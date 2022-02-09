Read news from:
Fuel discounts for those in rural France and €100 gas bill cuts

The head of one of France's largest energy and fuel companies has announced fuel price discounts for customers living in rural areas and €100 grants for those on low incomes.

Published: 9 February 2022 14:03 CET
Rising prices at the pumps are causing financial hardship for many. Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP

The CEO of TotalEnergies group has announced the dual measure aimed at helping to control the cost of living for two groups – those on low incomes who get their household gas from Total and car fuel customers of Total who live in rural areas.

The measures are in addition to the measures the government has put in place, and can be accessed by people who have already had one of the government’s €100 chèque energie grants.

Petrol/diesel prices

For the next three months, any Total filling station situated in a town of less than 6,000 people will offer a discount of €5 on every 50 litres of fuel.

“In concrete terms, prices at the pump will remain the same, but at the cash desk, customers will see a deduction of €5 for 50 litres, €2 for 20 litres etc” explained Total CEO Patrick Pouyanné.

The discount will start on Monday, February 14th and remain in place for three months.

It will concern 200 service station, with a full list to be published shortly.

He added that this targets rural areas, where owning a car is often a necessity as public transport is not an option.

Household gas prices

Those who get their household gas from Total will also see a €100 discount on their next bill, if they are lower earners.

This will be calculated on the same basis as the chèque energie, so anyone who has already received the €100 government grant will see the €100 discount on their next gas bill.

It is estimated that 200,000 people will benefit, at a total cost of €20million to Total.

Other measures

Other measures to control energy price rises have already been put in place by the government, including a 4 percent cap on electricity price rises, the €100 chèque energie and a tax rebate for motorists who use their cars to commute to work.

Paris police ban hijab protest football match outside parliament

Paris police have banned what they describe as a ‘demonstration’ in which a group of women intended to play football outside the French parliament while wearing the Muslim headscarf.

Published: 9 February 2022 12:17 CET
Wednesday’s event – a game of football on the esplanade des Invalides, next to the Palais Bourbon which houses the National Assembly – was planned by Les Hijabeuses, a group of Muslim women, to protest against an amendment to a sports bill making its way through Parliament that would prohibit the wearing of conspicuous religious symbols while participating in sporting events.

The match was timed to coincide with the bill – on the democratisation of sport – returning to the Assembly after the contentious amendment was added in the Senate at an earlier reading.

READ ALSO OPINION: Muslim headscarves are legal in France, so why the moral panic about a sports hijab?

“It is feared that this demonstration will attract, in addition to those who support it, people hostile to the cause,” the Préfecture de Police said in a statement published on Twitter.

The ban on the rally was justified, “both for the safety of the demonstrators themselves and for the maintenance of public order,” it added.

The group is, however, not giving up without a fight. “We have obviously taken the case to court to challenge this arbitrary, unfair and completely disproportionate, act” said the collective on Twitter after the announcement by the Prefecture of Police.

READ ALSO ‘My body, my choice’ – French Muslim women speak out about headscarves

“A hearing will take place tomorrow morning, and we hope that the Prefecture will be brought to reconsider this ban. On our side, we will play whatever happens. Surely elsewhere … but we will play,” said the collective on the social network.

Les Hijabeuses staged a similar demonstration in front of the Senate last week. They were moved on by gendarmes.

A week previously, senators had added an amendment prohibiting the wearing of “conspicuous religious symbols” during a sports competition, which is not supported by the government and was promptly removed by MPs in the parliament.

The bill is due before the Assembly again on Wednesday, before its final readings on February 16th.

The French Football Federation still prohibits the wearing of the headscarf within its championships, despite the fact that Fifa authorised it in 2014.

Due to France’s laws of laïcité (secularism) conspicuous religious garments such as the hijab are banned in government buildings such as schools or local government officers, while public servants such as police officers are banned from wearing them while on duty.

The full-face veil is banned in all public spaces in France.

READ ALSO What does laïcité really mean in France?

