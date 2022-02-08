Read news from:
Reader question: Can I post books from the UK to France?

There appears to be some confusion around the post-Brexit rules on sending books and other printed items between France and the UK - we break down the rules.

Published: 8 February 2022 10:25 CET
Posting books from the UK to France is still allowed. Photo by ISABEL INFANTES / AFP

Question: I’ve been told by relatives in the UK that Royal Mail is saying that books can no longer be posted to France because of Brexit, surely that can’t be right?

Brexit has brought in a host of changes to posting things between France and the UK.

Since the end of the Brexit transition period there are things that can no longer be brought into France without appropriate paperwork, and this includes sending things through the post.

Animal products such as meat, some types of fish and diary products cannot be brought in without veterinary certificates and this also covers postage – so for example posting a box of (milk) chocolates would no longer be allowed.

You can find the full list of banned items HERE.

Then there are certain items that are banned in all parcel types because of safety concerns – they include ammunition, lighters and aerosols. Lithium batteries are allowed provided they are installed in a device such as a mobile phone – full details here.

Also banned from being sent through the mail in all circumstances are counterfeit or pirated items, coins or live animals.

None of these lists, however, include books and these can still be posted from the UK to France.

The confusion appears to have stemmed from the British postal service Royal Mail incorrectly advising customers that books cannot be sent to France.

However, a Royal Mail spokesman confirmed to The Local that this is not the case, books can be sent from the UK to France and the Royal Mail advice page has now been updated accordingly.

You can find the full rules here.

Although books can be posted, there are other considerations to bear in mind – all items that are allowed need to be posted with a filled-out customs declaration detailing the contents of the package and its approximate value.

Customs duty applies in some circumstances, so if the sender has not paid this then you will unfortunately be hit with a bill before you can collect your item.

LIVING IN FRANCE

‘Don’t send anything’: How foreigners in France are being hit with big parcel fees

Amid reports from readers of unexpectedly large duty fees on packages sent to France, we put out a survey to ask you about your experiences. This is what you told us.

Published: 3 February 2022 15:49 CET
Updated: 6 February 2022 10:32 CET
Two pensioners sit by a wall of packages.
Duty fees are payable on many goods sent to France. (Photo by ERIC CABANIS / AFP)

Among the more than 100 people who responded to our survey, 97.3 percent said that they had been hit by duty fees on packages sent to France.

For some readers, these unexpected costs came as a nasty surprise. 

Jane Vallet had to fork out €7.50 to pick up a birthday card and bar of chocolate from the post office.

Graham Hilton had to pay €650 to receive a set of alloy car wheels which he had already purchased for more than €1,300 (postage included), while Bryan Woy had to splash out €10 for a free tote bag sent to him as a reward for taking out a magazine subscription. 

Many readers of The Local have reported having to pay customs duties that often work out as being at least half the cost of the value of the package itself. 

This has put many off postage altogether. “Don’t send anything!” wrote Jill Brown. 

“We have now asked friends and family not to send gifts from the UK because of the duty imposed,” added another reader. 

EU rules

For people receiving packages from the UK (close to 70 percent of those surveyed), this is a relatively new phenomenon. 

READ MORE New rules and extra charges in sending parcels between UK and France

Before Brexit, duty fees did not apply because the UK was part of the EU.

Now, as well as having the appropriate postage, all items apart from documents sent from England, Scotland and Wales to the EU need an extra customs declaration form attached.

This form asks for the sender and recipient’s details, whether the item is a gift or an item sent for sale (which affects the level of duty for some countries) and a detailed description of what is in it – so birthday or Christmas parcels slightly lose their element of surprise. The form is available to download here.

Outside the UK

People sending packages from other non-EU countries, such as the United States, Canada and Australia, have always had to deal with duty fees and customs declarations, but several American readers also reported being hit with unexpectedly high fees. 

From July 1st 2021, all goods shipped to the EU from all non-EU countries were subject to VAT. Before this, such a rule only applied to goods worth €22 or more. Officially, this rule does not apply to commercial goods. According to La Poste, you can pay any VAT fees before or upon delivery.

Paying online in advance via La Poste’s secure site enables you to access reduced customs clearance fees. To do this, you’ll need a consignment number or delivery notice. 

You can also pay the fees by cheque or cash upon receipt of the package, or by card, cheque, or cash in your local post office.

Gifts

In theory, if the parcel is marked as a gift with a value of less than €45 (excluding VAT), you will not have to pay customs duty. Goods purchased from online retailers and sent from outside the EU with a value of less than €150 should also not require a duty fee.

In reality, many of our readers say they are still being hit with these extra costs. 

When it comes to saving money on duty fees, this was your advice: 

Get visiting friends or family to bring goods in person

Judy Lindsay outlined the most obvious way to avoid paying customs duty on packages. 

“Have friends bring you what you need in their suitcase when they come for a visit,” she said. 

Any traveller over the age of 15 coming to France from outside the EU or EU customs area by sea or air has the right to bring €430 worth of items purchased as goods or received as gifts, without paying any duties. 

Multiple people cannot group together to pool their allowance to bring a single expensive item exceeding a value of €430 into France without customs charges. Personal belongings do not count towards this €430 limit.  

Bear in mind however, that items such as foodstuffs (including chocolate) cannot be brought into the EU from non-EU countries.

Use EU websites for online shopping 

Another key way to avoid paying duty fees is to only order goods from EU-based retailers, such as Irish firms.

“If you reside in France don’t buy anything from outside EU,” said Chris Hebden. 

This is because are no duty fees on packages sent between countries that form part of the EU customs union. 

“Use the local Amazon or other web delivery service,” wrote Elizabeth Nicolet. 

Be careful though, some EU websites have suppliers that are based outside the customs union in places such as the UK. In this case you will potentially be landed with a duty fee. If possible, always check where your package will ultimately be posted from before ordering. 

Obviously it is impossible to predict if or when a friend or family member is planning to send you a package in France. However, if you have a suspicion that they intend to send you a gift (perhaps a birthday is coming up for example), you could always ask for them to order you something from a French or EU website. 

Undervalued shipments

The duty you pay is based on the value of the item listed on the customs declaration form.

While it might be tempting to undervalue the parcel, it is actually illegal – you are effectively evading tax. Your package could be confiscated and the sender might end up with a €1,500 fine. 

Scams

Unfortunately, the ubiquity of customs fees has also lead to an explosion in scams where people receive an email or text informing them that their item has arrived but has a duty fee which can be paid by opening the link and putting in your credit card details. Do not do this, only pay fees to La Poste or to a company when ordering items online.

