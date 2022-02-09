Read news from:
Paris police ban hijab protest football match outside parliament

Paris police have banned what they describe as a ‘demonstration’ in which a group of women intended to play football outside the French parliament while wearing the Muslim headscarf.

Published: 9 February 2022 12:17 CET
Photo: Yasuyoshi Chiba / AFP

Wednesday’s event – a game of football on the esplanade des Invalides, next to the Palais Bourbon which houses the National Assembly – was planned by Les Hijabeuses, a group of Muslim women, to protest against an amendment to a sports bill making its way through Parliament that would prohibit the wearing of conspicuous religious symbols while participating in sporting events.

The match was timed to coincide with the bill – on the democratisation of sport – returning to the Assembly after the contentious amendment was added in the Senate at an earlier reading.

“It is feared that this demonstration will attract, in addition to those who support it, people hostile to the cause,” the Préfecture de Police said in a statement published on Twitter.

The ban on the rally was justified, “both for the safety of the demonstrators themselves and for the maintenance of public order,” it added.

The group is, however, not giving up without a fight. “We have obviously taken the case to court to challenge this arbitrary, unfair and completely disproportionate, act” said the collective on Twitter after the announcement by the Prefecture of Police.

“A hearing will take place tomorrow morning, and we hope that the Prefecture will be brought to reconsider this ban. On our side, we will play whatever happens. Surely elsewhere … but we will play,” said the collective on the social network.

Les Hijabeuses staged a similar demonstration in front of the Senate last week. They were moved on by gendarmes.

A week previously, senators had added an amendment prohibiting the wearing of “conspicuous religious symbols” during a sports competition, which is not supported by the government and was promptly removed by MPs in the parliament.

The bill is due before the Assembly again on Wednesday, before its final readings on February 16th.

The French Football Federation still prohibits the wearing of the headscarf within its championships, despite the fact that Fifa authorised it in 2014.

Due to France’s laws of laïcité (secularism) conspicuous religious garments such as the hijab are banned in government buildings such as schools or local government officers, while public servants such as police officers are banned from wearing them while on duty.

The full-face veil is banned in all public spaces in France.

STRIKES

Will the Canada-style anti-vax ‘freedom convoy’ really bring France to a standstill?

Organisers say that a 'freedom convoy' inspired by protests in Canada is set to bring chaos to French roads before converging on the capital this weekend - but how big is this event really likely to be?

Published: 9 February 2022 10:06 CET
Will the Canada-style anti-vax 'freedom convoy' really bring France to a standstill?

What is it?

The Convoi de la liberté (freedom convoy) is organised by several groups who are opposed to Covid-related health measures such as vaccine passes and mask mandates.

Other organisers oppose petrol price increases and are concerned about the rise in the cost of living.

The intention is for five convoys to set off from different regions of France, primarily the south-west, south-east and east of France from Wednesday, February 9th, and Thursday, February 10th before converging on Paris on Friday. From there, the convoys will set off for Brussels, aiming to arrive on Monday, February 14th. 

Who is organising it?

There isn’t a single organiser, but groups involved include anti-vaccine and anti-health measures groups, as well as the remnants of some of the ‘yellow vest’ protesters and the hardline catholic group Civitas. No unions are involved.

How big will is be?

Protests in Canada have caused massive disruption, even blocking the border with the US, but at this stage it looks like the French event will be a lot smaller. 

Organisers are quoting figures of 290,000 people, but that’s just the number of members of the Facebook page advertising the event, and as we saw during the ‘yellow vest’ protests – which were also largely organised on Facebook in the early days – the number of people who actually turn up to demos is usually a lot smaller.

Recent protests against the vaccine pass and other health measures, some of which were organised by ‘yellow vest’ groups, have been attracting only small numbers.

In Canada much of the disruption has come from lorry drivers getting involved and blocking roads with their vehicles.

In France none of the haulage unions have supported the protests and there’s another issue – in Canada many truckers are freelancers and own their own vehicles while in France the majority of lorry drivers are employees so don’t own the lorry.

“So to get a vehicle that doesn’t belong to you, on a weekend, to use it for an obviously illegal action, that can get you into trouble,” security consultant Guillaume Farde told BFM TV. “It will probably not be truckers, but other people coming with their own vehicle, so it’s harder for the intelligence services to anticipate.”

What type of actions will be involved?

Different groups are calling for different things, some advocate a “complete blockade and disruption of food and fuel supplies” while others are calling for a more peaceful protest.

A popular protest method in France is an Opération Escargot or a rolling roadblock where a group of lorry drivers spread out and drive very slowly alone main roads, causing huge tailbacks. However this depends on having enough vehicles to operate the block.

Are the police worried?

An internal briefing from the intelligence service that was leaked to French media says that the movement appears to be “far from solidly structured” but will nonetheless be monitored closely.

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin told BFM TV that there is “no information that tells us that this is being organised in proportions that would be significant”.

However he added that if there are disruptions and roads blocked, the response will be “extremely strong”.

