good feeling. And there is the added thrill of being, once again, ‘European’.”

Linda Garmy said of the right to vote that citizenship has bestowed: “I feel more fully integrated into French society. I take the right to vote very seriously.”

READ ALSO What are the rules for French presidential candidates appearing on TV?

