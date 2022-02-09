Fuel discounts for those in rural France and €100 gas bill cuts

The CEO of TotalEnergies group has announced the dual measure aimed at helping to control the cost of living for two groups – those on low incomes who get their household gas from Total and car fuel customers of Total who live in rural areas.

The measures are in addition to the measures the government has put in place, and can be accessed by people who have already had one of the government’s €100 chèque energie grants.

Petrol/diesel prices

For the next three months, any Total filling station situated in a town of less than 6,000 people will offer a discount of €5 on every 50 litres of fuel.

“In concrete terms, prices at the pump will remain the same, but at the cash desk, customers will see a deduction of €5 for 50 litres, €2 for 20 litres etc” explained Total CEO Patrick Pouyanné.

The discount will start on Monday, February 14th and remain in place for three months.

It will concern 200 service station, with a full list to be published shortly.

He added that this targets rural areas, where owning a car is often a necessity as public transport is not an option.

Household gas prices

Those who get their household gas from Total will also see a €100 discount on their next bill, if they are lower earners.

This will be calculated on the same basis as the chèque energie, so anyone who has already received the €100 government grant will see the €100 discount on their next gas bill.

It is estimated that 200,000 people will benefit, at a total cost of €20million to Total.

Other measures

Other measures to control energy price rises have already been put in place by the government, including a 4 percent cap on electricity price rises, the €100 chèque energie and a tax rebate for motorists who use their cars to commute to work.